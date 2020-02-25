Moody's downgrades NR Finance México's ratings; outlook is negative

Mexico, February 25, 2020 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today downgraded NR
Finance México, S.A. de C.V.'s
(NR Finance México) backed long-term global local currency
senior unsecured debt ratings to Baa1, from A3, and its backed
long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt ratings
to Aa1.mx, from Aaa.mx. The outlook on the
global ratings remains negative.
The rating agency has also affirmed the Prime-2 backed short-term
global local currency debt rating and the MX-1 backed short-term
Mexican National Scale debt rating of NR Finance México's
short-term debt program.
This rating action follows a similar action taken by Moody's on
the ratings of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC, senior
unsecured debt rating of Baa1, negative) on 20 February 2020,
which, in turn, follows the ratings downgrade of Nissan Motor
Co., Ltd.'s (Nissan, issuer rating of
Baa1, negative) ratings.
NR Finance México's ratings benefit from an explicit guarantee
from NMAC, which in turn, benefits from support from its ultimate
parent, Nissan.
The following ratings were downgraded:
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.
(807947991)
Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings,
to Baa1 from A3, outlook remains negative (NRF 17, NRF 18,
NRF 19)
Backed long-term Mexican National scale senior unsecured ratings,
to Aa1.mx from Aaa.mx (NRF 17, NRF 18, NRF 19)
The following ratings were affirmed:
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.
(807947991)
Backed short-term global local currency program rating of Prime-2
Backed Mexican National Scale short-term program rating of MX-1
Outlook Action:
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.
(807947991)
Outlook, remains negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of NR Finance México's long-term ratings
follows a similar action on NMAC's ratings, which in turn
followed the downgrade of Nissan's ratings. The downgrade
reflects Nissan's weak profitability as it attempts to turn around its
US operations, its negative free cash flow, and the ongoing
challenges in stabilizing its relationship with Renault S.A.
(senior unsecured debt rating of Ba1 stable) under the new management
team. The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that there is
considerable uncertainty on whether Nissan can achieve its profitability
targets and the continued uncertainty around the future structure of the
Nissan-Renault alliance and the two companies' ability to achieve
planned synergies
For more information on the actions on NMAC and Nissan, please see
the press releases "Moody's downgrades Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation's
long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa1, affirms commercial
paper short-term rating at Prime-2; outlook remains
negative" (https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_418493)
and "Moody's downgrades Nissan to Baa1; outlook negative"
(https://www.moodys.com/research/--PR_418474).
The ratings of NR Finance México benefit from a full irrevocable
and unconditional guarantee from NMAC, which applies to the rated
debts of NR Finance México issued under its MXN13 billion program.
The guarantee meets eight out of nine of Moody's core principles
for credit substitution, namely it: (1) is irrevocable and
unconditional; (2) promises full and timely payment of the underlying
obligations; (3) covers payment -- not merely collection;
(4) covers preference payments, fraudulent conveyance charges,
and other payments that have been rescinded, repudiated, or
"clawed back;" (5) states that the guarantor waives all defenses;
(6) states that its term extends as long as the term of the underlying
obligation; (7) is enforceable against the guarantor; and 8)
is governed under New York law, a jurisdiction hospitable to the
enforcement of guarantees.
The guarantee does not satisfy one of Moody's core principles of Credit
Substitution, specifically that the transfer, assignment or
amendment of the guarantee by the guarantor does not result in a deterioration
of the credit support provided by the guarantee. Nevertheless,
this weakness is offset by (i) the strategic fit and importance of NR
Finance México's operation for NMAC and Nissan, the fact
that NR Finance México commonly refers to itself as CrediNissan
and consequently is widely known to be an affiliate of/closely related
to Nissan; and (iii) the reputational risk that a default by NR Finance
México would represent for NMAC and Nissan.
We note that NR Finance México is a leader in car financing in
Mexico, with a market share of 18% as of December 2019.
This primarily derives from Nissan's top position in terms of car sales,
with a market share of 20.3%, according to the Mexican
Association of Car Dealers (AMDA). Taken together with the terms
of the guarantee, these considerations are sufficient to qualify
NR Finance México's rated debt issuances for credit substitution.
Consequently, NR Finance México's ratings and outlooks are
aligned with those of NMAC.
The ratings and outlook assigned to NMAC's debt are in turn based on a
strong support agreement with Nissan which requires 100% ownership
maintenance, minimum tangible net worth maintenance and is structured
in a way that makes payment interruption highly unlikely. Moody's
believes Nissan's responsibilities under this agreement would extend to
any contingent obligations NMAC might incur as a result of its guarantee
of NR Finance México's debts.
NR Finance México's Aa1.mx national scale rating is the
sole Mexican national scale rating corresponding to its Baa1 global scale
rating.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP OR DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given the negative outlook.
However, the outlook on NR Finance México could be stabilized
if the outlook on NMAC is stabilized. Similarly, NR Finance
México's ratings would be downgraded further if the senior
unsecured ratings of NMAC are downgraded.
The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of Aa1.mx indicates
issuers or issues with very strong creditworthiness relative to other
domestic issuers.
Issuers rated MX-1 have the strongest ability to repay short-term
senior unsecured debt obligations relative to other domestic issuers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in May 2017. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period covered in the financial information used to determine NR Finance
México, S.A. de C.V.'s rating
is between 01 January 2016 and 30 September 2019 (source: Moody's,
as well as issuer's annual audited and quarterly unaudited financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings,
public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's
information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 05/07/2019.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
