Moody's downgrades Merlin to B3, outlook negative

London, 22 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded to B3 from B2 Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") and to B3-PD from B2-PD Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") of Motion Midco Limited ("Merlin" or "the company"). Moody's has also downgraded to B2 from B1 ratings of the senior secured bonds, the terms loans and the revolving credit facility ("RCF") issued by Merlin Entertainment Limited and Motion Finco S.A.R.L. Concurrently, Moody's has downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1 rating of the senior unsecured notes issued by Motion Bondco DAC. The outlook is negative.

See full list of affected ratings below.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The coronavirus pandemic, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak global economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous, and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under the rating agency's ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

The rating action reflects the negative impact from the coronavirus pandemic on the company's operations, as Merlin's trading through the key third quarter will have continued to be affected by the government restrictions as well as customers fears to travel or go out. Approximately Several Midway attractions as well as LEGOLAND California remained closed and Moody's sees an elevated risk of further weakness in demand and temporary closures of the attractions as the number of coronavirus cases is rising across many countries.

Moody's has also revised its expectation for Merlin's recovery with like-for-like revenues likely to remain below 2019's levels by around 25% in 2021 and by around 10% in 2022. However, depending on length and severity of the travel restrictions and government confinement measures there are risks that the recovery could be slower than this estimate. The rating agency expects that recovery for some of the company's attractions such as London Midways, will be lagging because of relatively high proportion of international tourists. In July, IATA revised[1] its baseline forecast due to the evolving trajectory of coronavirus, and now expects that RPK (Revenue Passenger Kilometres) will not recover to 2019 levels until 2024. In addition, Moody's forecasts an 8.5% contraction of GDP in the euro area for 2020, 10.1% in the UK and 5.7% in the US with no full recovery by the end of 2021, which will likely curb consumer confidence and affect their leisure spending. More positively. Moody's expects that Merlin's continued investments, diversification and focus on domestic tourism will contribute to a somewhat quicker recovery compared to the leisure sector as a whole.

The rating also reflects the company's adequate liquidity as well as relative flexibility of the company's cost base, as Merlin has a significant seasonal workforce in its parks and has benefitted from the UK government support programmes for the payroll for its permanent staff. Moody's also expects that Merlin will be able to delay non-essential capex projects and reduce total capex to around GBP300 million in 2020 and GBP200 million in 2021 which includes the opening of LEGOLAND New York in the first half of 2021 and significant portion of LEGOLAND Korea capex which is set to open in 2022.

The rating agency estimates that Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA will rise significantly in 2020 from 7.8x in 2019 before reducing to around 11x in 2021 and below 9x in 2022, which is however still considered very high for its B3 rating. Moody's notes that the company's capital structure includes GBP430 million of additional debt following the notes issuance in May. However, the company's total EBITDA will be supported by the LEGOLAND New York opening and by the full year contribution of several Midway attractions that were opened prior to the pandemic. That said, Moody's cautions there are inherent uncertainties and variables involved in modelling profitability and cash flows in times of great uncertainty.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL & GOVERNANCE CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

Governance risks taken into consideration in Merlin's credit profile include a private-equity ownership structure that often results in higher tolerance for leverage and a greater appetite for M&A. Nevertheless, Moody's views Merlin's ownership structure to have a longer investment horizon. KIRKBI, which owns 50% of the company, is Merlin's partner and a major investor in the company for almost 15 years. KIRKBI has been increasingly relying on Merlin as one of the major avenues to promote its LEGO brand and hence is interested in Merlin's long-term development. In addition, CPP Investments and Blackstone, whose investment in Merlin is through its longer dated Core fund, are both long-term oriented shareholders.

LIQUIDITY

Merlin's liquidity is adequate and supported by GBP365 million cash balance and GBP370 million available under the RCF. The rating agency estimates that Merlin has sufficient resources to withstand a prolonged period of the reduced demand, even if it continues well into the next year as well as cover the remaining capital investments for its key LEGOLAND New York project. Merlin also has a 10x springing covenant on RCF, which is tested when the facility is more than 40% drawn, however, it will likely remain in compliance due to the permitted EBITDA add-backs under the facilities agreement.

Moody's expects the company's free cash flow to be negative at around GBP200 million in the second half of 2020 including the LEGOLAND capex (which equals to circa GBP550 million cash burn for the full 2020), before increasing to around GBP100 million outflow in 2021. The company's cash flow remains characterised by material seasonal swings, with nearly all earnings and net inflows generated in the second and third quarters.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The senior secured credit facilities and Merlin's senior secured bonds are rated B2 - one notch above the CFR as they benefit from the cushion provided by structurally and legally subordinated senior unsecured notes, which are rated two notches below the CFR at Caa2. The security however only includes material intercompany receivables of obligors, shares in each obligor and material company and bank accounts of each obligor.

RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the continued uncertain prospects for leisure industry, with risks of extended disruption to travel causing further strain on the company's key credit ratios.

Moody's could change the outlook to stable when it appears the coronavirus impact on the business has receded and Merlin is on track to reduce its leverage to below 9x.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward rating pressure would not arise until the coronavirus outbreak is brought under control, travel restrictions are lifted, and travel flows return to more normal levels. Over time, Moody's could upgrade the company's rating if Merlin's Moody's adjusted Debt/EBITDA decline towards 7.5x while recovering its number of visitors and EBITA margins to pre-crisis levels.

Moody's could downgrade Merlin's ratings if the recovery of the business takes longer than expected, results in (1) materially weaker liquidity, or (2) free cash flow before expansionary capex remaining negative, or (3) leverage remaining excessively high or (4) EBIT / interest failing to recover to 1x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Motion Midco Limited

.... LT Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

..Issuer: Merlin Entertainment Limited

....Backed Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

..Issuer: Motion Bondco DAC

....Backed Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

..Issuer: Motion Finco S.A.R.L

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B2 from B1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Motion Midco Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Merlin Entertainment Limited

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Motion Bondco DAC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Motion Finco S.A.R.L

....Outlook, Remains Negative

PROFILE

Motion Midco Limited is the holding company for Merlin Entertainment Limited. Merlin, which is based in Dorset, UK, is the largest European and second-largest global operator of visitor attractions in terms of visitor numbers in 2019. The company generated GBP1.7 billion in revenue and underlying post IFRS16 EBITDA of GBP569 million in 2019, and attracted around 67 million visitors to its 124 locations in that year. Merlin is owned by a group of investors, comprising KIRKBI (50%), Blackstone (32%) and CPPIB (18%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] IATA publication, "Air Passenger Market Analysis, June 2020" https://www.iata.org/en/iata-repository/publications/economic-reports/air-passenger-monthly-analysis---june-20202/ 01-Jul-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

