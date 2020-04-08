Moody's downgrades MetroRio and Linha Amarela's ratings, amid coronavirus related risks

Sao Paulo, April 08, 2020 -- Moody's América Latina Ltda., ("Moody's") has downgraded
Concessao Metroviaria do Rio de Janeiro S/A (MetroRio)'s corporate family
rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 on the global scale rating and to B3.br
from Ba3.br on the national scale rating. At the same time,
Moody's has also downgraded the national scale rating assigned to Linha
Amarela S.A. (Linha Amarela)'s senior secured debentures
due in May 2027 to B2.br from Ba3.br. Linha Amarela's
B3 global scale rating is placed on review for downgrade. All other
ratings are placed on review for further downgrade. The outlook
has been changed to ratings under review from negative for both issuers.
RATINGS RATIONALE / FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE
OF THE RATINGS
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices,
and asset price declines are creating a severe credit shock and extensive
disruptions across many sectors, regions and markets. The
combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented.
The passenger railways and toll roads are among the sectors significantly
affected by the shock given its sensitivity to demand volumes.
More specifically, the sensitivity of MetroRio's credit profile
to people's movements and economic activity in the Municipality of Rio
de Janeiro (Ba3 stable) has made it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions, while vulnerable to
the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's regards the coronavirus
outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety.
The rating actions were prompted by a sharp decline in ridership on MetroRio,
since the self-quarantine period imposed by the state government
of Rio de Janeiro that started on March 17th, which will result
in a significant decrease in operational cash flow generation and a rapid
weakening of the liquidity profile. During the peak of the lock-down
policy, we anticipate a 75% - 85% drop in ridership
demand at MetroRio, which is in line with the trends seen for this
sector in other parts of the globe.
The sharp decrease in volumes will expose the company to a tighter liquidity
profile, affecting its ability to meet debt service on time.
Moody's considers MetroRio's current liquidity position as insufficient
to withstand a prolonged period of business lockdown and social distancing
policies in its service region, leading to an increased probability
of default or debt restructuring over the next 60-90 days.
On December 31, 2019, MetroRio reported cash & cash equivalents
of BRL163 million vis-à-vis short-term debt
obligations in the amount of BRL128 million, related to its obligations
with Caixa Econômica Federal (CAIXA), the Banco Nac.
Desenv. Economico e Social -- BNDES and the 8th debentures
issuance, with a total outstanding debt amount of BRL1.1
billion.
The rating action on Linha Amarela reflects the potential contagion risk
of the sharp deterioration of MetroRio's liquidity, due to existing
cross-default provisions within its debt arrangements. We
recognize the cross-default would be enacted upon a formal reorganization
or bankruptcy proceeding only. Linha Amarela is in a better position
to withstand the traffic imbalance, due to its low-cost structure
and customized long-term debt amortization profile. Moody's
anticipates a 50% - 60% reduction in traffic of passenger
equivalent vehicles at Linha Amarela during the peak lockdown period.
This issuer benefits from a lower leverage profile, as indicated
by a net debt to EBITDA of 1.1x as of December 2019 (compared to
3.2x leverage at MetroRio) and an expectation of a relatively higher
recovery rate for creditors in an event of default.
The review process will focus on MetroRio's refinancing initiatives
to alleviate the stress over liquidity and mitigate the risk of default
and the eventual consequence to Linha Amarela's debt structure,
given the cross-default clause. It will also incorporate
the effective duration of the lockdown policies and the impact on traffic
volumes at MetroRio and Linha Amarela.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN
An upgrade of MetroRio or Linha Amarela's ratings is unlikely at this
time, but stabilization of their outlook would be considered if
Moody's sees signs of a long-term solution to MetroRio's
dire liquidity risks in such form that allows both companies to continue
to honor debt service obligations. Further negative pressure for
both companies would build if there is a prolonged and deeper slump in
demand than currently anticipated, leading to Moody's perception
of a lower recovery prospects for creditors of MetroRio or Linha Amarela.
