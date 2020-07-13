Moody's downgrades Middlesex County Improvement Authority, NJ's Heldrich Center Hotel Project's rating to Caa3, with negative outlook

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Middlesex County Improvement Authority, NJ's Heldrich Center Hotel/Conference (Heldrich Center Hotel Project)'s rating to Caa3 from Caa2, and assigned a negative outlook. This concludes the rating review for downgrade that was initiated on April 14, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the Heldrich Center Hotel Project's rating reflects the deterioration in the hotel's operating environment and financial position, stemming from COVID-19 related developments across New Jersey and the US, impacting the Heldrich Center Hotel Project's utilization, as hotel reservations and conference gatherings have declined. Uncertainty remains regarding the timing and speed of a recovery in the return of visitors over the medium term. Related credit pressures have increased the likelihood that the project will generate insufficient cash flow to cover the next senior debt service payment, which totals approximately $1.6 million, causing a draw on its debt service reserve fund, currently fully funded at $2.2 million.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The lodging and conference sectors have been among those sectors most significantly affected by the shock given their sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the project's exposure to reduced revenue from falling visitor levels has left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions, though efforts to compress operating expenses, alternative revenue from transient healthcare workers, and funding from the SBA PPP program, have offered some support. The project remains vulnerable to extended credit stress stemming from the continued impact of the outbreak.

The Caa3 rating on the Middlesex County Improvement Authority, NJ's Heldrich Center Hotel Project Series 2005A bonds reflects the generally weak operating and financial performance of the hotel, narrow cash balances, and the continued deferment of management fees to improve internal cash flow, as the project has already exhausted its furniture, fixtures and equipment reserve. The rating recognizes the existence of a cash-funded 12 month debt service reserve fund which can serve to delay a senior debt service default.

An important rating consideration for the senior bonds is the acknowledgment that the subordinate bonds and junior lien bondholders, which collectively aggregate around 76% of the total debt, continue to not receive debt service payments with such amounts being deferred. However subordinate or junior lien bondholders cannot trigger a default on the senior lien bonds when cash flows are not sufficient to cover subordinate or junior lien debt service. This feature provides protection to the senior bondholders from a default and recovery perspective.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Heldrich, including on the outlook for visitor levels, and on the extent to which cash flows will be impacted, thereby compelling draws on the project's debt service reserve fund.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» The rating could be upgraded if operating and financial performance improved to a level that enabled the project to satisfy senior debt service from internal sources and allowed for cash balances to grow on a year-over-year basis

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

» Depletion, or expected depletion, of the senior debt service reserve fund, increasing the probability of a debt restructuring or default

» Increase in expected loss for senior debt holders under a default

LEGAL SECURITY

The senior bonds are secured by a first lien on the hotel's net revenues. The bonds are additionally secured by a 12 month debt service reserve fully cash funded at $2.2 million. The subordinate or junior lien bondholders can not trigger a default on the senior lien bonds when cash flows are not sufficient to cover subordinate or junior lien debt service. In addition, the subordinate and junior lien bondholders cannot accelerate payment without full payment of the senior bonds.

PROFILE

The project is a hotel/conference center located in New Brunswick (City of) NJ (A2, stable) that consists of a 235 guest room and suite hotel, a full service restaurant and lounge, 500 seat ballroom, ground floor retail space, and a 50,000 square foot conference center and 30,000 square foot office and instructional space, which is leased by the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy and The John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development of Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, NJ (Aa3, stable). The project primarily serves the business meeting market, representing numerous large corporations and corporate headquarters located in the corridor from New York to Philadelphia.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

