Moody's downgrades Middlesex County Improvement Authority, NJ's Heldrich Center Hotel Project's rating to Caa3, with negative outlook

New York, July 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded Middlesex
County Improvement Authority, NJ's Heldrich Center Hotel/Conference
(Heldrich Center Hotel Project)'s rating to Caa3 from Caa2, and
assigned a negative outlook. This concludes the rating review for
downgrade that was initiated on April 14, 2020.
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of the Heldrich Center Hotel Project's rating reflects the
deterioration in the hotel's operating environment and financial
position, stemming from COVID-19 related developments across
New Jersey and the US, impacting the Heldrich Center Hotel Project's
utilization, as hotel reservations and conference gatherings have
declined. Uncertainty remains regarding the timing and speed of
a recovery in the return of visitors over the medium term. Related
credit pressures have increased the likelihood that the project will generate
insufficient cash flow to cover the next senior debt service payment,
which totals approximately $1.6 million, causing a
draw on its debt service reserve fund, currently fully funded at
$2.2 million.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under its ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak,
deteriorating global economic outlook, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The lodging and conference sectors have been
among those sectors most significantly affected by the shock given their
sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the project's exposure to reduced revenue from falling visitor levels
has left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions,
though efforts to compress operating expenses, alternative revenue
from transient healthcare workers, and funding from the SBA PPP
program, have offered some support. The project remains vulnerable
to extended credit stress stemming from the continued impact of the outbreak.
The Caa3 rating on the Middlesex County Improvement Authority, NJ's
Heldrich Center Hotel Project Series 2005A bonds reflects the generally
weak operating and financial performance of the hotel, narrow cash
balances, and the continued deferment of management fees to improve
internal cash flow, as the project has already exhausted its furniture,
fixtures and equipment reserve. The rating recognizes the existence
of a cash-funded 12 month debt service reserve fund which can serve
to delay a senior debt service default.
An important rating consideration for the senior bonds is the acknowledgment
that the subordinate bonds and junior lien bondholders, which collectively
aggregate around 76% of the total debt, continue to not receive
debt service payments with such amounts being deferred. However
subordinate or junior lien bondholders cannot trigger a default on the
senior lien bonds when cash flows are not sufficient to cover subordinate
or junior lien debt service. This feature provides protection to
the senior bondholders from a default and recovery perspective.
RATING OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty surrounding the potential
impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Heldrich, including
on the outlook for visitor levels, and on the extent to which cash
flows will be impacted, thereby compelling draws on the project's
debt service reserve fund.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» The rating could be upgraded if operating and financial performance
improved to a level that enabled the project to satisfy senior debt service
from internal sources and allowed for cash balances to grow on a year-over-year
basis
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
» Depletion, or expected depletion, of the senior debt
service reserve fund, increasing the probability of a debt restructuring
or default
» Increase in expected loss for senior debt holders under a default
LEGAL SECURITY
The senior bonds are secured by a first lien on the hotel's net revenues.
The bonds are additionally secured by a 12 month debt service reserve
fully cash funded at $2.2 million. The subordinate
or junior lien bondholders can not trigger a default on the senior lien
bonds when cash flows are not sufficient to cover subordinate or junior
lien debt service. In addition, the subordinate and junior
lien bondholders cannot accelerate payment without full payment of the
senior bonds.
PROFILE
The project is a hotel/conference center located in New Brunswick (City
of) NJ (A2, stable) that consists of a 235 guest room and suite
hotel, a full service restaurant and lounge, 500 seat ballroom,
ground floor retail space, and a 50,000 square foot conference
center and 30,000 square foot office and instructional space,
which is leased by the Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy
and The John J. Heldrich Center for Workforce Development of Rutgers,
The State University of New Jersey, NJ (Aa3, stable).
The project primarily serves the business meeting market, representing
numerous large corporations and corporate headquarters located in the
corridor from New York to Philadelphia.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Generic Project Finance
Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1194215.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
