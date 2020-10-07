Moody's downgrades Nabors' CFR to B2, NII's unsecured notes to Caa1

Approximately $3.1 billion of rated debt affected
New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
Nabors Industries Ltd.'s (Nabors) Corporate Family Rating (CFR)
to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD
from B1-PD, and guaranteed senior unsecured notes to B2 from
Ba3. Moody's concurrently downgraded the senior unsecured notes
of Nabors Industries, Inc. (NII, a wholly-owned
subsidiary of Nabors) to Caa1 from B3. Nabors' SGL-3
Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged. The rating outlook
remains negative for Nabors.
"Challenging industry and capital market conditions will continue to restrain
Nabors' ability to improve its financial metrics, increasing
the likelihood of more priority claim debt in the capital structure and
subordination of the existing unsecured notes as the company tries to
shore up liquidity and address future debt maturities," said Sajjad
Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Nabors Industries Ltd.
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B2 from B1
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)
..Issuer: Nabors Industries, Inc.
....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded
to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Nabors Industries Ltd.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
..Issuer: Nabors Industries, Inc.
....Outlook, Remains Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
Rig activity in the US remains near a multi-decade low.
Moody's expects US E&P spending to drop by 40%-50%
in 2020 and stay at that low level well into 2021. Consequently,
any meaningful recovery in onshore rig markets appear slim over the near
term. The combination of weak profitability and high leverage will
make it difficult for speculative-grade oilfield services companies
like Nabors to refinance and reduce debt.
Nabors' B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, reduced but
still significant refinancing needs, and high re-contracting
risk stemming from the projected weakness in North American rig demand.
Land drillers will have to contend with low dayrates and weak fleet utilization
well into 2021 as E&P companies continue to invest conservatively
and rig markets remain oversupplied. While Nabors successfully
amended its credit facility in September 2020 to reduce covenant violation
risks, the company has increased subordination risk and created
a more complex capital structure by providing security to a portion of
the revolver and allowing for future priority claim debt issuance.
The company still has a series of significant debt maturities starting
in 2023, including its revolving credit facility debt. The
B2 CFR is supported by Nabors' large scale, high quality rig fleet,
long-standing contractual relationship with some of the world's
largest oil companies, and a strong and diversified international
footprint. The company's relationship with its largest customer,
Saudi Aramco (A1 negative), will continue to provide a base level
earnings and stability.
Nabors should have adequate liquidity through 2021, which is reflected
in the SGL-3 rating. Moody's expects the company to generate
breakeven to slightly positive free cash flow through 2021 and apply any
surplus cash flow to reduce debt. As of June 30, 2020,
Nabors had $494 million in cash and short-term investments
and roughly $450 million of availability under its $1.01
billion revolving credit facility. However, $355 million
of its cash was at its 50% owned SANAD joint-venture entity
and was not readily accessible as of June 30, 2020. After
executing an amendment in September 2020, $545.8 million
of loans under the revolving credit facility are now secured, while
the remaining commitment (~$468 million) remains unsecured.
Both the secured and unsecured revolving lines will mature at the earlier
of (a) October 11, 2023 and (b) July 19, 2022, if any
of Nabors' existing 5.5% senior notes due January 2023 remain
outstanding as of July 19, 2022. Nabors should be able to
comply with its credit agreement financial covenants through 2021 after
eliminating the previous net leverage covenant. The new financial
covenants include a minimum liquidity requirement of $160 million
and a guarantor coverage ratio of no less than 4.25x.
The $1 billion guaranteed unsecured notes at Nabors are rated B2,
the same as the B2 CFR, given their structurally senior position
relative to the existing NII senior unsecured notes that lack subsidiary
guarantees. The NII notes are rated Caa1 given their subordinated
position in the capital structure. Both the guaranteed unsecured
notes and NII senior unsecured notes are subordinate to the revolving
credit facility, with a portion of the secured and the unsecured
portion having subsidiary guarantees from entities that are closer to
the assets than either the subsidiaries that guarantee the unsecured notes
at Nabors or NII.
The negative outlook reflects Nabors' increasing leverage and vulnerability
to an extended industry downturn.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if the EBITDA/interest ratio cannot be
sustained above 2x, refinancing risk is not reduced, or the
company generates material negative free cash flow weakening its liquidity
cushion. An upgrade could be considered if the company generates
free cash flow and achieves meaningful debt reduction leading to a sustainable
EBITDA/interest ratio above 3x and debt/EBITDA below 4.5x in a
stable to improving industry environment.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services
Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Nabors Industries Ltd., a Bermuda-incorporated entity,
is one of the largest global land drilling contractors with operations
in nearly two dozen countries and several offshore markets. Nabors
Industries, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nabors Industries
Ltd.
