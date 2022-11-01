Moody's downgrades Mitel's CFR to Caa3; PDR to Caa2-PD/LD following distressed exchange

Toronto, November 01, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded MLN US Holdco LLC's ("Mitel") corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa1, probability of default rating to Caa2-PD/LD from Caa1-PD, existing senior secured first lien bank credit facility rating to Caa3 from B3, and existing senior secured second lien bank credit facility rating to Ca from Caa3. Moody's appended an "/LD" designation to Mitel's PDR to reflect a limited default resulting from its recently completed debt exchange. The /LD will be removed after three business days. The outlook remains stable.

This rating action follows Mitel's "uptiering" transaction on October 18, 2022, whereby a majority of the company's existing lenders agreed to changes in credit agreements that allowed the company to issue debt that is senior in priority to the existing debt. The downgrade of the existing first and second lien bank debt reflects its junior position to the new $156 million superpriority term loan, $575 million second out term loan and $124 million third out term loan. The superpriority debt provides Mitel with additional liquidity to fund the working capital usage for the ongoing cloud-to-cloud (c2c) migrations to RingCentral (unrated). The company used the proceeds from the second out and third out debt to purchase a portion of its outstanding first lien term loan and second lien term loan respectively on a non-pro-rata basis at a price below par. Post debt exchange, amounts outstanding under the first and second lien term loans are $281 million and $108 million respectively. Moody's considers this transaction to be a distressed exchange.

"The downgrade reflects a higher potential future default risk due to Mitel's high leverage, increased execution risks to the ongoing c2c RingCentral migrations, unclear migration payments from RingCentral and uncertainty regarding steady-state cost structure post c2c migrations", said Mikhil Mahore, a Moody's analyst. "However, the transaction provides additional liquidity to enable the c2c migrations to RingCentral."

Governance risk considerations are material to this rating action. In addition to leverage remaining elevated, the debt exchange could also potentially create litigation risks for the company. A minority of existing lenders were not allowed to participate in the exchange, which put them at a disadvantage to other lenders that participated in the transaction, despite all of them being pari-passu.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD /LD from Caa1-PD

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured First Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Gtd Senior Secured Second Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MLN US Holdco LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Mitel's Caa3 CFR is constrained by: (1) uncertain business fundamentals due to execution risks and unclear migration payments from the ongoing cloud-to-cloud (c2c) migrations to RingCentral; (2) weak credit metrics, highlighted by high financial leverage with debt-to-EBITDA of 10.1x at LTM June-2022 declining toward 6x over the next 12-18 months due to one-time migration revenue from RingCentral; (3) declining UC (Unified Communications) business; (3) competitive industry environment with several large, more established peers; and (4) aggressive financial policies as a result of private equity ownership.

The company benefits from: (1) potential to benefit from migrating its customer base to RingCentral's Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS); (2) good market position with a large installed Unified Communications (UC) base; (3) ongoing reductions in operating and capital expenditures; and (4) adequate liquidity.

Mitel has adequate liquidity. Pro-forma for the debt exchange, sources of liquidity are around $244 million until year-end 2023, including about $184 million of cash (June 30, 2022) and $60 million Moody's expected free cash flow generation. The $42 million available (as of June 30,2022) under Mitel's $90 million revolving credit facility is not considered a source of liquidity given its near term maturity in November 2023. Uses of liquidity of $48 million includes repaying the drawings under the revolving credit facility. The company has a springing net leverage covenant on its existing debt, whereas the new priority debt has a net priority secured leverage covenant. Moody's expects that the company will be in compliance with both of these covenants over the next four quarters. The company has limited ability to generate liquidity from asset sales as its assets are encumbered and not readily divisible.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Mitel will maintain adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months as it works toward migrating its UCaaS customers to RingCentral.

Mitel has five classes of debt: (1) unrated $156 million superpriority facility due October 2027; (2) unrated $575 million second out term loan due October 2027; (3) unrated $124 million third out term loan due October 2027; (4) Caa3 rated existing first lien secured credit facilities - a $90 million revolving credit facility due November 2023 and a $1,120 million (face amount, $281 million outstanding) term loan due November 2025; and (5) Ca rated $260 million (face amount, $108 million outstanding) existing second lien term loan due November 2026. The CFR is one notch below the PDR based on our estimated 35% recovery rate. The Caa3 rating on the existing first lien secured facilities is the same as the CFR, whereas the Ca rating on existing second lien term loan is one notch below the CFR to reflect their junior ranking relative to all of the other debt in the capital structure.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Mitel's ratings could be downgraded if liquidity further erodes or if Moody's determines that it is unlikely that Mitel can repay or refinance its debt in a timely manner.

The company's ratings could be upgraded if Mitel materially reduces debt using the migration payments such that company's capital structure can be sustained with the remaining UC business.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Diversified Technology published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379525. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mitel, headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, provides phone systems, collaboration applications (voice, video calling, audio and web conferencing, instant messaging etc.) and contact center solutions through on-site and cloud offerings. The company's customer focus is on small and medium sized businesses. Mitel is majority-owned by Searchlight Capital Partners, a private equity firm. Revenue was about $900 million for LTM June-2022.

