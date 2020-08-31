Moody's downgrades NORD/LB's Fuerstenberg preference shares to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb)

Frankfurt am Main, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the ratings of hybrid instruments of Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ (NORD/LB, deposits A3 stable/senior unsecured A3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment ba3), issued as non-cumulative preference shares through its funding vehicles Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH and Fuerstenberg Capital II GmbH, to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb). All other ratings of NORD/LB were unaffected.

The rating action on NORD/LB's hybrid instruments was triggered by the bank's announcement on 27 August 2020[1] that it intends to exercise a regulatory call right for the silent participations securitised through the hybrid instruments.

RATINGS RATIONALE

DOWNGRADE OF NORD/LB'S FUERSTENBERG HYBRID INSTRUMENTS' RATINGS REFLECTS HIGHER LOSS EXPECTATION

The downgrade of the hybrid ratings reflects Moody's expectation that the present value of the economic loss to investors in these instruments will fall within a range of 35%-65% of their par value, which is commensurate with a Ca(hyb) rating.

When the two Fuerstenberg funding vehicles issued the hybrid instruments in 2005, they were eligible as regulatory Additional Tier 1 capital. Because of subsequent amendments to capital regulation none of the instruments has retained permanent regulatory eligibility as Additional Tier 1. The hybrid instruments fully lose their ability of regulatory Additional Tier 1 recognition in 2022. From the less favorable regulatory treatment, NORD/LB derives a call right for an extraordinary termination with a two years' notice period.

NORD/LB has disclosed its intention to execute this call if and when it receives the regulatory approval by the European Central Bank. The bank intends to repay the principal at the future book value as of 31 December 2022; at year end 2019 the principal had already absorbed losses several times, which resulted in a writedown of principal to 52% under German GAAP accounting. This writedown could increase before the expected repayment in 2022 because of further loss absorption, which is likely at least for the current year, 2020.

Investors could benefit from writebacks of principal in case NORD/LB were to report profits in their German GAAP accounts. However, considering the current haircut of 48%, NORD/LB's expectation of further losses in 2020 and the rating agency's expectation of NORD/LB's profit potential in following years, Moody's calculates the economic recovery rate to be in a range from 35% to 65%, in all likelihood.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

An upgrade of the hybrid ratings could be triggered by at least some partial writebacks of the principal of the bonds based on positive future local GAAP balance sheet results.

A downgrade of the hybrid ratings could be triggered by additional writedowns of the principal beyond the rating agency's current expectation.

LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS

Issuer: Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH

Downgrade:

.... Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Local Currency), Dowgraded to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb)

Issuer: Fuerstenberg Capital II GmbH

Downgrade:

.... Non-cumulative Preferred Stock (Local Currency), Downgraded to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb)

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] Public Interim Financial Statements 27-Aug-2020

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

