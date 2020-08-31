Moody's downgrades NORD/LB's Fuerstenberg preference shares to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb)

Frankfurt am Main, August 31, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the
ratings of hybrid instruments of Norddeutsche Landesbank GZ (NORD/LB,
deposits A3 stable/senior unsecured A3 stable, Baseline Credit Assessment
ba3), issued as non-cumulative preference shares through
its funding vehicles Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH and Fuerstenberg
Capital II GmbH, to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb). All other ratings
of NORD/LB were unaffected.
The rating action on NORD/LB's hybrid instruments was triggered
by the bank's announcement on 27 August 2020[1] that it intends to
exercise a regulatory call right for the silent participations securitised
through the hybrid instruments.
For a list of all affected ratings, please refer to the end of this
press release.
RATINGS RATIONALE
DOWNGRADE OF NORD/LB'S FUERSTENBERG HYBRID INSTRUMENTS' RATINGS
REFLECTS HIGHER LOSS EXPECTATION
The downgrade of the hybrid ratings reflects Moody's expectation
that the present value of the economic loss to investors in these instruments
will fall within a range of 35%-65% of their par
value, which is commensurate with a Ca(hyb) rating.
When the two Fuerstenberg funding vehicles issued the hybrid instruments
in 2005, they were eligible as regulatory Additional Tier 1 capital.
Because of subsequent amendments to capital regulation none of the instruments
has retained permanent regulatory eligibility as Additional Tier 1.
The hybrid instruments fully lose their ability of regulatory Additional
Tier 1 recognition in 2022. From the less favorable regulatory
treatment, NORD/LB derives a call right for an extraordinary termination
with a two years' notice period.
NORD/LB has disclosed its intention to execute this call if and when it
receives the regulatory approval by the European Central Bank.
The bank intends to repay the principal at the future book value as of
31 December 2022; at year end 2019 the principal had already absorbed
losses several times, which resulted in a writedown of principal
to 52% under German GAAP accounting. This writedown could
increase before the expected repayment in 2022 because of further loss
absorption, which is likely at least for the current year,
2020.
Investors could benefit from writebacks of principal in case NORD/LB were
to report profits in their German GAAP accounts. However,
considering the current haircut of 48%, NORD/LB's expectation
of further losses in 2020 and the rating agency's expectation of
NORD/LB's profit potential in following years, Moody's
calculates the economic recovery rate to be in a range from 35%
to 65%, in all likelihood.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
An upgrade of the hybrid ratings could be triggered by at least some partial
writebacks of the principal of the bonds based on positive future local
GAAP balance sheet results.
A downgrade of the hybrid ratings could be triggered by additional writedowns
of the principal beyond the rating agency's current expectation.
LIST OF AFFECTED RATINGS
Issuer: Fuerstenberg Capital Erste GmbH
Downgrade:
.... Non-cumulative Preferred Stock
(Local Currency), Dowgraded to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb)
Issuer: Fuerstenberg Capital II GmbH
Downgrade:
.... Non-cumulative Preferred Stock
(Local Currency), Downgraded to Ca(hyb) from Caa3(hyb)
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Banks Methodology
published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1147865.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
REFERENCES/CITATIONS
[1] Public Interim Financial Statements 27-Aug-2020
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Anna Stark
AVP-Analyst
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Alexander Hendricks, CFA
Associate Managing Director
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's Deutschland GmbH
An der Welle 5
Frankfurt am Main 60322
Germany
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454