Moody's downgrades Natgasoline to B1, outlook negative

New York, May 26, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") downgraded
the CFR ratings of Natgasoline LLC ("Natgasoline") to B1 from
Ba3 and the ratings on the senior secured bank credit facility to B1 from
Ba3. The downgrades reflect the weaker than expected earnings,
cash flow and operating reliability from the company's single plant
operation in Beaumont, Texas since the new plant was completed and
started up in late 2018. The downgrade also reflects the weaker
credit profile and recent negative rating actions of its two parent sponsors,
OCI N.V. (Ba2, negative) and Consolidated Energy Finance,
S.A. ("CEF", B1, negative). The
outlook on Natgasoline's ratings is changed to negative from stable.
"The Covid 19 impact on miles driven and construction markets have
reduced the demand for methanol and caused prices to fall to cyclically
low levels, impacting earnings and cash flow of Natagasoline as
well as its two parent sponsors," according to Joseph Princiotta,
SVP at Moody's. "Unscheduled operating downtime,
significant last year and additional downtime again this year, continues
to be a drag on performance of this new worldscale plant,"
Princiotta added.
Downgrades:
..Issuer: Natgasoline LLC
.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded
to B1 from Ba3
.... Probability of Default Rating,
Downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
....Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD4)
....Senior Secured Bank Term Loan B,
Downgraded to B1 (LGD3) from Ba3 (LGD4)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: Natgasoline LLC
....Outlook, Downgraded to Negative
from Stable
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid and widening spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating
global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price
declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many
sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects
of these developments are unprecedented. The methanol industry
has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given
its sensitivity to oil prices and demand in construction and fuel end
markets and given the sensitivity to consumer demand and economic activity.
We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
Today's action, in part, reflects the impact on Natgasoline
of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration
in credit quality it has triggered.
Natgasoline is equally owned by OCI N.V. (Ba2, negative)
and Consolidated Energy Limited (CEL), which is the holding company
parent of Consolidated Energy Finance, S.A. ("CEF",
B1, negative). Natgasoline operates a newly completed,
single-site methanol facility in Beaumont, TX, and
its parent sponsors are well positioned ranking fifth and second,
respectively, in global methanol market share. Each sponsor
owns 50% of Natgasoline and has 3 board seats. The sponsors
represent 100% of company revenues and nearly all of its receivables
and are expected to receive dividends with excess cash flow generated
by Natgasoline. No dividends were paid in 2019. On October
16, 2018, Moody's assigned first-time ratings to Natgasoline,
including a Ba3 CFR and a Ba3 to its $565 million term loan.
Natgasoline's rating is currently constrained by the ratings of the parent
sponsors -- OCI N.V. (Ba2, negative)
and CEF (B1, negative), both of which have recently had negative
rating actions. Moreover, OCI NV has made it clear that at
some point it will seek to exit its position in methanol, introducing
event risk to the credit profile of Natgasoline.
The ratings are also constrained by Natgasoline's single site production
facility, exposing the company's production and cash flows to operating
challenges, mishaps, equipment failure or weather events.
Unscheduled downtime in 2019 resulted an operating rate of only 56%
for the year, while the plant was down again for roughly four weeks
in April of this year. Downtime is mitigated by insurance payments
under a policy that covers equipment damage and business interruption
risk after 60 days of downtime.
Natgasoline's single product profile is also a negative factor in
the credit, with methanol markets at times are highly cyclical,
as end-market demand for many products are sensitive to the construction,
housing and energy markets. New industry supply is also a source
of market cyclicality.
On the positive side, Natgasoline's credit profile reflects
the scale, technology and competitiveness of the facility,
while also benefitting from very competitive gas costs and access to natural
gas pipelines on the Gulf Coast. With a nameplate capacity at 1.75
million tonnes per year of methanol production, the facility is
the largest in the U.S. and among the largest in the world.
Given the low cost position in the global cost curve, Moody's expects
free cash flow to remain positive even through tough conditions,
assuming no extended unplanned downtime.
Financial policies are intended to be conservative and aimed at managing
to a gross leverage of 2-3x over the cycle. But leverage
is currently high due to weak operaing performance and falling methanol
prioces and leverage is likely to increase further if prices and EBITDA
decline to trough conditions. However, we expect cash flow
to remain positive through all points in the cycle, assuming no
extended unplanned downtime. The company's gas hedging policies
utilize 3-5 year hedging contracts put in place in 2018 and locking
in what was then low priced gas and a feedstock advantage. However,
gas prices have fallen below the contracted price resulting in unrealized
losses on contracted amounts, expected to be realized over the life
of the contracts.
