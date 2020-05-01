Moody's downgrades Mitel's CFR to Caa1

Toronto, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded MLN US Holdco LLC ("Mitel")'s corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD from B3-PD, senior secured first lien bank credit facility to B3 from B2 and senior secured second lien bank credit facility to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.

"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Mitel's leverage will remain high as the coronavirus impacts the small and medium enterprises that the company primarily serves" said Jonathan Reid, Moody's analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mitel's Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) high financial leverage, which will remain elevated above 8x over the next 12-18 months (adjusted Debt/EBITDA was 9.1x at Q4/2019); (2) execution risks as the company looks to shift towards a cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, attracting large new entrants and away from its core SME-focused premise-based PBX telecom business which has been experiencing declines in revenue; (3) competition from large players and new entrants; and (4) aggressive financial policies as a result of private equity ownership. The company benefits from: (1) continued transformation towards a recurring Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) revenue model that will drive revenue stability, visibility and higher margins; (2) favorable long-term market growth potential due to an aging installed PBX base and low cloud penetration; and (3) adequate liquidity and the potential for positive free cash flow generation due to the low capital intensity of its software-only business.

Moody's expects Mitel's revenues will decline in 2020 as impacts from the Coronavirus are felt by small and medium enterprises, which are Mitel's primary focus. We expect Mitel will take actions to manage expenditures in 2020, and that adjusted EBITDA will remain roughly flat in 2020 before improving in 2021. As a result of slower EBITDA growth and drawing on the company's revolver, Mitel's financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months (around 9x in 2020 declining towards 8.5x in 2021).

Mitel has adequate liquidity. Moody's expects Mitel's sources of liquidity are around $50 million over the next four quarters versus uses of about $20 million. Uses include expected negative free cash flow of about $10 million and mandatory debt repayments of around $10 million, and in our opinion Mitel needs around $20 million to operate the business. The company's $100m revolving credit facility due November 2023 has a springing net leverage covenant, and Moody's expects that Mitel will be in compliance with the covenant over the next four quarters. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales as its assets are encumbered and not readily divisible.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Mitel will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months as it continues its transformation towards focusing on the higher margin UCaaS business.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Mitel's ratings could be downgraded if its liquidity position deteriorates as a result of sustained negative free cash flow generation or cash distributions to its PE sponsors.

The company's ratings could be upgraded if it's adjusted Debt to EBITDA approaches 7x (9.1x at Dec 31, 2019), or if it's liquidity profile improved materially as a result of sequential positive free cash flow generation.

Mitel is exposed to social risks relating to deteriorating global economic outlook as a result of the widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak. Reduced economic activities will put pressure on Mitel's revenue, and limits revenue visibility in 2020. Mitel faces governance risk as a result of its private equity ownership and limited financial disclosures. The company's PE ownership implies more aggressive financial policies which typically leads to higher leverage and potential cash distributions to PE sponsors.

Mitel has two classes of debt: (1) B3-rated first lien secured credit facilities -- a $100 million revolving credit facility due November 2023 and a $1,120 million term loan due November 2025; and (2) Caa3-rated $260 million second lien term loan due November 2026. Mitel's first lien credit facilities benefit from first-ranking security as well as loss absorption cushion provided by the second lien term loan, which results in their B3 rating, which is one notch above the corporate family rating (CFR). The Caa3 rating on the second lien term loan is two notches below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking behind the secured facilities.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MLN or Mitel, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, provides phone systems, collaboration applications (voice, video calling, audio and web conferencing, instant messaging etc.) and contact center solutions - on-site and in the cloud - focused on small and medium sized businesses. PE firm Searchlight Capital Partners acquired Mitel in November 2018 in a leveraging transaction. Revenue was $1.1 billion for 2019.

