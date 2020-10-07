Moody's downgrades Nabors' CFR to B2, NII's unsecured notes to Caa1

Approximately $3.1 billion of rated debt affected

New York, October 07, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded Nabors Industries Ltd.'s (Nabors) Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to B2 from B1, Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to B2-PD from B1-PD, and guaranteed senior unsecured notes to B2 from Ba3. Moody's concurrently downgraded the senior unsecured notes of Nabors Industries, Inc. (NII, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nabors) to Caa1 from B3. Nabors' SGL-3 Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating was unchanged. The rating outlook remains negative for Nabors.

"Challenging industry and capital market conditions will continue to restrain Nabors' ability to improve its financial metrics, increasing the likelihood of more priority claim debt in the capital structure and subordination of the existing unsecured notes as the company tries to shore up liquidity and address future debt maturities," said Sajjad Alam, Moody's Senior Analyst.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Nabors Industries Ltd.

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B2-PD from B1-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B2 from B1

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

..Issuer: Nabors Industries, Inc.

....Senior Unsecured Notes, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Nabors Industries Ltd.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

..Issuer: Nabors Industries, Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

Rig activity in the US remains near a multi-decade low. Moody's expects US E&P spending to drop by 40%-50% in 2020 and stay at that low level well into 2021. Consequently, any meaningful recovery in onshore rig markets appear slim over the near term. The combination of weak profitability and high leverage will make it difficult for speculative-grade oilfield services companies like Nabors to refinance and reduce debt.

Nabors' B2 CFR reflects its high financial leverage, reduced but still significant refinancing needs, and high re-contracting risk stemming from the projected weakness in North American rig demand. Land drillers will have to contend with low dayrates and weak fleet utilization well into 2021 as E&P companies continue to invest conservatively and rig markets remain oversupplied. While Nabors successfully amended its credit facility in September 2020 to reduce covenant violation risks, the company has increased subordination risk and created a more complex capital structure by providing security to a portion of the revolver and allowing for future priority claim debt issuance. The company still has a series of significant debt maturities starting in 2023, including its revolving credit facility debt. The B2 CFR is supported by Nabors' large scale, high quality rig fleet, long-standing contractual relationship with some of the world's largest oil companies, and a strong and diversified international footprint. The company's relationship with its largest customer, Saudi Aramco (A1 negative), will continue to provide a base level earnings and stability.

Nabors should have adequate liquidity through 2021, which is reflected in the SGL-3 rating. Moody's expects the company to generate breakeven to slightly positive free cash flow through 2021 and apply any surplus cash flow to reduce debt. As of June 30, 2020, Nabors had $494 million in cash and short-term investments and roughly $450 million of availability under its $1.01 billion revolving credit facility. However, $355 million of its cash was at its 50% owned SANAD joint-venture entity and was not readily accessible as of June 30, 2020. After executing an amendment in September 2020, $545.8 million of loans under the revolving credit facility are now secured, while the remaining commitment (~$468 million) remains unsecured. Both the secured and unsecured revolving lines will mature at the earlier of (a) October 11, 2023 and (b) July 19, 2022, if any of Nabors' existing 5.5% senior notes due January 2023 remain outstanding as of July 19, 2022. Nabors should be able to comply with its credit agreement financial covenants through 2021 after eliminating the previous net leverage covenant. The new financial covenants include a minimum liquidity requirement of $160 million and a guarantor coverage ratio of no less than 4.25x.

The $1 billion guaranteed unsecured notes at Nabors are rated B2, the same as the B2 CFR, given their structurally senior position relative to the existing NII senior unsecured notes that lack subsidiary guarantees. The NII notes are rated Caa1 given their subordinated position in the capital structure. Both the guaranteed unsecured notes and NII senior unsecured notes are subordinate to the revolving credit facility, with a portion of the secured and the unsecured portion having subsidiary guarantees from entities that are closer to the assets than either the subsidiaries that guarantee the unsecured notes at Nabors or NII.

The negative outlook reflects Nabors' increasing leverage and vulnerability to an extended industry downturn.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if the EBITDA/interest ratio cannot be sustained above 2x, refinancing risk is not reduced, or the company generates material negative free cash flow weakening its liquidity cushion. An upgrade could be considered if the company generates free cash flow and achieves meaningful debt reduction leading to a sustainable EBITDA/interest ratio above 3x and debt/EBITDA below 4.5x in a stable to improving industry environment.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Global Oilfield Services Industry Rating Methodology published in May 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1062654. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Nabors Industries Ltd., a Bermuda-incorporated entity, is one of the largest global land drilling contractors with operations in nearly two dozen countries and several offshore markets. Nabors Industries, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Nabors Industries Ltd.

