Moody's downgrades NGL Energy's notes to B3, changes outlook to negative

Approximately $1.4 billion of rated debt affected
New York, August 13, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded
NGL Energy Partners LP's (NGLEP) senior unsecured notes to B3 from
B2 and changed the company's rating outlook to negative from stable.
Moody's concurrently affirmed NGLEP's B1 Corporate Family
Rating (CFR) and B1-PD Probability of Default Rating (PDR).
The SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remained unchanged.
"The company will face elevated counterparty risks, increased
uncertainty around crude and water volumes and high financial leverage
through 2021", said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior
Analyst. "The coronavirus pandemic has triggered a collapse
in crude oil prices, sharply reduced upstream activity and created
a challenging refinancing environment for NGL."
Issuer: NGL Energy Partners LP
.Downgraded:
Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to B3
(LGD5) from B2 (LGD5)
.Affirmed:
Corporate Family Rating, Affirmed B1
Probability of Default Rating, Affirmed B1-PD
.Unchanged:
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating, SGL-3
.Outlook Action:
Changed to Negative from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The unsecured notes were downgraded because of the increased proportion
of secured debt in NGLEP's capital structure. The company
has borrowed more under its secured credit facilities in recent quarters
and Moody's believes it is unlikely that will be reversed in the
near to medium term. The unsecured notes have a subordinated claim
to NGLEP's assets behind the combined $1.915 billion secured
revolving credit facilities and the $250 million secured term loan.
NGLEP's B1 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, heightened
volume risks based on reduced US drilling activity, and the bankruptcy
of its largest shipper on the Grand Mesa Pipeline. Moody's
projects a likely drop in volumes and margins in the crude logistics segment
will adversely impact NGLEP's overall earnings and leverage despite
producing growth in the water solutions segment. Low commodity
prices and tight capital market conditions have raised the company's
cost of capital. To navigate weak industry conditions and live
within cash flow, management has significantly reduced capital expenditures
and dividends. NGLEP's primary strengths include its significant
scale, diversified midstream operations across several key US hydrocarbon
basins and increasing fee-based cash flow from its large water
services business in the Permian Basin.
NGLEP should have adequate liquidity well into 2021, which is captured
in the SGL-3 rating. Moody's expects a modest amount
of free cash flow in fiscal 2021 and minimal use of the revolving credit
facilities. The revolving facilities are heavily drawn today,
have limited covenant cushion, and will mature in October 2021.
As of June 30, 2020, the company had $1.658
billion in aggregate borrowings and $85.2 million in posted
LCs, leaving roughly $172 million of availability under its
combined $1.915 billion commitments. In terms of
financial covenants governing the credit agreement, the total leverage
covenant has the least compliance headroom and could get breached if earnings
fall more materially than expected. The partnership's alternate
liquidity is limited given substantially all its assets are encumbered.
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, low oil prices, and high asset price volatility
have created an unprecedented credit shock across a range of sectors and
regions. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under
our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public
health and safety. Today's action reflects, in part,
the impact on NGLEP of the deterioration in credit quality it has triggered,
given its exposure to reduced upstream activity and low oil prices,
which has left it vulnerable to shifts in market demand and sentiment
in these unprecedented operating conditions.
The negative outlook reflects NGLEP's high leverage, uncertain volume
outlook, tight liquidity and a challenging industry backdrop.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
NGLEP's ratings could be downgraded if leverage rises above 6x,
if the company generates large negative free cash flow, or if its
liquidity worsens. The ratings could be upgraded if leverage is
sustained below 5x and distribution coverage is sustained above 1.2x.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Midstream Energy published
in December 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147839.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
NGL Energy Partners LP is a diversified midstream Master Limited Partnership
headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
