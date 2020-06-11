Moody's downgrades NN's ratings, senior secured and CFR at Caa2, negative outlook

Approximately $863 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of NN, Inc. ("NN"), including Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Ratings to Caa2 and Caa3-PD, from Caa1 and Caa2-PD, respectively; and downgraded the senior secured credit facilities to Caa2 from Caa1. The Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating remains SGL-4. The outlook is negative. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 25, 2020.

The following rating actions were taken:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: NN, Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa2-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: NN, Inc.

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Rating Under Review

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of NN's senior secured and CFR to Caa2 reflects the expected pressure on the company's credit metrics due to the recession and limited prospects for restoring the credit profile to pre-recession levels for some time. NN's Debt/EBITDA as of March 31, 2020 was at 7.3x and is likely to deteriorate over the coming quarters driven by the coronavirus pandemic's negative impact on volumes in the company's end-markets.

Approximately 28% of the company's revenues are to the automotive original equipment market. Automotive manufacturers have reopened plant operations, yet the pace of increasing output is expected to gradual, and risk remains of operating interruptions. While NN's life sciences segment, about 40% of revenues, is expected remain a positive competitive consideration, the coronavirus pandemic has limited the availability of hospital beds that use a portion of NN's health care products.

Management remains focus on executing cost savings actions to help mitigate lower volumes in its end markets. These actions include variable labor and salary reductions, deferrals of merit pay, and reductions in employee benefits. Given the risks of a prolong market down turn, Moody's believes management will continue with additional expense and capital expenditure actions to support the previously announced full strategic review of its businesses aiming for increased value to shareholders. However, the company must continue to manage a number of fronts including managing employee safety, additional cost savings actions, potential covenant relief under the bank credit facilities, and continuing to assess strategic alternatives.

The negative outlook reflects the expectations that NN's credit metrics will deteriorate over the coming quarters driving negative free cash flow and decreasing covenant cushions, weakening the company's operating flexibility. With the strong support NN received in late 2019 through a $100 million of preferred equity injection, the negative outlook also reflects the increasing risk that the terms of the bank credit agreement may be compromised. Yet, Moody's believes the potential value of NN's life sciences segment and the ongoing strategic review of asset sales which could positively impact debt leverage for the remaining business.

The SGL-4 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating reflects the expectation of a weak liquidity profile through 2020. As of March 31, 2020, cash on hand was $79.2 million. Availability under the $75 million revolving credit facility, which matures in July 2022, was approximately $3.4 million after $60 million of borrowings and $11.6 million of outstanding letters of credit. The gradual ramp up of automotive manufacturing plants along with the impact of social distancing policies around the world will pressure automotive production levels over the coming quarters. In addition, the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue to limited the availability of hospital beds that require a portion of NN's health care products. Moody's now anticipates negative free cash flow in 2020 to be modestly worse than our previous $10 million expectation, before the benefit of additional cost saving actions. As such the maximum net leverage ratio financial maintenance covenant cushion under the revolving credit facility will weaken over the coming quarters. The term loan facilities do not have financial maintenance covenants.

The Probability of Default Rating of Caa3-PD, is one notch below the CFR. This rating reflects both the single class of debt and the control the lender group has in calling a default because of the effective covenants, a leverage measure in particular. The Caa2 rating of the senior secured debt, equal to the CFR, reflects lowered recovery rate expectations given current industry conditions.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded after achieving debt/EBITDA below 6.0x and EBITA/interest expense, inclusive of restructuring charges, above 2x supported by positive industry growth trends and positive free cash flow generation. Other considerations include balanced shareholder return policies along with a more moderate pace of acquisition growth.

The ratings could be downgraded with the expectation that weakening industry conditions or the lack of progress with company's strategic review will increase the likelihood of a destressed exchange or a default under the bank credit agreement. The rating could also be downgraded with the expectation of greater negative free cash flow generation or the expectation of debt/EBITDA will not return to levels below 7x by the second half of 2020.

On improving governance, as part of management efforts to support operations, NN bolstered its board of directors with members experienced in advising and valuing strategic alternatives.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Manufacturing Methodology published in March 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1206079. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

NN, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a diversified industrial company that combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Revenues for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020 were $834 million.

