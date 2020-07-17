Moody's downgrades Mountain Province Diamonds' ratings to Caa3; outlook negative

Toronto, July 17, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.'s ("MPD") Corporate Family (CFR) rating to Caa3 from Caa1, Probability of Default Rating to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD, and second lien secured rating to Caa3 from Caa1. The company's Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating ("SGL") remains SGL-4 and the outlook remains negative.

The downgrade of MPD's rating reflects Moody's view that the company will be challenged to repay its revolving credit facility as per its revolving credit facility waiver agreement [1] given the current difficult rough diamond market as the coronavirus pandemic has further weakened prices and sales volumes, as well as the increased risk that the company enters into a debt restructuring transaction. MPD has said it is [1] continuing negotiations with its major shareholder and other financial institutions to secure additional debt facilities in order to repay the current lenders and meet short term obligations.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

MPD's Caa3 CFR is constrained by 1) a lack of liquidity, 2) the elevated risk that the company enters into a debt restructuring transaction, 3) high leverage and limited financial flexibility given the weak rough diamond market, 4) concentration risk (only produces diamonds, at one mine site), 5) small relative production (3 million carats/year), of lower value diamonds (average price of $63/carat in 2019), and 6) the opaqueness of diamond pricing, including the managed supply-demand characteristics of this luxury good. MPD benefits from 1) operating in a favorable mining jurisdiction (Canada), and 2) consistent mine operation by De Beers.

MPD's liquidity is weak over the next year (SGL-4). The company had CAD32 million in cash and equivalents at March 31, 2020, against Moody's expectation that the company will have about CAD40 million of negative free cash flow over the next 12 months. The company has an undrawn US$25 million credit facility, however it matures in December 2020, so any draws would create a corresponding current liability. MPD has received waivers from compliance with financial covenants including the total leverage ratio and total net worth tests, and minimum cash balance that it would otherwise have had to satisfy as of June 30, 2020 in respect to its revolving credit facility. In exchange, MPD agreed to a reduction in the size of the revolving credit facility to US$25 million from US$50 million, the imposition of additional covenants, and a requirement to demonstrate progress by August 31, 2020 to be able to enter into a binding financing commitment by September 30, 2020 to repay the revolving credit facility. MPD's senior secured notes mature December 2022.

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on MPD of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered, given its exposure to rough diamond prices and demand, which has left it vulnerable in these unprecedented operating conditions.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding MPD's ability to refinance its debt, and the challenges it faces in improving its capital structure in light of the depressed diamond market.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if there is increased default risk including distressed exchanges or inability to refinance its debt.

MPD's CFR could be upgraded if the company is able to address the refinancing risk associated with its revolving credit facility, and improve its liquidity position. An upgrade would also require a recovery in rough diamond prices that improves the company's profitability, whereby MPD is able to generate sustained positive free cash flow.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Mining published in September 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1089739. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is a publicly-owned company that owns 49% of the Gahcho Kué diamond mine ("GK") located in Canada's Northwest Territories. De Beers Canada owns the other 51% of the joint venture and is the operator. Each company markets its share of rough diamond production. Revenues for 2019 were CAD276 million and Mountain Province sold 2.4 million carats during this period.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Press Release - Sedar Filing 13-Jul-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

