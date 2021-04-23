Moody's downgrades Mitsubishi Electric to A2; changes outlook to stable

Tokyo, April 23, 2021 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded the issuer rating of Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Melco) to A2 from A1 and affirmed its P-1 Commercial Paper rating.

At the same time, Moody's has changed the outlook on the rating to stable from negative.

"Mitsubishi Electric's profitability will remain weaker than its peers in the single-A range, despite the recent recovery in automotive demand," says Motoki Yanase, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

The stable outlook reflects Melco's low leverage, given its very conservative financial policy and limited debt load.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects Melco's EBITA margin will remain in the single digit range despite the ongoing recovery in Japan and other global markets. Moody's also expects the company's EBITA margin will remain below fiscal 2017's 8.3% over the next 12-18 months due to slower margin recovery in its key Industrial Automation Systems segment. Such margin is lower than that of its global peers in the manufacturing industry -- namely Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (A1 negative), Emerson Electric Company (A2 stable), and ABB Ltd (A3 stable), which record EBITA margins in the 10-percent range. The margin is also somewhat lower than Hitachi, Ltd.'s (A3 review for downgrade), which kept its EBITA margin around 8% in the pre-pandemic years.

Moody's also expects Melco's free cash flow after dividend (FCF) to debt ratio will be challenged as the company increases capital spending and dividends over the next 2-3 years as it continues to recover from the pandemic, which could turn its FCF negative.

At the same time, Melco's balance sheet is strong, supported by its conservative financial policy with a low debt load. A restrained debt level has helped Melco keep its leverage between 1.0x and 1.5x during the past several years, despite its limited profit. Melco also has sufficient cash holdings, allowing it to stay close a net cash position. Moody's expects the company's debt/EBITDA to remain low at around 1.0x over the next 12-18 months.

Melco's A2 rating reflects its low but resilient profitability, supported by its diversified business portfolio. During the first half of fiscal 2020, falling demand from automotive clients reduced the profits of its Industrial Automation Systems segment, but it has been recovering with the resumption of automotive production in the second half of fiscal 2020.

Meanwhile, Energy and Electric Systems and Home Appliances segments will record relatively stable profits with operating margins above 6%, supporting Melco's overall earnings. Moody's expects Melco to record an operating margin of around 6% in the second half of fiscal 2020, recovering from 3.2% in the first half.

Melco is a member of the Mitsubishi group of companies and is one of the largest diversified manufacturing companies in Japan, with products ranging from turbine power generator to room air conditioners. Nonetheless, Moody's has perceived a gradual diminishment of institutional support in Japan, as likely support providers, including other companies in Mitsubishi group and Japanese banks, have become more selective in providing support to companies.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects (1) Moody's expectation of continued demand recovery related to automotive production and stable profit contributions from other segments such as Energy and Electric systems and Home Appliances, (2) the company's conservative financial policy, with low debt and leverage, and (3) its product, geographical, and end-market diversification, which helps stabilize profits.

Moody's could downgrade Melco's rating if the company is unable to sustain the recovery in its earnings or if its balance sheet deteriorates. Specifically, the rating could be downgraded if its EBITA margin falls below 6.0%, FCF turns negative, or debt/EBITDA is sustained above 2.0x.

Moody's could upgrade Melco's rating if the company's profitability and cash flow generation improve, whereby its EBITA margin and FCF/debt both remains above 10%, while its leverage stays below 1.0x.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology (Japanese) published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1216244. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation is one of the largest diversified manufacturing companies in Japan.

