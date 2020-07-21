Moody's downgrades Mitsui O.S.K.'s corporate family rating to Ba3; outlook stable

Tokyo, July 21, 2020 -- Moody's Japan K.K. has downgraded the corporate family rating of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL) to Ba3 from Ba2 and changed the outlook to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of Mitsui O.S.K.'s corporate family rating reflects our expectations that its leverage will remain very high," says Mariko Semetko, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Credit Officer.

Moody's expects that MOL's debt/EBITDA could reach 10x this year on very weak earnings, a significant increase from the already high 8.6x for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

MOL's credit quality was weakly positioned prior to the coronavirus outbreak to absorb the expected decline in demand and profits from the negative impact on global trade. MOL's investments in growth areas hinder deleveraging.

Although medium-to-long term contracts for dry bulk shipping, liquid tankers, LNG and offshore businesses generate relatively stable profit, profit from short term contacts are affected -- often quite significantly -- by volatile shipping volumes and freight rates.

The shipping sector is showing some signs of recovery from capacity reductions to be in line with lower demand for container shipping and a return of Chinese economic activity which will lead to demand for dry bulk shipping. However, these drivers of recovery may be disrupted or delayed, if the pandemic continues to delay reopening of economic activity and a second wave of the outbreak spreads.

MOL remains exposed to the volatile containership business, which is conducted through its Ocean Network Express (ONE) joint venture. The segment will be a constrain to MOL's cash flow over the next few years because the rates of charterships that are on-lent to ONE are lower than MOL's lease payments to the original shipowners.

MOL's Ba3 rating reflects (1) the company's very high leverage, (2) pressure on earnings as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, (3) the industrywide overcapacity and volatile freight rates, and (4) high investments in growth areas leading to high debt balances. These factors are somewhat mitigated by (1) its well-established presence among Japanese shipping companies and (2) its large scale with diversified shipping portfolio, and (3) financing flexibility afforded by its mostly unencumbered balance sheet.

Environmental, social and governance considerations incorporated into today's action are primarily related to the social risks caused by the coronavirus outbreak and the ensuing deterioration in the global economic outlook and trade activity.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that the company's earnings will recover gradually as the pandemic dissipates and economic activities return, although the recovery could take several years.

An upgrade is unlikely in the foreseeable future. Longer term, Moody's could upgrade the rating if the company materially reduces its debt, improves earnings, and reduces its market exposure, which would be enough to ensure that (1) its debt/EBITDA stays below 7.5x and (2) retained cash flow/net debt is sustained above 9%.

Moody's could downgrade the rating if MOL does not show a clear path toward improving its credit metrics, for example, if its (1) debt/EBITDA stays above 9.0x or (2) retained cash flow/net debt remains below 5% for a prolonged period.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Shipping Industry (Japanese) published in January 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1101129. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. is one of the world's largest shipping companies by fleet size.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

