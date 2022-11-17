Moody's downgrades NGL Energy's CFR to B3, negative outlook

New York, November 17, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded NGL Energy Partners LP's (NGLEP) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B3 from B2, senior unsecured notes to Caa2 from Caa1 and speculative grade liquidity rating to SGL-4 from SGL-3. Moody's also downgraded NGL Energy Operating LLC's senior secured first lien notes to B2 from B1. The rating outlooks for both NGL entities were changed to negative from stable.

"These negative actions principally reflect the company's high refinancing risks over the near to medium term," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Vice President. "NGL needs to meet or exceed its operational goals, and industry and capital market conditions need to remain supportive for NGL to successfully redeem or refinance its significant debt maturities."

Downgrades:

..Issuer: NGL Energy Partners LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, Downgraded to SGL-4 from SGL-3

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD5)

..Issuer: NGL Energy Operating LLC

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Notes, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NGL Energy Partners LP

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

..Issuer: NGL Energy Operating LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

NGLEP's B3 CFR reflects its high debt load and the associated interest costs, refinancing risks involving roughly $3.45 billion of debt maturities through 2026, complex capital structure that comprises significant secured debt and high-coupon preferred stock, and the company's history of inconsistent cash flow generation and aggressive financial policies. The rating also reflects the inherent volatility and seasonality in NGLEP's working capital, high volumetric risks across all business segments and modest free cash flow generation to date. While management has set debt reduction as the top strategic priority, suspended common and preferred distributions, significantly reduced growth spending, and improved free cash flow generation, Moody's expects gradual improvements in the company's leverage and coverage metrics over time as it executes is debt reduction goals. Until NGLEP can materially reduce debt and more comprehensively address its debt maturities, the credit profile will remain challenged. NGLEP's primary strengths include its significant scale, diversified midstream operations across several key US hydrocarbon basins, fee-based business model and growing water solutions business in the Delaware Basin.

The SGL-4 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects weak liquidity driven by the November 2023 notes maturity. Moody's expects the company will need to meet its free cash flow targets, sell some assets and may need to raise additional external financing to fully redeem the 2023 notes. At September 30, 2022, the company had $4.5 million of cash and limited availability under its $600 million ABL facility after accounting for $287.0 million of borrowings and $143 million of letters of credit outstanding on the ABL. The ABL commitment amount is scheduled to drop to $500 million at March 31, 2023, but Moody's expects ABL borrowings to also decline as the company applies seasonal cash inflows to reduce outstanding balances. The ABL expires at the earliest of (a) February 4, 2026 or (b) 91 days prior to the earliest maturity date in respect to any of NGLEP's indebtedness in an aggregate principal amount of $50.0 million or greater. Consequently, the company will need to reduce the 2023 notes balance below $50 million before August 2023 to avoid triggering the early ABL maturity. Moody's expects the company to comply with the ABL financial covenants through 2023.

The negative outlook reflects significant near to medium term debt maturities and the associated refinancing risks.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company substantially reduces debt and financial leverage, sufficiently addresses the repayment or refinancing risks involving its 2023 and 2025 notes and delivers consistent free cash flow in a stable to improving market. The ratings could be downgraded if the company is unable to resolve its maturity issues in a timely manner or its liquidity situation weakens materially. The rating could also be downgraded if the EBITDA/interest ratio cannot be sustained above 2.5x.

NGL Energy Partners LP is a diversified midstream Master Limited Partnership headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published in February 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/379531. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

