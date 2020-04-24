Moody's downgrades Mohegan Tribal Gaming's CFR to Caa2 from B3; outlook negative

New York, April 24, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority's ("MTGA") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa2 from B3. The company's Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") was downgraded to Caa2-PD from B3-PD, its senior secured term loan rating was downgraded to Caa1 from B2, and its senior unsecured rating was downgraded to Ca from Caa2. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-4. The outlook is negative.

The downgrade reflects that significant pressure on earnings and free cash flow will increase leverage and elevate default risk. The disruption in casino visitation is pressuring earnings and results from efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus including recommendations from federal, state and local governments to avoid gatherings and avoid non-essential travel. These efforts include mandates to close casinos on a temporary basis. On March 16 and March 17, MTGA announced its decision to temporarily suspend operations at all of its North American properties consistent with directives from various government bodies. At this time, the casinos remain closed until further notice. Moody's expects discretionary consumer spending at MTGA's casinos to recover only gradually once the facilities reopen because social distancing practices will limit utilization and higher unemployment will reduce household income. Moody's believes cash and liquidity strains stem from casino closures and the uncertain duration of operating pressure.

In Moody's opinion, MTGA's failure to make the scheduled interest payment of approximately $19.7 million due on April 15, 2020 with respect to the company's 7.875% senior notes due 2024 reflects in part MTGA's highly uncertain operating environment. The company announced this was done as a precautionary measure to further preserve cash and financial flexibility given the unprecedented circumstances [1]. The company also stated in the 8-K filing that it expects to make the interest payment prior to the end of the 30-day grace period. Moody's would consider not making the payment within the grace period a missed payment default and would likely append an "/LD" designation to the PDR to reflect a limited default if the debt is not accelerated and the ratings could be downgraded further. Payment of the interest within the grace period would not affect the ratings or outlook.

MTGA's Speculative Grade Liquidity rating was downgraded to SGL-4 which indicates weak liquidity. MTGA currently has $187 million of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet as of March 30, 2020. The downgrade to SGL-4 also considers that, given the current environment, the company may be challenged to address the October 2021 revolver and term loan A maturities before they become current, and the high likelihood that the company will need to seek an amendment to the credit agreement total leverage covenant to avoid a violation.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR reflects MTGA's failure not to make a scheduled interest payment on the scheduled due date, and the meaningful earnings decline over the next few months expected from efforts to contain the coronavirus and the potential for a slow recovery once properties reopen. The ratings also reflect the negative effect on consumer income and wealth stemming from job losses and asset price declines, which will diminish discretionary resources to spend at casinos, including MTGA's casino properties, once this crisis subsides. Additionally, because of approaching October 2021 maturities and weak earnings, MTGA's refinancing and default risk is high.

Positive rating considerations include MTGA's high quality, well-established, and large amount of gaming and attractive nongaming amenities along with its earnings diversification efforts. Diversification efforts outside of MTGA's restricted group structure include management and development fees from unaffiliated casinos in the U.S. along with MTGA's investment in a resort casino project in South Korea, which Moody's views as a long-term positive for the company, despite inherent risks. Additionally, in June 2019, MTGA also completed the acquisition of the MGE Niagara Resorts and assumed the day-to-day operations of the properties under the terms of a casino operating and services agreement.

MTGA had a considerable amount of unrestricted cash on its balance sheet at about $187 million as of March 30, 2020 following the draw down of the remaining unused capacity on the $250 million revolver in mid-March to preserve liquidity.

The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The gaming sector is one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given the non-essential nature of casino gaming and the sector's historically high sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, MTGA's continued exposure to travel disruptions and discretionary consumer spending, have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions makes it vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.

Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MTGA of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

The negative outlook acknowledges that the coronavirus situation continues to evolve and a high degree of uncertainty remains regarding the timing of facility re-openings and the pace at which consumer spending at the MTGA's casinos will recover. As a result, MTGA's credit profile, liquidity and leverage could deteriorate quickly over the next few months if the company's operating performance does not rebound quickly. The negative outlook also reflects the refinancing risk associated with the approaching October 2021 revolver and term loan A maturities in the near-term.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if Moody's anticipates the company's earnings decline and cash burn because of actions to contain the spread of the virus or reductions in discretionary consumer spending will lead to further liquidity deterioration and default risk. Failure to make the interest payment within the grace period could also result in a downgrade. A ratings upgrade is unlikely given the weak operating environment and continuing uncertainty related to the coronavirus. An upgrade would require a high degree of confidence on Moody's part that the gaming sector has returned to a period long-term stability, and that MTGA demonstrate the ability to generate positive free cash flow, maintain good liquidity including refinancing maturities at a manageable interest cost, and reduce leverage.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Gaming Industry published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1099757. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

MTGA owns and operates Mohegan Sun, a gaming and entertainment complex near Uncasville, Connecticut, and Mohegan Sun at Pocono Downs, a gaming and entertainment facility offering slot machines and harness racing in Plains Township, Pennsylvania. MTGA also receives fees for the management of several nonaffiliated casinos. MTGA is owned by the Mohegan Tribe of Indians of Connecticut, a federally recognized Native American tribe. MTGA generated consolidated net revenue of about $1.46 billion for the latest 12-months ended December 31, 2019.

