Moody's downgrades Moran's CFR to Caa1; appends limited default (LD) to Caa1-PD; outlook negative

New York, January 18, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Moran Foods LLC's ("Moran"), the parent company of Save-a-Lot Holdings, LLC ("Save-A-Lot"), corporate family rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3 and its probability of default rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD/LD from B3-PD. At the same time, Moody's also, appended a limited default designation ("\LD") to the PDR. The "\LD" designation follows the change in terms under the company's recently amended and extended 2nd lien term loan that reinstates the option for interest payments to be paid-in-kind ("PIK"). Moran's prior PIK option had previously expired in April 2022. The /LD designation reflects Moody's view that the reinstatement of the ability to PIK interest payments is a distressed exchange and a limited default under Moody's definition. Moody's will remove the "\LD" designation from the company's PDR in 3 business days.

Moody's also assigned a Caa1 rating to Moran's new amended and extended senior secured first lien term loans; a B3 rating to the company's senior secured delayed draw term loan, super senior; a Caa3 rating to its senior secured second lien term loan maturing in 2026, and a Caa3 rating to its senior secured second lien term loan maturing 2024. Proceeds from the amended and extended credit facilities and balance sheet cash were used to repay outstanding borrowings under the company's asset backed credit facility ("ABL"; unrated), refinance its existing term loans and to pay fees and expenses. Moody's downgraded the previous senior secured second lien term loans rating due 2024 and 2025 to Caa3 from Caa1, senior secured first lien term loan to Caa1 from B3 and the senior secured delayed draw term loan, super senior due 2023 to B3 from B1, and these ratings will be withdrawn. Moody's changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The new facilities include an increase to the company's ABL to $180 million from $150 million, a reduction to its first in last out credit facility ("FILO"; unrated) to $20 million from $50 million, an increase to the first lien term loans to $250.21 million from $138.9 million and a reduction to the 2nd lien term loan to $148.76 million from $180.03 million. The new facilities extended Moran's maturity profile, including its ABL to 2027 from 2023 and the term loans to 2026 from 2024 except for $22 million of non-extended 2nd lien term loan which is due in October 2024. At close there was $53 million drawn and $23 million of letters of credit issued under the ABL, leaving roughly $83 million available which is weak when considering the $22 million debt maturity in October 2024 and Moran's modest free cash flow. The ABL borrowings maintain a priority claim on certain current assets, thus ranking the facility ahead of the first lien term loan in Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology (LGD Methodology).

The downgrades reflects Moody's belief that Moran's weak liquidity and high financial leverage will not meaningfully improve over the next 12 months. Moran will not generate sufficient cash flow to repay the $22 million 2nd lien term loan due 2024 and will therefore have to draw down on its ABL to repay the loan, which will further weaken liquidity over the next 12 months. Moran's progress at improving operations following its debt restructuring and announced transformation program in 2020 has been slow, and Moody's expects weak organic growth over the next year. Thus, leverage reduction will largely depend on asset sales and cost reduction initiatives, which carry high execution risk.

The change in outlook to negative from stable reflects Moody's view that Moran's credit metrics and liquidity will remain weak. Delays in realizing asset sales and cost synergies could lead to further downgrades.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Moran Foods LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD /LD from B3-PD

.... Backed Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Super Senior, Downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD4) from B3 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

Assignments:

..Issuer: Moran Foods LLC

.... Backed Senior Secured Delayed Draw Term Loan, Super Senior, Assigned B3 (LGD3)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Second Out Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

.... Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa1 (LGD4)

.... Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Assigned Caa3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Moran Foods LLC

.... Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moran Foods' Caa1 CFR reflects its weak liquidity and credit metrics with debt to EBITDA of about 5.8x and EBITA to interest of about 1.1x, which assumes full payment of cash interest. High leverage and low coverage reflect earnings and cash flow weakness as the company's performance has taken longer than expected to improve. Moody's expects leverage to increase to about 6.6x and EBITA coverage of interest to remain weak at about 1.0x. This reflects the high execution risk associated with debt reduction, which is highly contingent on asset sales, and cost reduction initiatives to improve earnings. EBITA interest of coverage also reflects our assumption that the company will pay all interest obligations in cash. Moody's continues to believe that the hard discount food retail sector is well positioned for growth relative to other retail channels given its low price points and relative resistance to economic cycles and e-commerce, albeit still in a very highly competitive operating environment.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating earnings, cash flow and liquidity do not improve. Ratings could also be downgraded if the likelihood of default increases for any reason or should recovery rates erode. Debt redemption at a discount would be considered a distressed exchange and a default under Moody's methodology. Quantitatively ratings could be downgraded if EBITA to interest is sustained below 1.0x or should the company fail to generate positive free cash flow.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company materially improves operating earnings, cash flow and liquidity. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt to EBITDA is sustained below 5.5x and EBITA to interest is sustained above 1.5x.

Moran Foods LLC is the parent of Save-A-Lot Holdings, LLC ("Save-A-Lot"). Moran Foods is a wholesaler to about 839 retail partner licensed stores and 18 retail stores under the Save-A-Lot banner. The company is majority owned by its lenders including JP Morgan, Voya, CDPQ and Arbour Lane Capital and generates about $2.6 billion in annual revenue.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Distribution & Supply Chain Services Industry published in June 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/55403. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

