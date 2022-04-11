Moody's downgrades Morrisons to B1 from Ba1; outlook stable

London, April 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a corporate family rating (CFR) of B1 and B1-PD probability of default rating (PDR) to Market Holdco 3 Limited, a holding company formed to effect the acquisition of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc (Morrisons), the UK's fourth largest grocery retailer by revenue, by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC (CD&R). This rating action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on July 07, 2021 and downgraded and further extended on December 13, 2021. The outlook on all ratings, except on Safeway Limited's ratings which have been withdrawn, is stable.

The effective downgrade of Morrisons' rating to B1 from Ba1 was triggered by the completion of review for downgrade following the acquisition of the entirety of the company by CD&R for an enterprise value of Â£9.8 billion. The acquisition was financed through a combination of equity capital, including ordinary and preference shares, and bridge debt facilities that are expected to be refinanced through long term debt.

As part of the same rating action, Moody's withdraws the Ba1 CFR and Ba1-PD PDR of Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc as well as the (P)Ba1 backed senior unsecured MTN programme of Safeway Limited.

Moody's has also downgraded to (P)B1 from the (P)Ba1 backed senior unsecured MTN programme, and to B1 from the Ba1 backed senior unsecured ratings of all the bonds issued under the programme by Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc. The Rating Agency understands that around Â£82 million of the bonds remain outstanding following the completion of a tender offer launched by CD&R. The B1 rating of these notes is based on the successful completion of the envisaged refinancing.

The Transaction is subject to approvals by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) and by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) with expected closing in the first half of 2022.

Today's rating actions reflect:

• An initial estimated leverage of 7.9x as of 31 January 2022 on a Moody's-adjusted basis pro-forma for the completion of the acquisition, with expectations of de-leveraging by around 2x over the next two fiscal years through EBITDA improvements driven by the lower pandemic related costs, the recovery of lost profits (cafeterias and food-to-go), ongoing efficiency measures (automation, digital platform and McColl's conversions), and public listing savings

• Morrisons' established market position in the stable UK grocery sector, its significant scale and significant freehold property ownership

• The very competitive nature of the UK grocery market and risks related to the execution of the planned efficiency programmes

A full list of affected ratings can be found at the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B1 CFR of Market Holdco 3 Limited reflects its entrenched market position in the stable, albeit competitive, UK grocery sector, its relatively greater exposure to stable food sales compared to peers, and its experienced management team. It also considers the company's relatively smaller scale and market share compared to the other three "Big Four" UK grocers and to the challenges posed by the continued, albeit slower, growth of the discounters in the UK grocery sector.

The company's performance since the beginning of the pandemic has been resilient but the exceptional costs incurred to protect customers and staff as well as the lost revenues during the lockdown months have significantly affected its profits. Morrisons has grown its revenues in fiscal 2021 and fiscal 2022 (ended 1 February), particularly online, demonstrating the resilience of its food business and relatively limited exposure to general merchandise and clothing which have been more severely affected by the coronavirus pandemic. However, the exceptional costs and the lost profits incurred during the last 12 months have depressed the company's EBITDA, which has remained well below normal levels leading to increased leverage.

The total debt financing requirement for the acquisition of Morrisons is around Â£7.0 billion, including outstanding debt and lease liabilities, which represents 7.9x Moody's adjusted pro forma EBITDA for the fiscal 2022 ended 1 February. This leverage is set to improve below 6x over the next 12-18 months in Moody's base case. The improvement will be driven by EBITDA growth as a result of lower pandemic related costs including the recovery of lost profits (cafeterias and food-to-go) and by ongoing margin improvement initiatives. The latter include increased manufacturing automation, online store picking improvements, McColls/Morrisons Daily conversions and other synergies.

The company's trading outlook is stable, with ongoing competitive pressures in an increasingly inflationary environment. Market share shifts in the UK grocery sector will be limited over the next 12-18 months, with the online and convenience formats likely to grow further. Morrisons has been recently catching up in both formats and its strategy is geared towards continued expansion into these segments.

Moody's does not view Morrisons' corporate governance structure under the new ownership as a major risk factor as the company has a history of complying with financial, legal and regulatory requirements as a listed entity. However, governance risks considered in Morrisons' credit profile include financial policies which are likely to maintain relatively high leverage.

LIQUIDITY

Moody's considers Morrisons' liquidity profile to be good, supported by an undrawn Â£1.0 billion RCF and still material unencumbered assets upon completion of the envisaged refinancing, and a pro forma cash balance of Â£249 million as at 31 January 2022. The company is expected to generate significant positive cash flows after debt service costs before dividend distributions on an annual basis.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

The outstanding notes are rated in line with the CFR reflecting their pari passu ranking with the secured debt in the envisaged capital structure. Secured debt ranks ahead of Â£1.2 billion backed senior unsecured private notes, the amount which is not sufficient to rate the secured debt above the CFR.

OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectations that Morrisons will gradually reduce Moody's-adjusted leverage over the next 12-18 months from its high initial level. In addition, the stable outlook also assumes adequate liquidity and no meaningful sale and lease back transactions that could negatively impact on leverage.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Moody's-adjusted leverage reduces sustainably below 5.75x, with a clear financial policy in line with lower leverage. An upgrade would also require a material increase in free cash flow, with free cash flow to debt of in mid single-digits in percentage terms. An upgrade would also require meaningful like-for-like revenue and EBITDA growth and adequate liquidity.

The ratings could be downgraded if leverage fails to reduce below 6.5x on a Moody's-adjusted basis over the next 12-18 months, or if the company generates negative free cash flows. A downgrade could ensue also in case of material execution issues or if liquidity concerns arise or in case of significant operational underperformance.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Downgrades, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN programme, Downgraded to (P)B1 from (P)Ba1

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B1 from Ba1

Assignments:

..Issuer: Market Bidco Finco Plc

....BACKED Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B1

..Issuer: Market Bidco Limited

....BACKED Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Assigned B1

..Issuer: Market Holdco 3 Limited

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned B1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned B1

..Issuer: Market Parent Finco Plc

....BACKED Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Assigned B3

Confirmations, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

....BACKED Other Short Term, Confirmed at (P)NP

Withdrawals, previously placed on review for downgrade:

..Issuer: Safeway Limited

....BACKED Senior Unsecured MTN programme, Withdrawn , previously rated (P)Ba1

..Issuer: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

....Probability of Default Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1-PD

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Withdrawn , previously rated Ba1

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Safeway Limited

....Outlook, Changed To Ratings Withdrawn From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Wm Morrison Supermarkets plc

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Ratings Under Review

..Issuer: Market Holdco 3 Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Market Bidco Finco Plc

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Market Bidco Limited

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

..Issuer: Market Parent Finco Plc

....Outlook, Assigned Stable

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail published in November 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1296095. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Morrisons is the fourth-largest grocer by sales in the UK, behind Tesco Plc (Baa3 stable), J Sainsbury plc and Bellis Finco PLC (Asda, Ba3 stable). The company is focused on fresh food at affordable prices, and this positioning is supported by its significant manufacturing capabilities. The company generated revenue of Â£18.6 billion in the last twelve months ended 1 August 2021, of which Â£3.7 billion or around 20% of total related to fuel sales.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Roberto Pozzi

Senior Vice President

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Richard Etheridge

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London, E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

