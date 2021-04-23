Moody's downgrades Mitsubishi Electric to A2; changes outlook to stable

Tokyo, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded the issuer rating of Mitsubishi
Electric Corporation (Melco) to A2 from A1 and affirmed its P-1
Commercial Paper rating.
At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating
to stable from negative.
"Mitsubishi Electric's profitability will remain weaker than its
peers in the single-A range, despite the recent recovery
in automotive demand," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice
President and Senior Credit Officer.
The stable outlook reflects Melco's low leverage, given its
very conservative financial policy and limited debt load.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Moody's expects Melco's EBITA margin will remain in the single
digit range despite the ongoing recovery in Japan and other global markets.
Moody's also expects the company's EBITA margin will remain
below fiscal 2017's 8.3% over the next 12-18
months due to slower margin recovery in its key Industrial Automation
Systems segment. Such margin is lower than that of its global peers
in the manufacturing industry -- namely Siemens Aktiengesellschaft
(A1 negative), Emerson Electric Company (A2 stable), and ABB
Ltd (A3 stable), which record EBITA margins in the 10-percent
range. The margin is also somewhat lower than Hitachi, Ltd.'s
(A3 review for downgrade), which kept its EBITA margin around 8%
in the pre-pandemic years.
Moody's also expects Melco's free cash flow after dividend
(FCF) to debt ratio will be challenged as the company increases capital
spending and dividends over the next 2-3 years as it continues
to recover from the pandemic, which could turn its FCF negative.
At the same time, Melco's balance sheet is strong, supported
by its conservative financial policy with a low debt load. A restrained
debt level has helped Melco keep its leverage between 1.0x and
1.5x during the past several years, despite its limited profit.
Melco also has sufficient cash holdings, allowing it to stay close
a net cash position. Moody's expects the company's
debt/EBITDA to remain low at around 1.0x over the next 12-18
months.
Melco's A2 rating reflects its low but resilient profitability,
supported by its diversified business portfolio. During the first
half of fiscal 2020, falling demand from automotive clients reduced
the profits of its Industrial Automation Systems segment, but it
has been recovering with the resumption of automotive production in the
second half of fiscal 2020.
Meanwhile, Energy and Electric Systems and Home Appliances segments
will record relatively stable profits with operating margins above 6%,
supporting Melco's overall earnings. Moody's expects
Melco to record an operating margin of around 6% in the second
half of fiscal 2020, recovering from 3.2% in the first
half.
Melco is a member of the Mitsubishi group of companies and is one of the
largest diversified manufacturing companies in Japan, with products
ranging from turbine power generator to room air conditioners.
Nonetheless, Moody's has perceived a gradual diminishment of institutional
support in Japan, as likely support providers, including other
companies in Mitsubishi group and Japanese banks, have become more
selective in providing support to companies.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The stable outlook reflects (1) Moody's expectation of continued
demand recovery related to automotive production and stable profit contributions
from other segments such as Energy and Electric systems and Home Appliances,
(2) the company's conservative financial policy, with low
debt and leverage, and (3) its product, geographical,
and end-market diversification, which helps stabilize profits.
Moody's could downgrade Melco's rating if the company is unable
to sustain the recovery in its earnings or if its balance sheet deteriorates.
Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if its EBITA margin
falls below 6.0%, FCF turns negative, or debt/EBITDA
is sustained above 2.0x.
Moody's could upgrade Melco's rating if the company's profitability
and cash flow generation improve, whereby its EBITA margin and FCF/debt
both remains above 10%, while its leverage stays below 1.0x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology
(Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of
the largest diversified manufacturing companies in Japan.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1243406.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed
by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square,
Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit
rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement
status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is
available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Motoki Yanase
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Mihoko Manabe
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100
Releasing Office:
Moody's Japan K.K.
Atago Green Hills Mori Tower 20fl
2-5-1 Atago, Minato-ku
Tokyo 105-6220
Japan
JOURNALISTS: 81 3 5408 4110
Client Service: 81 3 5408 4100