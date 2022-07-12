Moody's downgrades Michaels' CFR to B2; outlook negative

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded the ratings of The Michaels Companies, Inc. ("Michaels") including its corporate family rating ("CFR") from B1 to B2, its probability of default rating ("PDR") to B2-PD from B1-PD, its senior secured credit facility and senior secured notes to B1 from Ba3 and its senior unsecured notes to Caa1 from B3. The ratings outlook is changed to negative from stable.

"The downgrades reflect the significant weakness in credit metrics as operating performance continues to be pressured by elevated ocean freight costs coupled with a slowing of consumer demand," stated Christina Boni, a Senior Vice President at Moody's. "Michaels will have to contend with historically high freight rates over the next twelve months as free cash generation remains muted" Boni added.

Ratings Downgraded:

..Issuer: The Michaels Companies, Inc.

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

....Senior Secured Term Loan, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: The Michaels Companies, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Michaels' B2 CFR reflects the risks of slowing consumer demand as product inflation and higher ocean freight costs pressure to its profitability and credit metrics. Nonetheless, the rating is supported by the company's scale and strong market position (in terms of number of stores) as the established leader in the highly fragmented arts and craft segment of retail. Michaels, which had a track record of relatively stable revenue and margins before the pandemic, experienced strong demand after reopening post lockdowns that has been normalizing since the second half of 2021. The vast majority of its products are imported from Asia which has forced the company to adapt to continued disruption by increasing lead times to ensure product availability. Product delays hurt sales activity significantly in Q4 2021 and freight costs are expected to remain significantly elevated in 2022 as inflation pressures also curtail consumer demand. Moody's expect these pressures to impact Michaels' profitability and are forecasting an increase in funded debt to reported EBITDA of over 8x in fiscal 2022 before an anticipated normalization in container costs support earnings improvement in 2023. Michaels' rating also reflects governance considerations particularly Michaels' private equity ownership by Apollo and the business risk associated with the highly seasonal nature of its product sales. The company is also exposed to categories that are more sensitive to economic conditions (such as seasonal décor and custom framing), and competition from two other arts and craft chains as well as larger well capitalized big box retailers. Liquidity is good despite significantly weaker free cash flow generation than historical levels as profitability weakens. Higher cash usage is also expected for working capital in the first half of fiscal 2022 as product is sourced earlier given longer product lead times.

The negative outlook reflects the risk of weaker consumer demand and the continued need to offset higher product costs with prices increases. Although elevated freight costs should subside as supply conditions normalize, certain cost increases may not prove transitory and inflation may continue to weigh on demand which could lead credit metrics remaining weak beyond 2022.

The B1 ratings on Michaels' secured term loan and notes are one notch higher than the B2 corporate family rating reflecting their security interest in certain assets of the company and the significant level of junior capital in Michaels' capital structure. The secured term loan rating also takes into consideration the relatively stronger position of the unrated $1 billion asset-based revolver, which has a first lien over the company's most liquid assets including inventory. The Caa1 rating for Michaels Stores' senior unsecured notes reflects their junior ranking in the company's overall capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Rating could be upgraded to the extent revenue returns to consistent growth, cost pressures prove transitory, and operating margins revert toward pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, ratings could be upgraded if Michaels' maintains good liquidity along with balanced financial policies. Quantitatively, ratings would be upgraded should EBIT/interest be sustained above 2.25x and debt/EBITDA remains below 4.75x.

Ratings could be downgraded if liquidity deteriorates for any reason or financial strategies become more aggressive. Quantitatively, ratings would be downgraded should EBIT/interest be sustained below 1.25x or debt/EBITDA remained above 6.0x.

The Michaels Companies, Inc., the largest dedicated arts and crafts specialty retailer in North America based on number of stores operated. The company operates 1,275 stores in 49 states and Canada and generated revenues of approximately $5.2 billion for the latest twelve months ended April 30, 2022. The company primarily sells general and children's crafts, home décor and seasonal items, framing and scrapbooking products. The company was taken private by Apollo Global Management Inc. in a transaction valued at approximately $5.5 billion in April 2021.

