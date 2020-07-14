Moody's downgrades Napa Valley Community College District, CA to Aa3 from Aa2

New York, July 14, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 the rating on Napa Valley Community College District, CA's approximately $110.7 million outstanding General Obligation (GO) Bonds.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rating downgrade is driven by the district's weakened financial profile following three consecutive years of deficit operations and budget underperformances through fiscal 2019. The district's financial flexibility will remain limited in the upcoming years as its revenue growth will likely slow down under the coronavirus driven recession. The Aa3 rating continues to reflect the district's large and diverse tax base in the San Francisco Bay Area with above average resident wealth measures. The rating further considers the district's moderate debt burden, somewhat elevated pension and OPEB liabilities and the above average legal strengths of California community college districts' GO Bonds.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The coronavirus crisis is not a key driver for this rating action. We do not see any immediate direct risks for Napa Valley CCD given its ability to transition operations online. However, the pandemic is resulting in a significant shift in the nation's economic outlook, which will likely lead to slowed down revenue growth for the district in upcoming years. The district's ability to accommodate potential enrollment growth amid the economic slowdown will be crucial to its credit profile going forward. The situation surrounding coronavirus and associated recession continues to evolve and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis. If our view of the credit quality of Napa Valley CCD changes, we will update the rating and/or outlook at that time.

RATING OUTLOOK

Outlooks are generally not assigned to local government credits with this amount of debt outstanding.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Sustained growth in reserve and liquidity position

- Considerable progress in reducing unfunded pension and OPEB liability

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Further weakening of financial position, including reserves and liquidity

- Continued budget underperformance

- Inability to manage retirement cost increases

LEGAL SECURITY

The GO bonds are secured by the levy of ad valorem taxes, unlimited as to rate or amount, upon all taxable property within the district. The portion of the levy restricted for debt service is collected, held, and transferred directly to the paying agent by Napa County and Sonoma County on behalf of the district.

We expect that property tax delinquency rates in the state and the county will increase amid and following the coronavirus outbreak, especially as the governor recently signed an executive order temporarily waiving delinquency penalties for property owners financially affected by the pandemic. However, increases in delinquencies should not affect the property tax revenues securing the district's GO bonds since they are covered by Napa County's and Sonoma County's Teeter plan. Under the Teeter plans, the counties fund the district its full secured property tax levy allocation rather than actual collections (levy less delinquencies).

USE OF PROCEEDS

N/A

PROFILE

Napa Valley Community College District, CA provides higher education to Napa County and a small portion of Sonoma County. The district consists of one main campus in Napa with education centers in American Canyon and St. Helena. The district also offers classes and programs at various other locations throughout the district. The district reported 4,767 full-time equivalent students (FTES) during fiscal 2019.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was US Local Government General Obligation Debt published in September 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1191097. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

