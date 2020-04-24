Moody's downgrades Mohegan Tribal Gaming's CFR to Caa2 from B3; outlook negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's ("MTGA") Corporate Family
Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3. The company's Probability
of Default Rating ("PDR") was downgraded to Caa2-PD
from B3-PD, its senior secured term loan rating was downgraded
to Caa1 from B2, and its senior unsecured rating was downgraded
to Ca from Caa2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity
rating was downgraded to SGL-4. The outlook is negative.
The downgrade reflects that significant pressure on earnings and free
cash flow will increase leverage and elevate default risk. The
disruption in casino visitation is pressuring earnings and results from
efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations
from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and
avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates
to close casinos on a temporary basis. On March 16 and March 17,
MTGA announced its decision to temporarily suspend operations at all of
its North American properties consistent with directives from various
government bodies. At this time, the casinos remain closed
until further notice. Moody's expects discretionary consumer
spending at MTGA's casinos to recover only gradually once the facilities
reopen because social distancing practices will limit utilization and
higher unemployment will reduce household income. Moody's
believes cash and liquidity strains stem from casino closures and the
uncertain duration of operating pressure.
In Moody's opinion, MTGA's failure to make the scheduled interest
payment of approximately $19.7 million due on April 15,
2020 with respect to the company's 7.875% senior notes
due 2024 reflects in part MTGA's highly uncertain operating environment.
The company announced this was done as a precautionary measure to further
preserve cash and financial flexibility given the unprecedented circumstances
[1]. The company also stated in the 8-K filing that
it expects to make the interest payment prior to the end of the 30-day
grace period. Moody's would consider not making the payment
within the grace period a missed payment default and would likely append
an "/LD" designation to the PDR to reflect a limited default
if the debt is not accelerated and the ratings could be downgraded further.
Payment of the interest within the grace period would not affect the ratings
or outlook.
MTGA's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-4
which indicates weak liquidity. MTGA currently has $187
million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet as of March 30,
2020. The downgrade to SGL-4 also considers that,
given the current environment, the company may be challenged to
address the October 2021 revolver and term loan A maturities before they
become current, and the high likelihood that the company will need
to seek an amendment to the credit agreement total leverage covenant to
avoid a violation.
.Downgrades:
..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa2 from B3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-2
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Term Loans, Downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)
....Gtd Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The Caa2 CFR reflects MTGA's failure not to make a scheduled interest
payment on the scheduled due date, and the meaningful earnings decline
over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus
and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The
ratings also reflect the negative effect on consumer income and wealth
stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish
discretionary resources to spend at casinos, including MTGA's casino
properties, once this crisis subsides. Additionally,
because of approaching October 2021 maturities and weak earnings,
MTGA's refinancing and default risk is high.
Positive rating considerations include MTGA's high quality, well-established,
and large amount of gaming and attractive nongaming amenities along with
its earnings diversification efforts. Diversification efforts outside
of MTGA's restricted group structure include management and development
fees from unaffiliated casinos in the U.S. along with MTGA's
investment in a resort casino project in South Korea, which Moody's
views as a long-term positive for the company, despite inherent
risks. Additionally, in June 2019, MTGA also completed
the acquisition of the MGE Niagara Resorts and assumed the day-to-day
operations of the properties under the terms of a casino operating and
services agreement.
MTGA had a considerable amount of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet
at about $187 million as of March 30, 2020 following the
draw down of the remaining unused capacity on the $250 million
revolver in mid-March to preserve liquidity.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector is one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the non-essential
nature of casino gaming and the sector's historically high sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, MTGA's
continued exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending,
have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented
operating conditions makes it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to
spread.
Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG
framework, given the substantial implications for public health
and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MTGA of the breadth
and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit
quality it has triggered.
The negative outlook acknowledges that the coronavirus situation continues
to evolve and a high degree of uncertainty remains regarding the timing
of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending
at the MTGA's casinos will recover. As a result, MTGA's
credit profile, liquidity and leverage could deteriorate quickly
over the next few months if the company's operating performance
does not rebound quickly. The negative outlook also reflects the
refinancing risk associated with the approaching October 2021 revolver
and term loan A maturities in the near-term.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates the company's earnings
decline and cash burn because of actions to contain the spread of the
virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending will lead to further
liquidity deterioration and default risk. Failure to make the interest
payment within the grace period could also result in a downgrade.
A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment and
continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus. An upgrade would
require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that the gaming sector
has returned to a period long-term stability, and that MTGA
demonstrate the ability to generate positive free cash flow, maintain
good liquidity including refinancing maturities at a manageable interest
cost, and reduce leverage.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
MTGA owns and operates Mohegan Sun, a gaming and entertainment complex
near Uncasville, Connecticut, and Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs,
a gaming and entertainment facility offering slot machines and harness
racing in Plains Township, Pennsylvania. MTGA also receives
fees for the management of several nonaffiliated casinos. MTGA
is owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, a federally
recognized Native American tribe. MTGA generated consolidated net
revenue of about $1.46 billion for the latest 12-months
ended December 31, 2019.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited.
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] MTGA's April 17, 2020 Form 8-K.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Keith Foley
Senior Vice President
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
John E. Puchalla, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
