Moody's downgrades NKNK to B1; outlook stable

London, 06 October 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded the corporate family rating and probability of default rating of Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC (NKNK) to B1 and B1-PD from Ba3 and Ba3-PD, respectively, on expectations of material deterioration in the financial profile and potential strain on liquidity as a result of covenant breach. The outlook on the rating is stable.

The action concludes a review initiated by Moody's on 26 June 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic-related sharp deterioration in the global polyolefins and rubbers markets conditions.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's expects NKNK's EBITDA to decline by more than 40% in 2020 compared with 2019 and to recover to 70%-85% of 2019 levels by end-2021. At the same time, NKNK will continue to build up its debt levels to fund its investment programme. As a result, the company's leverage measured by debt/EBITDA will rise to 5.0x or above in 2020-21 according to Moody's estimates, which is commensurate with a mid-to-low B rating category. The company embarked on its new EUR2.5 billion project consisting of a naphtha cracker with an annual capacity of 600,000 tonnes of ethylene, power generation unit, and polyethylene and polypropylene plants in 2018, with major investments scheduled for 2020-22. Funding for the naphta cracker and power generation unit has been arranged in full. The facility will double NKNK's basic polymer production capacity. Moody's expects NKNK to start deleveraging from 2024-25 when the project comes on stream.

In addition, Moody's expects that the company will be in breach of its tightest net debt/ EBITDA covenant which is embedded in its debt documentation and is set at 3.5x for 2020-22. Failure to obtain waivers from creditors would put strain on the company's liquidity as it may constrain project-related disbursements and, in the worst case, trigger acceleration of outstanding debt, in part or in full. The agency believes that the company is well positioned to obtain the waiver, however this may take time during which Moody's will consider NKNK's liquidity to be under pressure.

On a more positive note, the agency recognizes the intrinsic strength of NKNK's strong market positioning and its low-cost operating profile which will benefit from the new production capacity over time. The project should help to extract additional synergies from NKNK's positioning in the oil refining cluster with easy access to its key feedstock naphta.

The B1 corporate family rating takes into account NKNK's balanced product mix; long-term contractual access to low-cost feedstock; and significant share of export sales, which mitigates foreign-currency risks. NKNK's rating is constrained by its susceptibility to risks inherent to the volatile petrochemical industry; its exposure to risks associated with the recently launched, predominantly debt-funded, large olefin project; and vulnerabilities associated with NKNK's single-site location and moderate size.

NKNK is exposed to the operating environment in Russia (Baa3 stable) and Republic of Tatarstan (Ba1 stable) because the company generates half of its revenue in Russia, and all of its production facilities and some of its major raw materials suppliers are located in Tatarstan.

LIQUIDITY

NKNK has a benign debt maturity profile with no material debt repayments until 2024, with 60% of committed investment until Q3 2021 pre-funded with signed favourably -priced commercial loans and export credit facilities (ECAs). NKNK's liquidity is supported by RUB41.4 billion (around $540 million) cash balances as of the end of June 2020. Covenant management risks however remain a concern and will weaken liquidity assessement until resolved.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE (ESG) CONSIDERATIONS

Moody's characterizes the risk to the commodity chemical sector as "Emerging -- Elevated Risk". Air, soil and water pollution have been and are likely to remain the primary environmental risks for this sector. In 2019, within the frame of the ongoing 4th Environmental Program, Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC carried out 73 nature protection measures with over 2.15 billion rubles funded. In 2019, the Company's environmental activities allowed to decrease the consumption of river water by 2.03 million cubic meters, the volume of wastewater - by more than 3.27 million cubic meters, air emissions - by 586 tons, generation of nonutilizable waste products - by 1.1 thousand tons.

Governance risks are an important consideration for all debt issuers and are relevant to bondholders and banks because governance weaknesses can lead to a deterioration in a company's credit quality, while governance strengths can benefit a company's credit profile. Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC has a concentrated ownership structure. AO TAIF and Telecom Management LLC own more than 50% of NKNK. There are no other shareholders with more than 20% ownership. The concentrated ownership structure creates the risk of rapid changes in the company's strategy and development plans, revisions to its financial policy and an increase in shareholder payouts that could weaken the company's credit quality. Independent directors make up less than one-third of the Board of Directors.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook assumes that the company will demonstrate good liquidity and covenant management, including via obtaining necessary waivers in due course, and maintains access to funding despite higher leverage levels.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Upward pressure on NKNK's rating is unlikely given the expected significant increase in leverage and the implementation risks of the olefin project.

Moody's could downgrade NKNK in the event of 1) a multi-notch downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating and Tatarstan's sub-sovereign rating; 2) a significant deterioration in the company's credit quality, with debt/EBITDA remaining above 5.5x and RCF/debt below 10% on a sustained basis; and 3) deterioration in liquidity (including covenants management) and failure to secure funding for the olefin project.

Nizhnekamskneftekhim PJSC (NKNK) is a major Russian petrochemical company located in the Republic of Tatarstan. NKNK's eight core production units produce rubber, plastics, monomers and other petrochemicals, and they are located on two adjacent production sites that have centralised transportation, energy and telecommunication infrastructure. In the last twelve months ended 30 June 2020, the company reported sales of RUB156 billion and adjusted EBITDA of RUB27.9 billion. The company derived around half of its revenue from export activities. Of NKNK's ordinary shares, 81.16% (or 75.6% of the company's total equity) are held by the TAIF group, a Tatarstan-based industrial group operating oil and gas processing and petrochemical businesses, along with operations in the telecommunication, construction and banking sectors. The rest of the equity is in free float. The Tatarstan government retains the golden share of NKNK, which gives the government veto power over certain major corporate decisions.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry published in March 2019 and available at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Julia Pribytkova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



David G. Staples

MD - Corporate Finance

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

