Moody's downgrades Mitel's CFR to Caa1

Toronto, May 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has
downgraded MLN US Holdco LLC ("Mitel")'s corporate family
rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3, probability of default rating to Caa1-PD
from B3-PD, senior secured first lien bank credit facility
to B3 from B2 and senior secured second lien bank credit facility to Caa3
from Caa2. The outlook remains stable.
"The downgrade reflects our expectation that Mitel's leverage will
remain high as the coronavirus impacts the small and medium enterprises
that the company primarily serves" said Jonathan Reid, Moody's
analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC
....Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1 from B3
....Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded
to Caa1-PD from B3-PD
....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured First Lien Revolving
Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....GTD Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC
....Outlook, Remains Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
Mitel's Caa1 CFR is constrained by: (1) high financial leverage,
which will remain elevated above 8x over the next 12-18 months
(adjusted Debt/EBITDA was 9.1x at Q4/2019); (2) execution
risks as the company looks to shift towards a cloud-based software-as-a-service
(SaaS) model, attracting large new entrants and away from its core
SME-focused premise-based PBX telecom business which has
been experiencing declines in revenue; (3) competition from large
players and new entrants; and (4) aggressive financial policies as
a result of private equity ownership. The company benefits from:
(1) continued transformation towards a recurring Unified Communications
as a Service (UCaaS) revenue model that will drive revenue stability,
visibility and higher margins; (2) favorable long-term market
growth potential due to an aging installed PBX base and low cloud penetration;
and (3) adequate liquidity and the potential for positive free cash flow
generation due to the low capital intensity of its software-only
business.
Moody's expects Mitel's revenues will decline in 2020 as impacts
from the Coronavirus are felt by small and medium enterprises, which
are Mitel's primary focus. We expect Mitel will take actions
to manage expenditures in 2020, and that adjusted EBITDA will remain
roughly flat in 2020 before improving in 2021. As a result of slower
EBITDA growth and drawing on the company's revolver, Mitel's
financial leverage will remain elevated over the next 12-18 months
(around 9x in 2020 declining towards 8.5x in 2021).
Mitel has adequate liquidity. Moody's expects Mitel's
sources of liquidity are around $50 million over the next four
quarters versus uses of about $20 million. Uses include
expected negative free cash flow of about $10 million and mandatory
debt repayments of around $10 million, and in our opinion
Mitel needs around $20 million to operate the business.
The company's $100m revolving credit facility due November
2023 has a springing net leverage covenant, and Moody's expects
that Mitel will be in compliance with the covenant over the next four
quarters. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity
from asset sales as its assets are encumbered and not readily divisible.
The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Mitel will
maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months as it continues
its transformation towards focusing on the higher margin UCaaS business.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Mitel's ratings could be downgraded if its liquidity position deteriorates
as a result of sustained negative free cash flow generation or cash distributions
to its PE sponsors.
The company's ratings could be upgraded if it's adjusted Debt
to EBITDA approaches 7x (9.1x at Dec 31, 2019), or
if it's liquidity profile improved materially as a result of sequential
positive free cash flow generation.
Mitel is exposed to social risks relating to deteriorating global economic
outlook as a result of the widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
Reduced economic activities will put pressure on Mitel's revenue,
and limits revenue visibility in 2020. Mitel faces governance risk
as a result of its private equity ownership and limited financial disclosures.
The company's PE ownership implies more aggressive financial policies
which typically leads to higher leverage and potential cash distributions
to PE sponsors.
Mitel has two classes of debt: (1) B3-rated first lien secured
credit facilities -- a $100 million revolving credit facility
due November 2023 and a $1,120 million term loan due November
2025; and (2) Caa3-rated $260 million second lien term
loan due November 2026. Mitel's first lien credit facilities
benefit from first-ranking security as well as loss absorption
cushion provided by the second lien term loan, which results in
their B3 rating, which is one notch above the corporate family rating
(CFR). The Caa3 rating on the second lien term loan is two notches
below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking behind the secured facilities.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology
published in August 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1130737.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
MLN or Mitel, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, provides
phone systems, collaboration applications (voice, video calling,
audio and web conferencing, instant messaging etc.) and contact
center solutions - on-site and in the cloud - focused
on small and medium sized businesses. PE firm Searchlight Capital
Partners acquired Mitel in November 2018 in a leveraging transaction.
Revenue was $1.1 billion for 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Jonathan Reid
Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Donald S. Carter, CFA
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Canada Inc.
70 York Street
Suite 1400
Toronto, ON M5J 1S9
Canada
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653