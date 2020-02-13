Email Research Recipient email addresses will not be used in mailing lists or redistributed. Recipient's

You agree that any disputes relating to this agreement or your use of the Information, whether sounding in contract, tort, statute or otherwise, shall be governed by the laws of the State of New York and shall be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of the State of New York located in the City and County of New York, Borough of Manhattan.​​​ I AGREE Related Issuers NMC Health plc NMC Healthcare Sukuk Limited Related Research Credit Opinion: NMC Health plc: Update following the affirmation of Ba1 ratings and change of outlook to negative from stable Credit Opinion: NMC Health plc: Update ahead issuance of trust certificate Issuer Comment: NMC Health plc: Change of ownership and potential diversion of management’s attention from deleveraging are credit negative for NMC Rating Action: Moody's affirms NMC Health's ratings; changes outlook to negative from stable Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of NMC Health plc Rating Action: Moody's downgrades NMC's CFR to Ba2; ratings under review for downgrade 13 Feb 2020 London, 13 February 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded NMC Health plc's (NMC) corporate family rating (CFR) to Ba2 from Ba1 and the company's probability of default rating (PDR) to Ba2-PD from Ba1-PD. Concurrently Moody's has downgraded the rating of the $400 million USD-denominated trust certificates (or sukuk) of NMC Healthcare Sukuk Limited due 2023 to Ba2 from Ba1 and placed all ratings under review for downgrade. RATINGS RATIONALE The downgrade to Ba2 is mainly driven by governance considerations and reflects Moody's view that the recent suspension of two members (Dr. Shetty and Mr. Khalifa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi) of the board of directors reflects weaknesses in corporate governance. Dr. Shetty, the founder of NMC, and Mr. Khalifa Butti have played an important role in the success of NMC and its expansion to over $2 billion in revenue in 2019. Their suspension creates uncertainty around the strategic direction of the company where concerns have also developed over whether effective controls over the operations including the integration of acquired businesses have been adequately overseen and enforced. Moreover, recent events have reduced Moody's confidence that the company will be able to prioritize an appropriate focus on reducing leverage, also raising concerns over the broader impact on its ability to access capital, at least in the short term. As of LTM June 2019, NCM's Debt to EBITDA was 4.7x which is high compared to the guidance for the Ba1 rating of 3.5x. Furthermore, the review for downgrade reflects uncertainty surrounding the actual ownership of the company which could trigger a change of control and lead to a debt acceleration based on the definitions in the company's syndicated loan facility agreement. On February 10th 2020, Dr. B. R. Shetty, a major shareholder and a board member in NMC, informed the company that he is conducting a legal review in order to verify his shareholding in the company. Dr. B. R. Shetty, alongside, Mr. Khalifa Butti Omair Yousif Ahmed Al Muhairi have both been suspended from the board of directors. If the legal review determines that the combined ownership of NMC by the KBBO group (which aggregates the holdings of the Butti family) and Dr. Shetty is below a certain threshold, this would trigger a change of control clause under the company's syndicated loan facility agreement which also includes NMC's $400 million revolving credit facility, which matures in February 2021. Prior to this announcement, the KBBO group and Dr. Shetty reported a combined ownership of 42.7% down from 58.7% following the unwinding of a series of margin loans. A change of control clause would only be triggered if any party, excluding the KBBO group (which aggregates the holdings of the Butti family) and Dr. Shetty, were to hold more than 50% of the company's shares or if the KBBO group and Dr. Shetty were to hold less than a certain threshold under the syndicated loan facility. During the review period, Moody's will assess (1) if a change of control clause has been triggered and the possible mitigation if the debt is accelerated, (2) the strategic direction of the company especially if the composition of the board changes and (3) the progress on deleveraging from the current high levels. ESG CONSIDERATIONS Recent events have highlighted areas of weakness in NMC's governance related to oversight, financial management and operational controls and this is the main driver of today's rating action. This view is underpinned by the suspension of two of the company's most prominent board members and the potential that directors of NMC have incorrectly reported their holdings in the company, resulting in concerns over the impact on the proper functioning of the board at a time when other governance concerns have been raised. From a social point of view, NMC plays a crucial role in the provision of health care in the emirate of Abu Dhabi in light of limited alternatives to private hospitals and the scale of its operations. The significant societal importance of healthcare means that the sector tends to be sensitive to demographic and societal pressures, especially when it comes to access and affordability. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Service Industry published in October 2016. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, NMC Health plc (NMC) is the largest healthcare provider in the UAE. The company owns and manages over 190 facilities, and offers a broad range of medical and surgical healthcare services, including its world-class in-vitro fertilization facilities. In addition, NMC has a distribution business, which contributed to 24% of revenue for the twelve months ending June 2019, where the company has exclusive distribution rights for a number of pharmaceutical, medical, scientific equipment and other products in the UAE. NMC is listed on the London Stock Exchange premium market (FTSE 100 company), with a current market capitalization of $1.9 billion as of 13 February 2020. The local market analyst for this rating is Julien Haddad, +971 (423) 795-39. REGULATORY DISCLOSURES For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com. For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity. Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review. Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating. Ekaterina Lipatova

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service Limited, Russian Branch

7th floor, Four Winds Plaza

21 1st Tverskaya-Yamskaya St.

Moscow 125047

Russia

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Mario Santangelo

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service Ltd.

One Canada Square

Canary Wharf

London E14 5FA

United Kingdom

JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456

Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

