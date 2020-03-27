Moody's downgrades NR Finance México's ratings; places ratings on review for further downgrade

Mexico, March 27, 2020 -- Moody's de México (Moody's) has today downgraded NR
Finance México, S.A. de C.V.'s
(NR Finance México) backed long-term global local currency
senior unsecured debt rating to Baa3, from Baa1, and its backed
long-term Mexican National Scale senior unsecured debt ratings
to Aa3.mx, from Aa1.mx. The ratings were placed
on review for further downgrade.
The rating agency also downgraded the backed short-term global
local currency debt rating to Prime-3, from Prime-2.
Moody's affirmed the MX-1 backed short-term Mexican
National Scale debt rating of NR Finance México's short-term
debt program.
This rating action follows a similar action taken by Moody's on
the ratings of Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation (NMAC, senior
unsecured debt rating of Baa3, on review for downgrade) on 26 March
2020, which in turn, follows the downgrade of Nissan Motor
Co., Ltd.'s (Nissan, issuer rating of
Baa3, on review for downgrade) ratings on the same date.
NR Finance México's ratings benefit from an explicit guarantee
from NMAC, which in turn, benefits from support from its ultimate
parent, Nissan.
The following ratings were downgraded and placed on review for downgrade:
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.
(807947991)
Backed long-term global local currency senior unsecured debt ratings,
to Baa3 from Baa1, outlook changed rating under review, from
negative (NRF 17, NRF 18, NRF 19)
Backed long-term Mexican National scale senior unsecured ratings,
to Aa3.mx from Aa1.mx (NRF 17, NRF 18, NRF 19)
Backed short-term global local currency program rating, to
Prime-3 from Prime-2
The following ratings were affirmed:
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.
(807947991)
Backed Mexican National Scale short-term program rating of MX-1
Outlook action:
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.
(807947991)
Outlook changed to rating under review, from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The downgrade of NR Finance México's long-term ratings
follows a similar action on NMAC's ratings, which in turn
followed the downgrade on Nissan's ratings. The downgrade
reflects Nissan's weak unit sales and profitability, as it attempts
to refresh old models and rebuild its brand strength, which could
be prolonged with the decline in global demand and plant operations.
Nissan will likely record negative free cash flow in fiscal 2019 ending
in March 2020. Moody's expects that Nissan can maintain sufficient
near-term liquidity for its automotive segment, but a sustained
negative free cash flow would erode its liquidity. Nissan also
faces challenges from stabilizing its relationship with Renault S.A.
(Ba1, on review for downgrade) under the new management team.
For more information on the actions on NMAC and Nissan, please see
the press releases "Moody's downgrades Nissan Motor Acceptance Corporation's
long-term senior unsecured rating to Baa3 from Baa1 and places
ratings on review for downgrade, following similar actions on the
rating for the parent" https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Nissan-Motor-Acceptance-Corporations-long-term-
senior-unsecured--PR_420910 and "Moody's downgrades
Toyota, Honda, Nissan and Yamaha; places all ratings
on review for downgrade" https://www.moodys.com/research/Moodys-downgrades-Toyota-Honda-
Nissan-and-Yamaha-places-all-ratings--PR_420406.
The ratings of NR Finance México reflect a full irrevocable and
unconditional guarantee from NMAC, which applies to the rated NR
Finance México debts issued under its MXN13 billion program.
The guarantee meets eight out of nine of Moody's core principles for credit
substitution, namely it: (1) is irrevocable and unconditional;
(2) promises full and timely payment of the underlying obligations;
(3) covers payment -- not merely collection; (4) covers
preference payments, fraudulent conveyance charges, and other
payments that have been rescinded, repudiated, or "clawed
back;" (5) states that the guarantor waives all defenses; (6)
states that its term extends as long as the term of the underlying obligation;
(7) is enforceable against the guarantor; and (8) is governed under
New York law, a jurisdiction hospitable to the enforcement of guarantees.
The guarantee does not satisfy one of Moody's core principles of Credit
Substitution, specifically that the transfer, assignment or
amendment of the guarantee by the guarantor does not result in a deterioration
of the credit support provided by the guarantee. Nevertheless,
this weakness is offset by (i) the strategic fit and importance of NR
Finance México's operation for NMAC and Nissan, the fact
that NR Finance México commonly refers to itself as CrediNissan
and consequently is widely known to be an affiliate of/closely related
to Nissan; and (iii) the reputational risk that a default by NR Finance
México would represent for NMAC and Nissan. We note that
NR Finance México is a leader in car financing in Mexico,
with a market share of 18% as of December 2019. This primarily
derives from Nissan's top position in terms of car sales, with a
market share of 20.3%, according to the Mexican Association
of Car Dealers (AMDA). Taken together with the terms of the guarantee,
these considerations are sufficient to qualify NR Finance México's
rated debt issuances for credit substitution. Consequently,
NR Finance México's ratings and outlooks are aligned with those
of NMAC.
The ratings assigned to NMAC's debt are in turn based on a strong
support agreement with Nissan which requires 100% ownership maintenance,
minimum tangible net worth maintenance and is structures in a way that
makes payment interruption highly unlikely, Moody's believes
Nissan's responsibilities under this agreement would extend to any
contingent obligations NMAC might incur as a result of its guarantee of
NR Finance México debts.