ESG factors are not material to this rating action or the credit profile.
ESG factors for methanol producers are not viewed as substantial,
on an absolute basis and relative to the chemical commodity industry in
general. Moroever, Natgasoline's environmental legacy exposure
is nil owing to the fact that its single plant is new. Methanol
is produced mainly from natural gas with a limited by-products,
relatively low energy requirements and a carbon footprint that is much
lower than most other petrochemicals. As a wholly owned private
company, governance via its two public parents is viewed as adequate,
although cash flow pressure at either of its parents could result in future
changes to financial policies and thus its credit profile. Social
concerns are viewed as modest as methanol has not been targeted by activists
and is not on the list of Toxic and Priority Pollutants under the Clean
Water Act.
Natgasoline's liquidity position is adequate and consists of a cash balance
of $25 million at December 31, 2019 and undrawn $60
million revolving credit facility that matures in 2023. The revolver
includes a $30 million sublimit for LOCs. The revolver has
a springing maintenance covenant: maximum first lien net leverage
of 4.75x, tested when borrowings exceed 45% of commitments.
The TL has no maintenance covenants but has covenants that limit dividends
if First Lien Net Leverage is above 4.5x. TL covenants also
limit debt incurrence if this ratio is above 3.0x, except
for modest new borrowings within defined baskets. No dividends
were paid in 2019, and due to credit agreement restrictions,
we expect the dividend will not consume cash during cyclical weakness.
There are no near-term maturities, aside from modest TL amortization.
In the event of extended downtime the company has business interruption
insurance supporting liquidity if operations are curtailed beyond 60 days.
Dowtime incurred last year has resulted in claims aginst this policy with
most proceeds recieved last year and the balance this year.
Despite trough conditions, the plant's competitive cost position
with access to cheap US natural gas is expected to facilitate positive
free cash flow, assuming unscheduled downtime is not excessive.
In mid-cycle conditions with normal operation we expect the company
to generate over $200 million in operating cash flow.
The negative outlook reflects the poor operating peformance since the
plant commenced operations in August 2018. As mentioned,
significant unscheduled downtime ocurred last year and again this year.
To consider stabilzation of the ratings Moody's would need to see improved
operational reliability with only minimal downtime the rest of this year
and through much of 2021 as well. Further disruptions and unscheduled
downtome that impair EBITDA could result in a downgrade.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
Further downgrades of one or more of the parents' ratings could trigger
a review of the appropriateness of Natgasoline's ratings. Difficulties
in operating the plant at high and consistent operating rates, loss
or impairment of a significant portion of its feedstock gas supplies,
adjusted leverage above 4.5x or FCF below 5% of debt,
on a consistent basis, could cause us to reconsider the appropriateness
of the ratings.
We are unlikely to consider an upgrade given the parents' current ratings
as well as the single product and single plant profile of the company.
However, if the parents' ratings strengthen significantly in the
future and financial policies and balance sheet leverage are conservatively
managed below 3x over the cycle, we would consider an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Chemical Industry
published in March 2019 and available athttps://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1152388.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Natgasoline LLC (Natgasoline), headquartered in Delaware,
is a leading producer of methanol, jointly owned by OCI N.V.
(50%) (Ba2, negative) and Consolidated Energy Limited (50%),
which is the consolidating parent of Consolidated Energy Finance,
S.A. ("CEF", B1, negative).
Each sponsor has 3 board seats, with the board Chairman from CEF
casting a tie-breaking vote on non-reserve matters.
Through OCI Methanol Marketing LLC and Southern Chemical Corporation,
the parent sponsors provide offtake and marketing responsibilities and
are obligated to purchase all Natgasoline's production volumes at a discount
to market-based U.S. contract prices and to sell
the offtake into the regional and global methanol markets. Natgasoline's
sole product is methanol, an intermediate product used in the manufacture
of formaldehyde, acetic acid, methyl tertiary butyl ether
(MTBE, a gasoline oxygenate no longer used in the US), and
as a fuel additive, fuel alternative, and feedstock to MTO
facilities. Natgasoline has the potential to generate annual revenues
of $600 million, but this was not achieved in 2019 and is
unlikely to be achieved in 2020 due to weak market conditions and unscheduled
downtime.
