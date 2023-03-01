Moody's downgrades MountainWest to Baa1

New York, March 01, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company's (MountainWest) senior unsecured rating to Baa1 from A3. The outlook was changed to stable from rating under review for downgrade. This concludes the review initiated on December 16, 2022.

"MountainWest's downgrade reflects its acquisition by The Williams Companies, Inc. (Williams, Baa2 stable), a diversified midstream oil and gas company and positions MountainWest's rating equal to Williams' other regulated natural gas pipeline subsidiaries – Transcontinental Gas Pipeline Company, LLC (Transco) and Northwest Pipeline LLC (Northwest). The ratings for Transco and Northwest are constrained to one notch above Williams' rating, reflecting Williams' dependence on the pipelines' cash flow to support its own debt service requirements and dividends," said John Thieroff, Senior Credit Officer.

This is a governance-driven rating action due to the ownership change.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Baa1 from A3

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

MountainWest's Baa1 senior unsecured rating reflects stable revenue, 95% of which is generated from firm natural gas transportation and storage contracts under supportive FERC regulation. The company has an average volume weighted remaining contract life of around five years and an average shipper rating estimated to be in the high-Baa range. MountainWest's operations are additionally supported by a strong anchor shipper, gas distribution company Questar Gas Company (A3 negative), and a quasi-regulated gas producer, Wexpro Energy. The rating also reflects Williams' relatively weaker business risk profile than MountainWest's former owner, diversified utility holding company Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (Baa2 stable).

The company's credit profile is challenged to an extent by increasingly shorter tenors for recontracted volumes and approximately 30% of contracted capacity sourced from shippers that are "supply-push" oriented, which are sensitive to commodity prices and customer demand. MountainWest also faces risk due to its location in the Rockies, where supply economics are less competitive, and longer-term carbon transition risks associated with demand for fossil fuels in the western US.

For Williams, MountainWest provides a good strategic fit, providing connectivity to its Wamsutter gathering system and access to the sizeable and growing Salt Lake City Market. MountainWest's composite counterparty credit profile is solidly investment grade, with LDCs representing almost half of its significant customers. The $1.5 billion all-cash and assumed debt financed transaction is moderately leveraging for Williams and pushes pro forma LTM debt/EBITDA to slightly more than 4.0x on a normalized run-rate (assuming mid-cycle upstream and trading conditions) basis as of 31 December 2022, including Moody's standard adjustments. Despite the added leverage, Moody's views the stable cash flow and complementary operations of MountainWest to be credit enhancing and additive to Williams' free cash flow generation.

MountainWest's liquidity is adequate, underpinned by sufficient cash flow from operations to comfortably cover capital investments. The company has no direct credit facility and its next significant debt maturity is $100 million of senior unsecured notes due in 2028.

MountainWest's stable outlook reflects the company's strategic position within Williams' western gas operations and is consistent with Williams' stable outlook. The outlook also reflects our expectation that expiring contracts will be renewed, resulting in predictable cash flow and stable financial metrics over the next several years.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

A ratings upgrade would likely be dependent on an upgrade of Williams. Ratings could be downgraded if the weighted average shipper credit quality or contract tenor deteriorated significantly, throughput dropped substantially or Williams' ratings were downgraded.

MountainWest Pipelines Holding Company is an interstate natural gas pipeline company located in the Rocky Mountains and an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of The Williams Companies, Inc. Williams, is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma and through its subsidiaries is primarily engaged in the gathering, processing and interstate transportation of natural gas.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/64961. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

