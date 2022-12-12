Moody's downgrades NIC Acquisition Corp. to Caa1; outlook stable

New York, December 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has downgraded NIC Acquisition Corp.'s (dba Innovative Chemical Products Group, or "ICP") Corporate Family Rating ("CFR") to Caa1 from B3, and Probability of Default Rating ("PDR") to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. The company's first-lien credit facilities and second-lien term loan are downgraded by one notch to Caa1 and Caa3, respectively. The outlook is changed to stable from negative.

"The rating downgrade reflects ICP's weakened credit quality with persistently high debt leverage, increasing interest burden and demand softness amid economic headwinds. The company's earnings have been behind management guidance for a number of quarters. Additional debt was raised in 2022 to replenish liquidity, which should remain adequate for the next 12 months. However, the risk of a financial restructuring is on the rise given the weak cash flow generation, diminishing headroom under its financial covenant and tightening financing conditions," says Jiming Zou, a Moody's Vice President and Senior Analyst for ICP.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: NIC Acquisition Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Backed Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NIC Acquisition Corp.

....Outlook, Changed To Stable From Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The persistently high debt leverage makes the company's credit profile no longer aligned with its previous B3 rating. We estimated adjusted debt/EBITDA, including the expected cost savings, will be close to 9x at the end of 2022. If ICP can achieve its planned cost savings, improve sales volumes and reduce the impact of cost inflation after a disappointing 2022, its adjusted debt leverage will still remain high at about eight times by the end of 2023 in Moody's view. The prospect of free cash flow generation is dimmed by business restructuring costs, additional fees and expenses and increasing interest burden, though slightly more than half of its debt has been swapped to fixed rates.

Execution risks remain elevated given the ongoing business restructuring and challenging operating environment, including customer destocking and a slowing demand in the construction sector. Management has failed to meet its own earnings guidance for the last several quarters. ICP suffered from supply constraints and cost inflation in freight, labor and raw materials in the aftermath of COVID pandemic and winter storm Uri. While supply conditions are improving, it continues to be impacted by the high raw material costs in its bulk asphalt business in the second half of 2022. The company has undertaken drastic restructuring programs including headcount reduction and rationalization of production facilities since Q2 2022, targeting $60 million annualized savings.

ICP has adequate liquidity to support its business operations for the next four quarters. At the end of September 2022, the company had $111 million liquidity, including $26 million cash and $85 million available revolver. Its incremental $80 million first lien debt issuance in September 2022 replenished its liquidity, but also added additional debt. Although working capital release will support cash flow in Q4 2022, we expect the company will rely on its available revolver to cover seasonal working capital needs in early 2023 and other spending needs related to business integration and restructuring. The revolver contains a springing financial covenant—a first lien leverage ratio not exceeding 7.75x—which will be tested if the outstanding revolver exceeds 35% of the total commitment. There is an increasing risk of breaching this covenant, if the company fails to improve earnings.

The rating also reflects ICP's aggressive financial strategy under the private equity ownership. A number of debt-funded high-multiple acquisitions including Gardner-Gibson and Choice Adhesives in 2021 and Leeson Polyurethanes in 2020 increased its overall debt leverage and reduced its financial buffer against unfavorable market conditions. Performance of these acquired business has been below expectation.

The rating is supported by ICP's diversified product offerings, niche market focus, exposure to the relatively resilient repair and renovation coatings and adhesives markets. A large share of the business associated with building renovation supports sales visibility. Cost increases in raw materials such as acrylic resins, MDI, TiO2, additives and packaging materials can be generally passed on to customers, albeit with a time lag, thanks to its specialization in formulation and its focus on niche markets and professional contractors in the construction and industrial markets with certification requirements.

The Caa1 ratings on the first lien revolver and term loan are in line with the CFR and reflect the preponderance of the first lien facilities in the debt capital structure and their first priority secured interest in substantially all assets and outstanding equity interest of the borrowers, guarantors and their subsidiaries.

The Caa3 rating on the second lien term loan, two notches below the CFR, reflects its subordination to the first lien credit facilities based on Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies (LGD) Methodology. ICP's covenant-lite loans allow for generous EBITDA add-backs and incremental term loans that result in weak protection for creditors.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation of adequate liquidity and the company's ongoing efforts to improve earnings and debt leverage over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Moody's could upgrade the rating, if the company improves its earnings, reduces debt leverage below 7.0x and generates positive free cash flow.

Moody's could downgrade the rating, if ICP's earnings continue to weaken. Interest coverage below 1.5x, negative free cash flow and deterioration in liquidity could also result in a rating downgrade.

The rating has also incorporated environmental, social and governance considerations. NIC Acquisition Corp.'s Credit Impact Score of 5 (CIS-5) reflects its aggressive financial policy under the private equity ownership. In the last several years, the company's earnings have been behind expectation due to cost inflation, supply chain constraints and a fire incident. As a specialty coatings, adhesives and sealants company, ICP is also exposed to environmental and social risks, but to a less than extent than producers of commodity chemicals.

Innovative Chemical Products Group, formed in late 2015, is a leading formulator of specialty coatings, adhesives, sealants, and elastomers serving the industrial and construction markets. ICP operates in two business segments--ICP Building Solutions Group and ICP Industrial Solutions Group. ICP is controlled by funds affiliated with Audax Management Company, LLC, together with other investors including management. Revenues for the last twelve months ended September 2022 was about $900 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemicals published in June 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/389870. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

