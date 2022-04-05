info

Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades Namibia's ratings to B1, changes outlook to stable from negative

05 Apr 2022

New York, April 05, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") has today downgraded the Government of Namibia's long-term issuer and senior unsecured ratings to B1 from Ba3. The outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The B1 rating captures the economy's reduced shock absorption capacity and the continued increase in the debt ratio projected over the next three years, to 75% of GDP in fiscal 2024. Stagnating trend growth and income levels point to persistent social spending pressures including to mitigate the fallout from higher food and energy prices triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, thereby increasing the risk of fiscal slippages. Meanwhile, large gross borrowing requirements at 20-30% of GDP and weakening debt affordability expose the credit profile to tightening domestic and external liquidity conditions to stem rising global inflation.

The stable outlook incorporates Moody's view that the government's efforts will eventually prove effective in consolidating fiscal accounts over the next three years notwithstanding the rigid spending structure. On the external side, the foreign exchange reserve buffer bolstered by external support during the pandemic provides a backstop against the sharp widening in the current account deficit projected over the next two years.

Namibia's local-currency ceiling was lowered to Baa3 from Baa2, maintaining a 4-notch gap with the sovereign rating. The comparatively strong predictability of institutions and contained domestic and geopolitical risk exposure supports the business environment, as does the comparatively narrow footprint of the government in the economy. The foreign-currency ceiling remains at Ba1, reflecting a 1-notch difference with the local-currency ceiling to take into account Namibia's participation in the Southern African Customs Union with a high degree of trade and financial integration, supported by an adequate foreign exchange reserve buffer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

RATIONALE FOR THE DOWNGRADE TO B1

CONTINUED INCREASE IN DEBT BURDEN WEAKENS SHOCK ABSORPTION CAPACITY; LARGE GROSS BORROWING REQUIREMENTS INCREASE EXPOSURE TO TIGHTENING DOMESTIC AND EXTERNAL FUNDING CONDITIONS

Moody's expects that the debt ratio will continue to increase to 75% in fiscal 2024, from below 30% a decade ago. The higher projected debt burden is the result of both pandemic-related fiscal support measures that drove the deficit to 8% of GDP in fiscal 2020 and 8.7% in fiscal 2021, and stalling GDP growth.

Namibia's low growth and higher debt burden constrains the sovereign's shock absorption capacity. Income per capita losses accrued since 2016, which will be arrested but not fully reversed by positive GDP growth in the next few years, imply higher social spending pressures for the government and the risk of fiscal slippages. Meanwhile, debt affordability will deteriorate further with interest/revenue increasing to almost 17% by fiscal 2024 from 11.9% before the pandemic, weighing on overall fiscal strength.

Namibia's relatively short average maturity of the domestic debt stock at about five years results in comparatively large gross borrowing requirements at between 20-30% of GDP annually. Large domestic rollover needs increase the debt stock's sensitivity to higher marginal borrowing costs as the Bank of Namibia tightens interest rates to control inflation, closely tracking the South African Reserve Bank's lead, further aggravating debt affordability in the next few years. Quarterly contributions to replenish the sinking fund account denominated in South African rand mitigates refinancing risks of domestic debt.

According to Moody's projections, the quarterly replenishment of the US-dollar account of the sinking fund will not fully cover the $750 million eurobond that matures in October 2025, pointing to a renewed tightening in foreign currency liquidity given the limited foreign exchange reserve buffer at a projected $2-2.5 billion.

RATIONALE FOR THE STABLE OUTLOOK

The stable outlook balances up- and downside risks. Upside risks stem from a more sustained and broader than anticipated recovery, supporting a durable stabilization in fiscal accounts and eventual reduction in the debt/GDP ratio. Downside risks stem from larger than anticipated dislocations triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine resulting in persistent balance of payment disruptions that could weigh on the economy's foreign exchange reserve buffer.

After contracting 7.9% in fiscal 2020, and positive growth at 2.4% in fiscal 2021, Moody's projects an economic expansion averaging 3% over the next two years, before converging back to about 2% to reflect the close relationship with South Africa's business cycle. The economic recovery is mainly driven by the agricultural and mining sectors, with expanding production in uranium and other mining products recorded in fiscal 2021 and supported by surging commodity prices. Looking forward, gem diamond production is expected to increase further following the commissioning of the new Benguela Gem diamond recovery vessel starting fiscal 2022.

