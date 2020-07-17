Moody's downgrades Mountain Province Diamonds' ratings to Caa3; outlook negative

Toronto, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.'s ("MPD") Corporate
Family (CFR) rating to Caa3 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating
to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, and second lien secured rating
to Caa3 from Caa1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity
Rating ("SGL") remains SGL-4 and the outlook remains
negative.
The downgrade of MPD's rating reflects Moody's view that the company will
be challenged to repay its revolving credit facility as per its revolving
credit facility waiver agreement [1] given the current difficult
rough diamond market as the coronavirus pandemic has further weakened
prices and sales volumes, as well as the increased risk that the
company enters into a debt restructuring transaction. MPD has said
it is [1] continuing negotiations with its major shareholder and
other financial institutions to secure additional debt facilities in order
to repay the current lenders and meet short term obligations.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Caa3 from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
MPD's Caa3 CFR is constrained by 1) a lack of liquidity, 2) the
elevated risk that the company enters into a debt restructuring transaction,
3) high leverage and limited financial flexibility given the weak rough
diamond market, 4) concentration risk (only produces diamonds,
at one mine site), 5) small relative production (3 million carats/year),
of lower value diamonds (average price of $63/carat in 2019),
and 6) the opaqueness of diamond pricing, including the managed
supply-demand characteristics of this luxury good. MPD benefits
from 1) operating in a favorable mining jurisdiction (Canada), and
2) consistent mine operation by De Beers.
MPD's liquidity is weak over the next year (SGL-4). The
company had CAD32 million in cash and equivalents at March 31, 2020,
against Moody's expectation that the company will have about CAD40 million
of negative free cash flow over the next 12 months. The company
has an undrawn US$25 million credit facility, however it
matures in December 2020, so any draws would create a corresponding
current liability. MPD has received waivers from compliance with
financial covenants including the total leverage ratio and total net worth
tests, and minimum cash balance that it would otherwise have had
to satisfy as of June 30, 2020 in respect to its revolving credit
facility. In exchange, MPD agreed to a reduction in the size
of the revolving credit facility to US$25 million from US$50
million, the imposition of additional covenants, and a requirement
to demonstrate progress by August 31, 2020 to be able to enter into
a binding financing commitment by September 30, 2020 to repay the
revolving credit facility. MPD's senior secured notes mature December
2022.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on
MPD of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given
its exposure to rough diamond prices and demand, which has left
it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding MPD's ability
to refinance its debt, and the challenges it faces in improving
its capital structure in light of the depressed diamond market.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if there is increased default risk including
distressed exchanges or inability to refinance its debt.
MPD's CFR could be upgraded if the company is able to address the refinancing
risk associated with its revolving credit facility, and improve
its liquidity position. An upgrade would also require a recovery
in rough diamond prices that improves the company's profitability,
whereby MPD is able to generate sustained positive free cash flow.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in
September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., headquartered in Toronto,
Ontario, is a publicly-owned company that owns 49%
of the Gahcho Kué diamond mine ("GK") located in Canada's Northwest
Territories. De Beers Canada owns the other 51% of the joint
venture and is the operator. Each company markets its share of
rough diamond production. Revenues for 2019 were CAD276 million
and Mountain Province sold 2.4 million carats during this period.
