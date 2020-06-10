Moody's downgrades NASCAR Holdings' CFR to Ba3; outlook changed to negative

New York, June 10, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded NASCAR
Holdings, LLC's (NASCAR) Corporate Family Rating to Ba3 from Ba2,
Probability of Default Rating to Ba3-PD from Ba2-PD,
the senior secured facility (including a $150 million revolver
and term loan B) to Ba3 from Ba2. The outlook was changed to negative
from ratings under review. These actions conclude the review for
downgrade that was initiated on March 16, 2020.
The downgrade of NASCAR's ratings reflects the impact of the coronavirus
outbreak which has limited the ability to hold live events with spectators
in attendance. While several races were postponed at the beginning
of the pandemic, the races have been rescheduled although without
fans or with limited fans in attendance for the near term. Moody's
projects revenue, EBITDA and cash flow to decline substantially
in the near term with leverage rising as a result of lost attendance related
revenue.
A summary of today's actions are as follows:
..Issuer: NASCAR Holdings, LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to Ba3 from Ba2
. Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Ba3-PD
from Ba2-PD
..Senior Secured Revolver due 2024, downgraded to
Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)
..Senior Secured Term Loan B due 2026, downgraded
to Ba3 (LGD3) from Ba2 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NASCAR Holdings, LLC
....Outlook, Changed To Negative from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
NASCAR's Ba3 CFR reflects Moody's expectation that leverage
(4.2x as of Q4 2019) will increase in the near term and free cash
flow will decline as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has disrupted
the ability to hold live events with fans in attendance. Several
events were postponed and rescheduled later in the season, but NASCAR
racing resumed on May 17th, 2020. In the near term,
races will be held without fans or with limited fans in attendance which
has resulted in the loss of attendance and related revenue (food,
beverage, and merchandise). The lack of spectators will lead
to a substantial decline in EBITDA and cash flow.
Additional races may be held with limited amounts of fans in attendance
going forward if the impact of the pandemic subsides over the course of
the season, but NASCAR remains vulnerable to a prolonged outbreak
which could lead to another suspension of NASCAR events. NASCAR
has also faced multiyear declines in attendance due to reduced fan interest
in NASCAR racing. Several changes to the sport have been made to
increase fan interest and attract different demographic groups,
but reduced spectator interest will continue to be a challenge for the
company. While the TV broadcast agreement has offset declines in
revenue from other race related segments, the agreements expire
at the end of 2024 while the term loan matures in 2026.
NASCAR benefits from its significant size and ownership of the NASCAR
sanctioning body as well as its position as the largest track owner of
NASCAR and other race events with 12 racetracks, 3 road courses,
and 1 dragstrip. The TV broadcast agreements with contracted increases
through 2024, support performance if events continue to be held
and contribute to EBITDA at a high margin level during normal operating
conditions. NASCAR has a joint venture in a casino at the company's
Kansas Speedway which has also been impacted by the pandemic, but
recently resumed operations. Historically, there have been
high levels of capital spending on renovations to existing tracks and
developments on its properties, but capex will likely be reduced
significantly in the near term to support liquidity.
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The motor sport sector
has been one of the sectors significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically,
the weaknesses in NASCAR's credit profile have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and NASCAR
remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. Moody's
regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial credit implications of public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on NASCAR of the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
A governance consideration that Moody's considers in NASCAR's credit
profile is the projected conservative financial policy. While leverage
levels increased following the merger with International Speedway Corporation
in 2019, Moody's projects a portion of free cash flow will
be used to repay debt after the impact of the pandemic begins to abate.
NASCAR is a privately owned company by members of the France family.
NASCAR's liquidity position is expected to be adequate due to $222
million in cash and access to an undrawn $150 million revolver
due 2024 as of Q4 2019. Capex was projected to be approximately
$100 million in 2020, but will be significantly reduced to
manage liquidity during the pandemic. Cash flow from operations
will be substantially impacted by the number of events held, future
attendance levels, and cost saving measures taken in the near term.
If events continue to be held for the remainder of 2020 season,
Moody's projects a portion of available cash on the balance sheet
will be used for debt reduction. The term loan is covenant lite
with the revolver subject to a springing first lien net leverage ratio
of 6.25x (as defined in the credit agreement) when more than 35%
of the revolver is drawn. There is a significant cushion of compliance
currently, but the level of compliance will decline over the next
several quarters due to the impact of the pandemic.
The negative outlook reflects our expectation that revenue, profitability,
and cash flow from operations will decline in 2020 due to the coronavirus
outbreak's impact on the ability to hold NASCAR events with spectators
in attendance. NASCAR will be reliant largely on broadcast revenue
as long as events are held without fans and would be substantially impacted
by a prolonged pandemic that led to a cancellation of future races.
Spectators may be allowed to attend additional events on a limited basis
if the coronavirus subsides, but attendance related revenue will
likely be below normal levels due to requirements to maintain social distancing.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade is not likely in the near term given the impact of the pandemic
on the ability to operate NASCAR events with spectators in attendance
as well as Moody's expectation of an increase in leverage in the
near term. However, an upgrade could occur if Debt-to-EBITDA
was projected to decrease below 4x and attendance levels returned to normal
levels. A good liquidity position with a free cash flow to debt
ratio in the high single percentages would also be required as well as
confidence that the financial policy of the firm would be consistent with
a higher rating. A stabilization of fan interest in NASCAR racing
would also be required as reflected by attendance revenue growth and positive
broadcast viewership trends.
The ratings could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA leverage
was sustained above 5x due to major development projects or a sustained
decline in profitability due to a deterioration in spectator interest
in NASCAR. A weak liquidity position including a free cash flow
to debt percentage in the low single percentages or an inability to obtain
an amendment to its financial covenants if needed could also lead to a
downgrade.
NASCAR Holdings, LLC, headquartered in Daytona Beach,
Florida is the sanctioning body of NASCAR and other race series.
The company also owns and/or operates sixteen (16) race tracks within
the territory of the United States, which includes ovals,
road courses and a drag strip. In Q3 2019, NASCAR acquired
International Speedway Corporation, which was previously a publicly
traded company (ISCA). Members of the France family own 100%
of NASCAR.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
