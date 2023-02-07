Moody's downgrades NAPA's CFR to B3; outlook stable

New York, February 07, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded NAPA Management Services Corporation's ("NAPA") Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2 and Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating of the company's senior secured first lien credit facility to B3 from B2. The outlook remains stable.

The downgrade of NAPA's ratings reflects weak operating performance since the company merged its operations with the American Anesthesiology Inc. business (which was acquired by NAPA's private equity sponsor from Mednax, Inc. in May 2020). Moody's estimates that the company's debt/EBITDA rose to approximately 7.4 times at the end of September 2022, due to a combination of increased operating costs and the one-off costs related to business integrations and the implementation of a new revenue cycle management system. Moody's expects the financial leverage to decline modestly in the next 12 months if the company succeeds in bringing down one-off costs. Nevertheless, the leverage will remain very high in the low 7 times in 2023.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. In the 12 months following a transformative expansion (combining American Anesthesiology with the legacy NAPA business), the company's management has struggled to meet its earnings forecast. Execution challenges, which constitute the company's financial strategy and risk management (a governance consideration), drove the increase in the company's financial leverage. Moody's expects that the company will need at least until mid-2023 to fully address those challenges and stabilize the business performance.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: NAPA Management Services Corporation

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B3 (LGD4) from B2 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NAPA Management Services Corporation

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

NAPA's B3 CFR reflects the company's very high leverage and aggressive growth strategy. Moody's projects that the company's debt/EBITDA will remain above 7.0 times in the next 12 months. Moody's expects that the company will continue to face challenges in combining its operations with the acquired American Anesthesiology business, primarily with the integration of the combined company's revenue cycle management system. While the company has made progress in bringing down receivables from the peak at the end of the second quarter of 2022, it will take at least until mid-2023 to fully normalize its cash collection from receivables.

The B3 CFR also reflects NAPA's expanded scale and geographic diversification with a presence across 20 states, up from 10 in 2016. The company has more than doubled its scale across several key metrics including sites and patients served, clinicians and revenues. The CFR is supported by Moody's expectation that the demand for the company's services will remain resilient and the wage pressure that has affected clinical labor will be moderate.

Moody's expects NAPA to maintain an adequate liquidity profile. At the end of September 2022, the company had approximately $29 million in cash and $55 million available under its $80 million revolving credit facility. The company fully paid its revolver balance in the fourth quarter of 2022. Moody's expects that the company will be free cash flow negative in 2022. However, if the company executes the revenue cycle management system implementation well, it has the capacity to generate positive free cash flow in 2023.

The senior secured first lien debt represents the preponderance of the company's debt. Therefore, the individual debt instrument ratings (for term loan and revolver) are at the same level as the company's corporate family rating.

The company's stable outlook reflects Moody's view that the company will be able to address integration challenges in the next 6 months and become free cash flow positive by end of 2023.

Social and governance considerations are material to the company's rating. NAPA's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting aggressive financial strategy, execution risk associated with rapid growth through acquisitions, exposure to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, and regulatory and litigation risks. NAPA has highly negative credit exposure to governance risk considerations (G-4). The company's governance risks reflect its aggressive financial strategy and risk management and the risks associated with the board structure, which is dominated by members representing the company's private equity sponsor. The company's management has struggled in meeting its earnings forecast, which reflects negatively on management credibility and track record. NAPA has a highly negative credit risk exposure to social risk considerations (S-4). The company has exposure to shortage of skilled human capital (anesthesia physicians), and substantial implications of demographics and societal trends as the US population ages. The company is exposed to changes in reimbursement rates by its payors, which include government payors, as well as a push towards reducing overall healthcare costs. The company could face medical malpractice claims if it fails to perform services in compliance with regulations and industry expectations.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company fully addresses integration challenges, improves the quality of EBITDA (by reducing add-backs), improves liquidity and remains committed to a balanced financial policy. Quantitatively, ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.0x using Moody's definition.

The ratings could be downgraded if the company's operating performance continues to challenge profitability, integration issues persist, liquidity further weakens and financial policies become more aggressive.

Headquartered in Melville, NY, NAPA Management Services Corporation is a leading provider of outsourced anesthesia and perioperative services in the United States with over 30 years of experience as a clinician-led, single specialty-focused organization. The company provides anesthesia and perioperative services to over 3 million patients annually in 20 states across various customer sites and care settings including hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and in office-based settings. NAPA Management Services Corporation is owned by private equity sponsor American Securities and Leonard Green & Partners. The company's annual revenues, including the pro forma contribution of American Anesthesiology, are estimated to be around $1.9 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

