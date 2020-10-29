Moody's downgrades National CineMedia's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $1.1 billion in rated debt securities affected

New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded National CineMedia, LLC's (NCM or National CineMedia) ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B2 and changed the rating outlook to stable from negative.

The two-notch downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for weak operating performance over the next year as a result of prolonged theater closures in certain markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty as to the timing and extent of a recovery in attendance levels. Absent a sharp rebound in attendance levels, Moody's expects the company to burn cash over at least the next two quarters, which will reduce the company's cash position. Assuming that by the end of 2021 movie attendance level will gradually recover to roughly 70%-80% of the 2019 level, Moody's projects that NCM's FY2021 leverage will be very high, in the 8x-12x range, up from 4.2x at the end of 2019 (all ratios are Moody's adjusted).

A number of factors create uncertainty about the extent of a recovery in attendance levels. The willingness of audiences to attend movies amid the pandemic, even with our assumption for improving conditions in 2021, is unclear. Furthermore the acceleration of transformative social trends, such as rapidly growing competition from streaming video-on-demand platforms and shrinking theatrical windows, will likely further reduce movie attendance even after the outbreak is contained. Also, the sharp deterioration in financial health of the company's exhibitor partners could lead to a reduction in their theatre footprints over time.

The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to contain it, and the weak economic outlook continue to disrupt economies and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has considered the effect on the performance of cinema advertisers from the restrictions on leisure and entertainment activities in public spaces and a gradual recovery for the coming year. The entertainment, leisure and media sectors have been significantly affected by the shock given state and federal restrictions to contain the pandemic and the industry's sensitivity to consumer sentiment. Although an economic recovery is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety.

A summary of today's rating actions is as follows:

Downgraded:

..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC

.... Probability of Default Rating, downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD

.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded to Caa1 from B2

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC

....Outlook, Revised to Stable from Negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

National CineMedia's Caa1 corporate family rating reflects the expected deterioration in operating performance because of temporary theater closings and uncertainty about the timing of a rebound in attendance and a limited liquidity cushion. The rating is also constrained by secular trends within the cinema industry that may continue to lead to declining attendance, the need to continue to invest in digital offerings, and a concentrated revenue base. The company's leverage was moderate prior to the coronavirus outbreak at 4.2x (including Moody's standard adjustments) at the end of 2019, but will likely increase to the 8x-12x range (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2021 assuming theaters reopen across the country and activity resumes starting in April-July 2021. These credit challenges are counterbalanced by NCM's good competitive position within its niche market for on-screen advertising at movie theaters which historically supported strong EBITDA margins of roughly 50%. NCM's business benefits from its long-term contracts with the largest cinema owners in the US, who are also major shareholders. These contracts provide some stability to future cash flows once operations normalize following theater closures.

Importantly, the pandemic has led to the temporary closure of movie theaters and a decline in the creditworthiness of NCM's exhibitor partners, including the founding members Regal (owned by Crown UK Holdco Limited (Caa3 negative) a subsidiary of CineWorld Group plc), Cinemark (CineMark USA, Inc., B3 negative), AMC (AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Caa3 negative), which elevates the risk of business and structural disruptions if those companies need to restructure their operations or capital structures. Furthermore, the deterioration of the exhibitor partners' financial health elevates the risk of permanent closures of less productive theaters. A reduction in the number of theatres could lead to reduced attendances and lower advertising revenues for the company, but this risk is mitigated by the excess theatre capacity within the industry. The founding members' theaters represent the lion's share of the company's network -- 80% of NCM's total screens and 83% of total attendance in 2019. If a bankruptcy case were commenced by a founding member, it is possible that the exhibitor services agreement between NCM and that founding member could be restructured as part of the proceeding.

The social trends within the cinema industry characterized by declining attendance are exacerbated by health safety concerns in public places due to the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment shifted to the home during the outbreak, and there is a risk of a longer-term shift in customer behavior away from cinema. Competition from streaming services, which have increased their subscriber bases during the outbreak, is intensifying. Competition has expanded to include direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are increasingly releasing movies directly to view-on-demand. The movie industry, and hence cinema advertisers, will be hurt if customary theatrical release windows continue to shorten as film studios increasingly release movies to online platforms concurrently with their theatrical release or very soon thereafter. Combined, these factors present substantial risks to the company over the next 12-18 months.

The governance risk we consider in NCM credit profile includes a shareholder-friendly financial strategy, which includes a requirement to distribute its "available cash" to its owners. Outside of the covenant suspension period (until July 1, 2021), NCM's credit facilities permit distributions at leverage levels up to 5x, as defined in the credit agreement. When the covenant suspension period ends and recovery is under way, NCM's distribution flexibility would allow the company to increase leverage meaningfully to return capital to shareholders and poses risks to lenders.

The credit facility amendment that NCM secured in May has eased immediate pressure on the company's liquidity at that time by waiving its financial covenants through July 1, 2021. However, based on a weaker than anticipated recovery in the second half of 2020 and 2021, Moody's estimates that the company may need to seek covenant relief beyond July 1, 2021 and might also may need a waiver for the $55 million minimum liquidity requirement under its latest amendment. As of June 30, 2020, NCM had $168 million in cash (this excludes $68.5 million cash at holdco NCM, Inc) and $30 million in accounts receivable. With a monthly cash burn of approximately $10-$11 million, the company has sufficient liquidity to sustain itself for the next year without material in-theater advertising revenue. Moody's assumes that NCM will take the necessary pro-active steps to ensure its continued compliance with the credit facility covenants.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will obtain a covenant waiver that covers the full year 2021 and for a gradual recovery of operations in 2021, with revenue in the $300-$350 million range (or 70%-80% of 2019 level).

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NCM's rating could be downgraded if there is a sharp deterioration in liquidity, a higher than anticipated cash burn or a slower than expected rebound in attendance levels in 2021. The ratings could also be pressured by a continued deterioration in the creditworthiness of the exhibitor partners or a growing number of permanent movie theaters closures that are likely to pressure the company's operations.

The ratings could be upgraded if NCM improves its earnings and cash flow such that Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained under 6x (Moody's adjusted), the company improves its liquidity, and the demand environment is supportive of revenue and earnings growth.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

National CineMedia, LLC (NCM), headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, is a privately held joint venture operator of a leading digital in-theater advertising network in North America. National CineMedia, Inc. is NCM's publicly traded managing owner and held a 48% ownership interest in NCM as of March 26, 2020. The remaining 52% interest is collectively held by founding member theaters including Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (25.1%), and Regal CineMedia Holdings, LLC (26%). AMC Entertainment Inc. (0.9%).

