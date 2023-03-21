Moody's downgrades National CineMedia's CFR to C, PDR to C-PD/LD on extension of interest payment grace period

Approximately $1.2 billion in rated debt securities affected

New York, March 21, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) today downgraded National CineMedia, LLC's (NCM or National CineMedia) ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating to C from Caa3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to C-PD/LD (/LD designation indicates a limited default under Moody's definition) from Caa3-PD. The ratings outlook was changed to stable from negative.

The /LD designation reflects NCM's missed interest payment on its senior unsecured 5.75% notes and the subsequent failure to make the payment during the original thirty-day grace period. The downgrade of the CFR to C reflects the default under Moody's definition and Moody's expectation for below average recovery for the debt capitalization in default.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to C from Caa3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to C-PD/LD (/LD appended) from Caa3-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa2 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to C (LGD6) from Ca (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC

....Outlook, Changed to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

National CineMedia's C CFR reflects its heavily levered capital structure that Moody's views as unsustainable, weak operating performance and limited financial flexibility given weak liquidity and near-term maturities and an expectation for lower than average recovery for the debt capitalization at default. NCM's liquidity is weak as the company failed to make interest payments during the grace period and has entered an amendment with its unsecured lenders to extend the grace period to 47 days from 30 days. The company disclosed in a form 8-K filed on March 16 that NCM is engaged in negotiations with certain lenders regarding its indebtedness and that it had not reached an agreement as of the date of the filing [1].

NCM's liquidity is constrained by high likelihood of a covenant breach as soon as quarter ending 31 March 2023 and high refinancing risk with two almost fully drawn revolvers maturing in June 2023. As of September 30, 2022, the availability under NCM's $175 million revolver was $6.8 million, net of $167 million outstanding and $1.2 million in letters of credit. NCM's $50 million incremental revolver was fully drawn. As of 30 September 2022 NCM LLC had $60.9 million cash, and holdco NCM, Inc had $13.9 million cash. NCM has been burning cash or generated near break-even free cash flow every quarter since the onset of the pandemic. Moody's expects that in 2023 NCM's free cash flow will likely turn positive, but it will not be sufficient to enable NCM to pay revolvers in full at maturity.

NCM's covenant suspension period ended in December 2022. Starting in Q1 2023, NCM's revolver and term loan are subject to a continuing maximum net total leverage ratio (as defined in the facility agreement) and a springing net senior secured leverage covenant. Moody's does not believe the company can comply with its leverage covenants in the first quarter 2023 absent a waiver.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if the company reduces debt sufficiently to achieve a tenable capital structure with improved liquidity.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia, LLC is a privately held joint venture operator of a leading digital in-theater advertising network in North America. National CineMedia, Inc. is NCM's publicly traded managing owner and held a 47.5% ownership interest in NCM as of 29 September 2022. The remaining interest is split equally between the founding member theaters Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (25.4%), Regal CineMedia Holdings, LLC (23.6%) and AMC Entertainment, Inc.(3.5%).

REFERENCES/CITATIONS

[1] National CineMedia Inc, SEC Form 8-K, 16-Mar-2023