Notwithstanding the rigid spending structure, Moody's expects the government's efforts will eventually prove effective in consolidating the fiscal position. Moody's projects the fiscal deficit to gradually narrow to 5.5% in fiscal 2024 with the primary deficit returning close to balance in fiscal 2024 from a 4.2% deficit in fiscal 2021. Fiscal consolidation will be based on both spending reduction and by higher revenue, with SACU receipts expanding again in fiscal 2023 after contracting by an average of 5 percentage points in fiscal 2021 and 2022 compared to 2019 levels. Fiscal strength remains supported by the comparatively low foreign currency debt share which reduces the debt ratio's exposure to currency volatility.

Following the refinancing of the $500 million Eurobond in November 2021 via domestic long-term debt purchased by the Government Institutions Pension Fund (GIPF) in a one-off transaction, gross borrowing requirements will decline toward 20% of GDP in fiscal 2024 from 30% in fiscal 2021, until the $750 million eurobond maturity in October 2025 increases funding needs again to about 25%. Meanwhile, the economy's foreign exchange reserve buffer underpins the stability of the Namibian dollar's currency regime linked to the South African rand.

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE RISKS

Namibia's ESG Credit Impact Score is highly negative (CIS-4), reflecting highly negative exposure to environmental risk and social risks, but moderate governance risks.

Namibia's exposure to environmental risks is highly negative (E-4 Issuer Profile Score). Environmental considerations weigh on Namibia's economic strength and credit profile especially through its exposure to water risks. This is exemplified by the impact of drought, which has affected both livestock and crops in recent years. The lack of sustained rains has also affected the availability of potable water as well as water to generate power in hydroelectric plants. Potential water supply interruptions also remain a long-term challenge to mining production.

Exposure to social risks is highly negative (S-4 Issuer Profile Score). High income inequality and high levels of unemployment hamper competitiveness and have the potential to fuel social discontent. Namibia continues to suffer from high unemployment despite government efforts to address the issue.

Namibia has a moderate governance profile score (G-3 Issuer Profile Score). Relatively strong governance and institutions, coupled with a stable political environment, support Namibia's credit profile.

GDP per capita (PPP basis, US$): 9,517 (2020 Actual) (also known as Per Capita Income)

Real GDP growth (% change): -7.9% (2020 Actual) (also known as GDP Growth)

Inflation Rate (CPI, % change Dec/Dec): 2.4% (2020 Actual)

Gen. Gov. Financial Balance/GDP: -8% (2020 Actual) (also known as Fiscal Balance)

Current Account Balance/GDP: 3% (2020 Actual) (also known as External Balance)

External debt/GDP: 75.2% (2020 Estimate)

Economic resiliency: ba3

Default history: No default events (on bonds or loans) have been recorded since 1983.

On 31 March 2022, a rating committee was called to discuss the rating of the Namibia, Government of. The main points raised during the discussion were: The issuer's economic fundamentals, including its economic strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's institutions and governance strength, have not materially changed. The issuer's fiscal or financial strength, including its debt profile, has deteriorated. The issuer's susceptibility to event risks has materially increased.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Stronger than anticipated growth would support rebuilding fiscal buffers which would enhance Namibia's capacity to absorb shocks without disrupting fiscal consolidation objectives. Indications that fiscal consolidation will stabilize and eventually lower the debt burden would also support the rating. The continued lengthening of maturities in the domestic market and the renewed build-up of the sinking fund would further reduce government liquidity and external vulnerability risk in light of volatile external accounts.

Conversely, indications that Namibia's liquidity risks were increasing, as its capacity to source financing for its significant funding needs at moderate costs erodes, would likely lead to a downgrade. Moreover, an increasing likelihood that the debt burden will continue to rise markedly faster and higher than Moody's projects in its baseline would also exert negative pressure on the rating.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Sovereign Ratings Methodology published in November 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1158631. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

The weighting of all rating factors is described in the methodology used in this credit rating action, if applicable.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Elisa Parisi-Capone
Vice President - Senior Analyst
Sovereign Risk Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Marie Diron
MD - Sovereign Risk
Sovereign Risk Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Moodys.com