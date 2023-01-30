Moody's downgrades Naked Juice's CFR to B3 from B1, outlook remains stable

New York, January 30, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded Naked Juice LLC's ("Naked Juice") corporate family rating (CFR) to B3 from B1, probability of default rating to B3-PD from B1-PD, senior secured first lien term loan, senior secured first lien delayed draw term loan and senior secured revolving credit facility (RCF) ratings to B2 from Ba3, and senior secured second lien term loan rating to Caa2 from B3. The outlook remains stable.

The multi-notch downgrade reflects Naked Juice's significantly weaker operating performance caused by supply chain disruptions and promotional suspension that resulted in lower market share in the fresh juice category. This hindered Naked Juice's ability to improve earnings and achieve the reduced financial leverage that was necessary to maintain the B1 CFR. The company has reported making some progress to fix these issues. However Moody's expects higher costs from promotional marketing and sourcing abroad will persist over the next 12-18 months. Naked Juice will also need to rebuild relationships with its customers in order to gain back lost shelf space and restore market share. The company's ability to increase profitability will be limited by marketing and promotional investments as well as inflationary pressure on consumers that will hinder its ability to take pricing.

Moody's expects Naked Juice's revenues to increase by 5%-7% over the next 12-18 months as it regains some shelf space at retailers. However this will come at a cost of increased marketing and promotional spend in order to regain this market share. EBITA margin will improve slightly during this period. The ratings reflect Moody's expectations that debt-to-EBITDA will remain very high at 7.0x-7.25x over the next 12 to 18 months despite dropping from approximately 7.5x as of LTM September 2022. Free cash flow will be negative $50 to $75 million during 2023 as the company continues to invest in information technology systems and processes to establish standalone operations. Moody's also expects that the company will curtail any future acquisitions or shareholder distributions until it regains market share and decreases financial leverage. Liquidity will remain adequate and the negative free cash flow will primarily be funded by $185 million of cash on hand as of September 2022. The company also has a $350 million unused senior secured revolving credit facility that provides additional liquidity and this may also be modestly used to support any cash needs.

Moody's views the bulk of the company's products as mature and low growth that can make it challenging to rapidly de-leverage, and Naked Juice will need to invest in product development, marketing, and distribution to generate consistent organic revenue and earnings growth. Products such as orange juice also benefitted from increased at-home food consumption during the coronavirus, and Moody's expects a gradual return to offices and away-from-home food consumption will be a revenue headwind over the next two years. Cost inflation, including energy, commodities and transportation, as well as increasing costs to establish stand-alone operations, will be offset by price increases and cost saving initiatives to keep margins flat in 2023 with modest margin expansion expected thereafter.

The following ratings/assessments are affected by today's action:

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Naked Juice LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to B3 from B1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to B3-PD from B1-PD

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 1st Lien Multi-Currency Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to B2 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD3)

....GTD Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from B3 (LGD5)

Outlook Action:

..Issuer: Naked Juice LLC

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

The B3 CFR reflects Naked Juice's mature product category and operational challenges resulting in lost shelf space with retailers and thus reduced market share. The company is also facing higher input costs caused by the constrained supply of oranges due to weather related events and disease in the US. The company must also navigate through a weak economic environment as consumers are negatively impacted by inflation and may trade down to lower priced private label juices or out of the category. Naked Juice's credit profile is also constrained by high financial leverage of approximately 7.5x debt-to-EBITDA as of the 12 months ended September 2022. Naked Juice's sizable revenue base supported by recurring demand and well-known brands in key juice categories such as Tropicana, Naked and KeVita provide a strong platform to mitigate the operational challenges. As a stand-alone company, Naked Juice has potential for increased focus on product innovation with good liquidity, and a solid competitive position with well-known brands in key fresh juice categories. The retention by PepsiCo, Inc. (PepsiCo) of a 39% stake in Naked Juice is beneficial on multiple fronts, including maintenance of pre-existing contracts and distribution arrangements. Moody's also believes PepsiCo's ownership position aligns with support for Naked Juice's long-term operational and financial health despite the lack of any guarantees from PepsiCo on Naked Juice's debt.

ESG CONSIDERATIONS

Naked Juice's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4). This reflects our view that governance factors are the key drivers, with an aggressive financial policy and majority ownership by a financial sponsor. Environmental risks have a moderately negative impact on the company's rating (E-3) reflecting exposure to physical climate risks related to reliance on land for crop production that impacts the price and volume of input costs. Physical climate risks have increased with recent global disruptions to orange production including hurricanes and "greening" of orange crop. Moody's S-3 (moderately negative) score for social risk is in line with its soft beverage peers, and reflects moderately negative exposure to customer relations, demographics and societal trends, and responsible production risks. This recognizes the substantial efforts necessary to maintain brand and product awareness, especially given its recent spin-off from PepsiCo, and invest to adjust product offerings to shifts in consumer preferences that is contributing to long-term volume declines in certain products such as high-sugar smoothies and fruit juices. The company must also manage a complex supply chain spanning multiple countries to ensure sufficient and consistent sourcing of raw materials necessary to make its products.

The G-4 (highly negative) score for governance risk recognizes Naked Juice's majority sponsor owner that we believe leads to aggressive financial policies including the use of high leverage. This risk is only partially mitigated by the advantages that PepsiCo's roughly 39% ownership presents from an operational perspective and as a partial governor on the level of leverage utilized in the company.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The stable outlook reflects Moody's expectation that revenue and EBITDA will recover modestly over the next 12-18 months such that debt-to-EBITDA leverage will steadily, though potentially slowly, decline to 7.0x to 7.25x over this time period. Moody's also assumes in the stable outlook that the company will be able to regain market share, that liquidity will remain adequate, and that free cash flow will improve meaningfully in 2024 because operating expenses and capital investment necessary to transition to a stand-alone company will moderately substantially.

Ratings could be downgraded if the company's market position continues to deteriorate, competitive issues or cost pressures further weaken margins, free cash flow remains negative, or liquidity deteriorates. Leveraging acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also lead to a downgrade.

Ratings could be upgraded if the company regains lost market share without materially increasing costs, and generates consistent organic revenue growth with a stable to higher EBITDA margin. The company would also need to maintain good liquidity, a financial strategy that results in debt/EBITDA consistently below 7x, and EBITDA minus capex to interest coverage approaching 2x.

PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Soft Beverages published in September 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/393388. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

COMPANY PROFILE

Naked Juice LLC, headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, sells fresh juices, teas, sparkling water and ice coffees. The company owns the Tropicana, Naked Juice, KeVita and other select juice brands. The company also sells products under licensed brands including Dole, Tzao and Starbucks. The company was spun off from PepsiCo in January 2022, with PAI Partners owning 61% and PepsiCo retaining a 39% stake. Revenue for the 12 months ended September 2022 is approximately $3 billion.