NR Finance México's Aa3.mx national scale rating is
the sole Mexican national scale rating corresponding to its Baa3 global
scale rating.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors play an important
role in Moody's assessment of NR Finance's credit quality. As its
relationship with Nissan is key to its business, the ESG considerations
are closely aligned to those of Nissan. In addition to the disruption
from the outbreak of the coronavirus, the auto industry also faces
a number of longer-term challenges related to environmental,
social and governance (ESG) factors and megatrends. These include
(1) increasing environmental standards, stricter emissions regulation
and electrification, (2) autonomous driving and connectivity,
(3) increasing vehicle safety regulations as well as (4) new market entrants.
Moody's expects automakers will need to make sizable investments over
the coming years to weather these challenges, in turn constraining
their ability to turn around profit and cash flow generation.
The global spread of the coronavirus is resulting in simultaneous supply
and demand shocks. Moody's expects these shocks to materially
slow economic activity, particularly in the first half of this year.
Moody's forecasts a decline in Mexico's GDP of about 3.7%
in 2020 followed by a modest recovery for 2021.
The full extent of the economic costs will be unclear for some time.
Fear of contagion will dampen consumer and business activity. The
longer it takes for households and businesses to resume normal activity,
the greater the economic impact. Fiscal and monetary policy measures
will likely help limit the damage in individual economies. The
coronavirus outbreak will have a direct negative impact on the asset quality
and profitability of banks and finance companies, in some cases
in a pronounced manner, for example for undiversified entities with
material exposure to high-risk sectors and small and medium-sized
enterprises. Moody's also views risks to be elevated for
business models reliant on spread income, equity indices and sustained
low rates.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS UP/DOWN
The ratings are unlikely to be upgraded given that they are on review
for downgrade. In turn, NR Finance México's
ratings will be downgraded further if the senior unsecured ratings of
NMAC are downgraded.
The long-term Mexican National Scale rating of Aa3.mx indicates
issuers or issues with strong creditworthiness relative to other domestic
issuers.
Issuers rated MX-1 have the strongest ability to repay short-term
senior unsecured debt obligations relative to other domestic issuers.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Rating Transactions
Based on the Credit Substitution Approach: Letter of Credit-backed,
Insured and Guaranteed Debts published in 25 May 2017. Please see
the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com.mx
for a copy of this methodology.
The period of time covered in the financial information used to determine
NR Finance México, S.A. de C.V.'s
rating is between 31 December 2016 and 31 December 2019 (source:
financial audited statements and interim financial statements).
Moody's National Scale Credit Ratings (NSRs) are intended as relative
measures of creditworthiness among debt issues and issuers within a country,
enabling market participants to better differentiate relative risks.
NSRs differ from Moody's global scale credit ratings in that they are
not globally comparable with the full universe of Moody's rated entities,
but only with NSRs for other rated debt issues and issuers within the
same country. NSRs are designated by a ".nn"
country modifier signifying the relevant country, as in ".za"
for South Africa. For further information on Moody's approach to
national scale credit ratings, please refer to Moody's Credit rating
Methodology published in May 2016 entitled "Mapping National Scale Ratings
from Global Scale Ratings". While NSRs have no inherent absolute
meaning in terms of default risk or expected loss, a historical
probability of default consistent with a given NSR can be inferred from
the GSR to which it maps back at that particular point in time.
For information on the historical default rates associated with different
global scale rating categories over different investment horizons,
please see http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1174796.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
Information sources used to prepare the rating are the following:
parties involved in the ratings, parties not involved in the ratings,
public information, and confidential and proprietary Moody's
information.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity prior to public dissemination.
A general listing of the sources of information used in the rating process,
and the structure and voting process for the rating committees responsible
for the assignment and monitoring of ratings can be found in the Disclosure
tab in www.moodys.com.mx.
The date of the last Credit Rating Action was 24 February 2020.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For further information please see the ratings tab
on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.mx.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
This credit rating is subject to upgrade or downgrade based on future
changes in the financial condition of the Issuer/Security, and said
modifications will be made without Moody's de México S.A.
de C.V accepting any liability as a result.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's considers the quality of information available on the rated entity,
obligation or credit satisfactory for the purposes of issuing a rating.
Moody's adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses
in assigning a rating is of sufficient quality and from sources Moody's
considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent
third-party sources. However, Moody's is not an auditor
and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information
received in the rating process.
Please see Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions on www.moodys.com.mx
for further information on the meaning of each rating category and the
definition of default and recovery.
Please see ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for the last rating action and the rating history. The date on
which some ratings were first released goes back to a time before Moody's
ratings were fully digitized and accurate data may not be available.
Consequently, Moody's provides a date that it believes is the most
reliable and accurate based on the information that is available to it.
Please see our website www.moodys.com.mx for further
information.
Please see www.moodys.com.mx for any updates on changes
to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
The ratings issued by Moody's de Mexico are opinions regarding the credit
quality of securities and/or their issuers and not a recommendation to
invest in any such security and/or issuer.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com.mx
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Felipe Carvallo
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Financial Institutions Group
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
M. Celina Vansetti-Hutchins
MD - Banking
Financial Institutions Group
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653
Releasing Office:
Moody's de Mexico S.A. de C.V
Ave. Paseo de las Palmas
No. 405 - 502
Col. Lomas de Chapultepec
Mexico, DF 11000
Mexico
JOURNALISTS: 1 888 779 5833
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653