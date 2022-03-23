Moody's downgrades NET4GAS' ratings to Ba2, maintains review for downgrade

Frankfurt am Main, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today assigned a Ba2 Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and a Ba2-PD probability of default rating to NET4GAS, s.r.o. (N4G) and has downgraded the company's senior unsecured debt ratings to Ba2 from Baa2. All of N4G's ratings are on review for downgrade. Concurrently, Moody's has withdrawn the Baa2 long-term issuer ratings, as per the rating agency's practice for corporates transitioning to speculative grade. The outlook remains ratings under review.

A full list of affected ratings is provided towards the end of this press release.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of N4G's ratings reflects the company's exposure to the risk of negative credit implications from the severe sanctions imposed on the Government of Russia (Ca negative) and certain Russian financial institutions by Western countries which could disrupt the receipt of payments owed to N4G from its main counterparty. While the European Union (EU, Aaa stable) sanctions that have been put in place since the invasion of Ukraine (Caa2 review for downgrade) by Russia exclude energy-related payments and are not directly imposed on the major Russian gas shipper, Moody's considers the risk that additional EU sanctions and/or countermeasures by Russia may stop the ability of the major Russian gas shipper to make payments under its contractual obligations to N4G is substantially higher than previously, given the volatile geopolitical situation.

N4G, the owner and operator of the gas transmission system in the Czech Republic (Aa3 stable), is generating around 75% of its revenues from transporting gas that is primarily sourced from Russia to Western and Southern Europe under long-term gas transit contracts. The Russian company Gazprom Export LLC, a 100% subsidiary of Gazprom, PJSC (Caa2 negative), has the monopoly on pipeline gas exports from Russia. N4G's transit contracts are largely on a ship-or-pay basis, meaning that the company receives most income from capacity payments and independent of actual gas flows. The contracts are primarily with the major Russian gas shipper.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which started on 24 February 2022, has led to sovereign rating actions, and subsequently downgrades of Russian non-financial corporates, including the Russian gas shipper on 10 March. The weakening of the credit profile of the major Russian gas shipper reflects Moody's view of a significantly increased risk of default which may include trade-related obligations.

Nevertheless, up to today, gas flows from Russia have continued uninterrupted and the Russian shipper has honoured its contractual payment obligations to N4G. Given that N4G's gas transportation network is located centrally in Europe, Moody's expects that in case of a cessation of gas flows from Russia or a disruption of capacity payments by the Russian shipper, or both, the company could replace part but not all of the business with the Russian shipper with alternative bookings, but these may not fully compensate the revenues coming from the major Russian gas shipper.

As a result of the elevated risk that revenues may reduce materially, N4G is exposed to the risk of markedly weaker financial leverage metrics. However, Moody's acknowledges the owners' commitment to suspend dividends and to evaluate further support measures, if required, as stated in a company press release on 17 March [1].

While an immediate stop of gas imports from Russia into Europe is currently not Moody's baseline scenario, the evolution of the current geopolitical situation is highly uncertain and could have materially adverse implications for the gas trade between Russia and the EU, hence the ratings remain on review for downgrade.

The review will focus on (1) the evolution of the geopolitical situation, including decisions, if any, around further of sanctions and their impact on N4G's cash flow, liquidity and business risk profile; (2) the evolution of the EU's energy policy, in particular its plans for reducing energy dependence on Russia; as well as (3) any credit enhancing measures that may become available from shareholders to support the company's credit profile, if required.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Given the review for downgrade, an upgrade of N4G's ratings would require greater visibility on the continued receipt of capacity payments from the Russian shipper into the medium term, or its replacement with bookings from alternative shippers with a solid credit profile; or tangible external credit support; or a combination of these. The ratings could be confirmed if N4G continues to receive due capacity payments under the long-term transit contracts and there was greater visibility as to their continuation than currently; or if the company obtains adequate support from its owners or other stakeholders to offset any further deterioration of its credit profile.

N4G's ratings could be downgraded if capacity payments to the company were, or were expected to be, discontinued or materially delayed, for example due to sanctions, resulting in material pressure on its liquidity and financial profile, without adequate replacement through new bookings or external credit support.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Natural Gas Pipelines published in July 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113727. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NET4GAS, s.r.o. is the owner and operator of the Czech gas transmission system. N4G is ultimately 50% owned by Allianz Infrastructure Czech Holdco II S.a r.l., part of the wider Allianz group and 50% by Borealis Novus Parent B.V., a subsidiary of OMERS Administration Corporation. The company's core business consists of transporting gas, primarily sourced from Russia, towards Western and Southern Europe under long-term contracts. It is also the regulated domestic gas transmission network operator under an unlimited licence. In 2020, N4G reported revenues of CZK10,029 million and EBITDA amounting to CZK8,744 million.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: NET4GAS, s.r.o

Assignments:

....LT Corporate Family Rating, Assigned Ba2, Placed On Review for Downgrade

....Probability of Default Rating, Assigned Ba2-PD, Placed on Review for Downgrade

Downgrades:

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ba2 from Baa2; Placed On Review for further Downgrade

Withdrawals:

....LT Issuer Rating, Withdrawn, previously rated Baa2, previously Placed On Review for Downgrade

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] NET4GAS Press release, 17-Mar-2022 (https://www.net4gas.cz/files/0press-releases/en_ii.pdf)

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

