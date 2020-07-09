Moody's downgrades Michael Kors' senior unsecured notes to Ba2; affirms Ba1 CFR

New York, July 09, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") today downgraded Michael Kors (USA), Inc.'s ("Michael Kors") senior unsecured notes to Ba2 from Ba1. All other ratings were affirmed including its Ba1 corporate family rating, Ba1 issuer rating and Ba1-PD probability of default rating. Michael Kors' speculative grade liquidity rating is SGL-2. The outlook remains negative.

"The downgrade of its senior unsecured notes reflects their more junior position in the capital structure following Michael Kors' amendment to its revolving credit and term loan facilities which included the pledging of security", stated Vice President Christina Boni. "The amendment also provided additional short term liquidity support through an additional $230 million 364 revolving credit commitment and covenant relief" Boni added.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD5) from Ba1 (LGD4)

Affirmations:

..Issuer: Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

.... Issuer Rating (Local Currency), Affirmed Ba1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed Ba1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Michael Kors (USA), Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Michael Kors (USA), Ba1 CFR reflects the its ownership of well-known brands of Michael Kors, Versace, and Jimmy Choo and their solid market position in the US and Western European women's accessible luxury accessories markets, with a growing focus on the Asia-Pacific region. It also reflects the company's significant industry scale, with LTM revenue of approximately $5.6 billion. Leverage, which is currently 3.7x, is expected to continue to be pressured as the luxury sector contends with the effects of COVID-19. Michael Kors' recent bank amendment secured its bank credit facility, which puts its senior unsecured notes in a more junior position. The company has good liquidity consists of $1.1 billion of cash and revolving credit availability. Its liquidity has been temporarily enhanced by securing an additional $230 million 364 day revolving credit commitment and recent covenant relief. The amendment waives its leverage covenant through the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and resets the level from 3.75x to 4.0x (as per the bank definition). Prior to the recent amendment, the company extended $267 million of its $315 million term loan due November 2023 which improved its maturity profile.

The negative outlook reflects the risks associated with the unfavorable operating environment posed by COVID-19 as well as the potential for a slowdown in luxury spending as a result. The negative outlook also reflects the concern that its exposure to the wholesale channel will pose a drag to its recovery.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

While unlikely over the near-term, ratings could be upgraded over time if Michael Kors has sustained positive organic revenue and operating income growth with consistent growth at all of its brands while maintaining a conservative financial policy and excellent liquidity. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained below 2.5 times and interest coverage above 5.5 times while maintaining very good liquidity and an unsecured capital structure.

Ratings could be downgraded to the extent organic sales growth and operating income growth do not return to more stabilized levels or liquidity deteriorates. Ratings could also be downgraded if financial policies were to become more aggressive, such as through debt-financed acquisitions, or a resumption of share repurchases prior to significant debt reduction. Quantitative metrics include debt/EBITDA sustained above 3.5 times or EBIT/interest below 4.5 times.

Michael Kors (USA), Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capri Holdings Limited, a global fashion luxury group. Its portfolio consists of iconic brands, which include Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo. Its brands cover the full spectrum of fashion luxury categories including women's and men's accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear as well as wearable technology, watches, jewelry, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products.

