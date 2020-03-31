Moody's downgrades NCL Corporation's CFR to Ba2, outlook is negative

New York, March 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the ratings of NCL Corporation Ltd. ("NCL") including
its Corporate Family Rating to Ba2 from Ba1, its Probability of
Default Rating to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD, its senior secured
bank facility rating to Ba2 from Ba1, senior unsecured rating to
B1 from Ba2, and Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating to SGL-3
from SGL-1. The outlook is negative. This concludes
the review for downgrade that was initiated on March 11, 2020.
"The downgrade reflects the unprecedented impact the global spread
the coronavirus (COVID-19) is having on the cruise industry,
including the suspension of all sailing operations for NCL's brands
through May 10," stated Pete Trombetta, Moody's
lodging and cruise analyst. "Our base case assumption is
that cruise operations in the US are suspended through June 30,
resulting in highly negative free cash flow, and that there will
be a slow recovery when sailings resume. While we expect that earnings
will improve in 2021, we anticipate that bookings will be weak relative
to 2019, which will result in NCL's debt/EBITDA approximating
5.5x as of year-end 2021," added Trombetta.
NCL announced that its brands would extend the suspension of operations
through May 10.
Our base case assumption is that the cruise operations in the US are suspended
through June 30, earnings improve in 2021 but bookings are still
soft relative to 2019, which will result in NCL's debt/EBITDA
approximating 5.5x at the end of 2021," added Trombetta.
On March 13 NCL announced that it suspended global operations until April
11 and recently extended the suspension until May 10 because of the spread
of COVID-19. Because of increased travel restrictions,
and the number of cities that are limiting group gatherings in public
places, Moody's anticipates the cruise industry will have
to extend the suspension through the end of June.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: NCL Corporation Ltd.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD
.... Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating,
Downgraded to SGL-3 from SGL-1
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to Ba2 from Ba1
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
Downgraded to Ba2 (LGD3) from Ba1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD6) from Ba2 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: NCL Corporation Ltd.
....Outlook, Changed To Negative From
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, and asset price declines are creating a
severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and
markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are
unprecedented. The cruise sector has been one of the sectors most
significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer
demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in
NCL's credit profile, including its exposure to increased
travel restrictions for US citizens have left it vulnerable to shifts
in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and the
company remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action reflects the impact on NCL from the breadth and severity
of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has
triggered.
NCL's credit profile is supported by its market position as the
third largest ocean cruise operator worldwide, as well as its well-known
brand names -- Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises,
and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, as well as the strong performance
of its new ships in terms of pricing and bookings relative to its other
ships which enables the company to compete against larger rivals across
all its price points. Moody's believes that once the spread of
COVID-19 is under control, and the public is more comfortable
with cruising again, the cruise industry will once again benefit
from favorable macroeconomic and demographic trends it has seen over the
past 10 years. The value proposition of a cruise vacation will
support the continued penetration of the vacation market by cruise operators
which will help drive NCL's future earnings growth. While industry
wide capacity will increase, over the long run, capacity expansion
will remain at a manageable level as a result of inherent supply constraints
driven by the number of ship yards that build the large ocean vessels.
In the short run, NCL's credit profile will be dominated by
the length of time that cruise operations continue to be highly disrupted
and the resulting impacts on the company's cash consumption and
its liquidity profile . The normal ongoing credit risks include
its high leverage, which we forecast will approximate 5.5x
at the end of 2021, the highly seasonal and capital intensive nature
of cruise companies and the cruise industry's exposure to economic and
industry cycles, weather incidents and geopolitical events.
The negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation that any further
increase in travel restrictions or change in public sentiment about cruising
in general will cause earnings deterioration beyond our base assumption
which could lead to liquidity concerns for NCL. We view the company's
liquidity as adequate reflected in part by its good cash balance of about
$1.6 billion, which includes the drawdown of the company's
$875 million and $675 million revolving credit facilities.
This liquidity is sufficient to cover expected cash needs over the balance
of the year, but the cushion will be modest given any further deterioration
in earnings.
NCL has adequate liquidity represented by good cash balances of $1.6
billion. This includes about $1.55 billion the company
drew down on its two revolving credit facilities, leaving no additional
revolver availability. The company's revolver contains one
covenant that is not tested unless total liquidity drops to below $100
million. We do not expect the covenant will be tested. Most
of NCL's assets are encumbered either to ship level debt or the revolving
credit facilities and term loans. Also considered is that while
we view cruise ships as valuable long-term assets, we do
not believe the company could sell ships quickly to raise cash,
if necessary.
Factors that would lead to an upgrade or downgrade of the ratings:
Factors that could lead to a downgrade include operations being suspended
for longer than our base case assumption or updated expectations for a
weaker recovery, that results in debt/EBITDA remaining above 4.0x
or EBITA/interest is below 4.5x over the next two years.
Any deterioration in liquidity could also cause negative rating pressure.
A stable outlook would be considered if it becomes apparent that the current
travel restrictions do not have an impact on 2021 demand trends.
Although unlikely in the short term, positive rating action could
come if debt/EBITDA and EBITA/interest expense improved to below 3.75x
and above 4.5x, respectively.
NCL Corporation Ltd., headquartered in Miami, FL,
is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings,
Ltd. Norwegian operates 28 cruise ships with approximately 59,150
berths under three brand names; Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania
Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. Net revenues were
about $5.0 billion for the fiscal year ended December 31,
2019.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer
Service Industry published in October 2016 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1037985.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating outcome
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Peter Trombetta
Asst Vice President - Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Margaret Taylor
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653