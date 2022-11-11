Moody's downgrades NMN Holdings III Corp.'s CFR to B3, outlook remains negative

New York, November 11, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded NMN Holdings III Corp. ("Numotion") Corporate Family Rating to B3 from B2, the Probability of Default Rating to B3-PD from B2-PD, and the first lien credit facilities' ratings to B2 from B1. The rating outlook is negative.

The ratings downgrade reflects Moody's expectations that Numotion's leverage will likely remain elevated for an extended period. Moody's estimates Numotion's net debt to EBITDA is currently 7.2x as of June 30, 2022. Numotion continues to see strong order demand given the essential nature of its products to its clients. However, the company has seen some supply chain challenges converting the orders to revenue due to delays in obtaining critical components. Revenues have also been pressured to some degree by labor pressures. Additionally, Numotion's liquidity is weak as the company has limited cash and the revolver becomes current in November 2023.

The negative outlook reflects the risks that leverage will remain elevated if supply chain disruptions and labor pressures continue and/or become more challenging so as the company is unable to convert its backlog. Further, the negative outlook reflects Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation and weak liquidity profile which includes near term expiration of the revolver, that is partially drawn.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: NMN Holdings III Corp.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B2-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NMN Holdings III Corp.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Numotion's B3 CFR reflects its narrow business profile as a provider of complex wheelchairs and related accessories to adult and pediatric end-users with permanent ambulatory disabilities. The rating also reflects Numotion's weak liquidity profile and high financial leverage with gross debt/EBITDA of 7.2x as of June 30, 2022. While underlying demand remains solid, the company has experienced supply chain challenges which have limited its deliveries and contributed to margin compression. The company's ratings benefit from its position as a leader in its markets. The company has the largest network of skilled assistive technology professionals which is a competitive advantage.

Moody's expects Numotion to maintain weak liquidity, given the company's $50 million revolving credit facility has about $2 million drawn as of June 30, 2022, and expires in November 2023. Moody's anticipates that the company will burn roughly $10-20 million of cash after capital expenditures in 2023. Capital expenditures are elevated due to Numotion's roll out of a new ERP system, which the company expects to be completed in 2023. Despite the additional investments in IT, Moody's expects there may be some ongoing variability in working capital due to supply chain challenges. The revolver has a springing maximum 8.0x first lien net leverage covenant when usage exceeds 40% of revolving credit facility commitments. Moody's does not anticipate the test will be triggered and expect that the company will have ample cushion even if tested.

The outlook is negative. Moody's expects the company to continue to face operational challenges which will suppress earnings and cashflow generation and keep the company's leverage elevated. Additionally, the company's revolver expires in November 2023 limiting the company's access to external sources.

The B2 ratings on the first lien credit facilities reflect the level of senior debt in the capital structure as well as the company's ongoing operational challenges and weak liquidity which are contributing to the ratings' negative outlook.

ESG considerations are material to Numotion's ratings. Numotion's ESG credit impact score is highly negative (CIS 4), reflecting ESG attributes that overall are considered to have a discernible negative impact on the current rating. The CIS reflects highly negative governance considerations which reflect the company's financial strategy and risk management resulting from ownership and control by private equity sponsors. Additionally, Numotion has highly negative exposure to social risks namely due to its customer relations and specialized labor force. The company is responsible for the appropriate customization of its products for its clients. In addition, Numotion is reliant on recruiting and retaining its Assistive Technology Professionals (ATP) workforce which makes the company exposed to human capital and specialized labor.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Ratings could be upgraded if the company's liquidity and profitability improve. Quantitatively ratings could be upgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained below 6.25 times. Additionally, ratings could be upgraded if the company maintains a leading market share with good organic growth profile and balanced financial policies.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's profitability deteriorates and pressure on sales and operating margins, as a result of supply chain challenges and labor pressures, increase. The company's ratings could also be downgraded if there is further deterioration in liquidity, including the non-extension of the revolver, and persistent negative free cashflow.

NMN Holdings III Corp. ("Numotion") is a leading provider of complex rehabilitation technology mobility solutions in the US. These include complex wheelchairs and related products and accessories to adult and pediatric end users with permanent ambulatory disabilities. Revenue exceeds $0.7 billion as of June 30, 2022. The company is owned by affiliates of AEA Investors LP and co-investors. The company is privately held with limited financial data publicly available.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Medical Products and Devices published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75796. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jaime Johnson

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Corporate Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Ola Hannoun-Costa

Associate Managing Director

Corporate Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