ABOUT METRORIO AND LINHA AMARELA
Concessao Metroviaria do Rio de Janeiro S/A (MetroRio) is an urban railway
passenger transportation company, which has the concession rights
to operate Lines 1 and 2 of the subway system in the City of Rio de Janeiro
comprising an extension of 42 km and 36 stations. The concession
rights granted by the State Government of Rio de Janeiro in 1998 and regulated
by AGETRANSP are valid for a 40-year period through January 2038.
Since September 2016, MetroRio also operates and maintain Rio de
Janeiro's subway system's Line 4, which added 12.7 kilometers
and 5 stations to its operations. In the last twelve months ended
December 31, 2019, MetroRio reported net revenues (excluding
construction revenues) of BRL811 million and net loss of BRL6 million,
as per Moody's standard adjustments.
Linha Amarela S.A. (Linha Amarela) has the concession to
operate the toll road services of a 17.4 km urban route in the
City of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The concession was granted
by the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (Ba3, stable) in 1994,
and toll road operation started in 1998, for a 25-year period.
On May 14, 2010, LAMSA signed an amendment to its concession
contract, whereby the Municipality of Rio de Janeiro (the Granting
Authority) granted a 15-year extension of the Concession,
until December 2037. In the last twelve months ended December 31,
2019, Linha Amarela reported net revenues (excluding construction
revenues) of BRL284 million and net profit of BRL111 million, as
per Moody's standard adjustments.
MetroRio and Linha Amarela are wholly owned by Investimentos e Participações
em Infraestrutura S.A. - INVEPAR (INVEPAR,
unrated), a holding company controlled by three of the largest Brazilian
pension funds (PREVI, FUNCEF and PETROS) and the Yosemite FIP.
INVEPAR is the guarantor of MetroRio's 8th debenture's issuance.
MetroRio is the guarantor of part of Linha Amarela's 2nd debentures' issuance.
The MetroRio guarantee is limited to the amount of an intercompany loan
of BRL95 million, as reported on December 31, 2019.
The principal methodology used in rating Concessao Metroviaria do Rio
de Janeiro S/A was Global Passenger Railway Companies published in June
2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1072090.
The principal methodology used in rating Linha Amarela S.A.
was Privately Managed Toll Roads published in October 2017 and available
at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1096736.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.br
for a copy of these methodologies.
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216309.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, public information, and confidential
and proprietary Moody's information.
Information types used to prepare the rating are the following:
financial data, economic and demographic data, debt documentations,
legislation, by-laws and legal documents, operating
data, historical performance data, public information,
Moody's information, government policy documents, regulatory
filings.
Sources of Public Information: Moody's considers public information
from many third party sources as part of the rating process. These
sources may include, but are not limited to, the list available
in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1208432.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on www.moodys.com.br
for general disclosure on potential conflicts of interests.
Moody's America Latina Ltda. may have provided Other Permissible
Service(s) to the rated entity or its related third parties within the
12 months preceding the credit rating action. Please go to the
report "Ancillary or Other Permissible Services Provided to Entities Rated
by Moody's America Latina Ltda." in the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220638
for detailed information.
Entities rated by Moody's America Latina Ltda. and the rated entities'
related parties may also receive products/services provided by parties
related to Moody's America Latina Ltda. engaging in credit ratings
activities within the 12 months preceding the credit rating action.
Please go to the link http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1220636
for a list of entities receiving products/services from these related
entities and the products/services received.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Concessao Metroviaria do
Rio de Janeiro S/A was 21/01/2020.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action for Linha Amarela S.A.
was 21/01/2020.
Moody's ratings are constantly monitored, unless designated as point-in-time
ratings in the initial press release. All Moody's ratings are reviewed
at least once during every 12-month period.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.br.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see the ratings disclosure page on our website www.moodys.com.br
for further information.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on the Ratings Definitions
page on www.moodys.com.br for further information
on the meaning of each rating category and the definition of default and
recovery.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
Please see www.moodys.com.br for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.br
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Cristiane Spercel
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Infrastructure Finance Group
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Alejandro Olivo
Associate Managing Director
Sub-Sovereign Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's America Latina Ltda.
Avenida Nacoes Unidas, 12.551
16th Floor, Room 1601
Sao Paulo, SP 04578-903
Brazil
JOURNALISTS: 0 800 891 2518
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653