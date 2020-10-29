Moody's downgrades National CineMedia's CFR to Caa1; outlook stable

Approximately $1.1 billion in rated debt securities affected
New York, October 29, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded
National CineMedia, LLC's (NCM or National CineMedia) ratings,
including the Corporate Family Rating to Caa1 from B2 and changed the
rating outlook to stable from negative.
The two-notch downgrade reflects Moody's expectation for
weak operating performance over the next year as a result of prolonged
theater closures in certain markets triggered by the coronavirus pandemic
and uncertainty as to the timing and extent of a recovery in attendance
levels. Absent a sharp rebound in attendance levels, Moody's
expects the company to burn cash over at least the next two quarters,
which will reduce the company's cash position. Assuming that
by the end of 2021 movie attendance level will gradually recover to roughly
70%-80% of the 2019 level, Moody's projects
that NCM's FY2021 leverage will be very high, in the 8x-12x
range, up from 4.2x at the end of 2019 (all ratios are Moody's
adjusted).
A number of factors create uncertainty about the extent of a recovery
in attendance levels. The willingness of audiences to attend movies
amid the pandemic, even with our assumption for improving conditions
in 2021, is unclear. Furthermore the acceleration of transformative
social trends, such as rapidly growing competition from streaming
video-on-demand platforms and shrinking theatrical windows,
will likely further reduce movie attendance even after the outbreak is
contained. Also, the sharp deterioration in financial health
of the company's exhibitor partners could lead to a reduction in
their theatre footprints over time.
The coronavirus outbreak, the government measures put in place to
contain it, and the weak economic outlook continue to disrupt economies
and credit markets across sectors and regions. Our analysis has
considered the effect on the performance of cinema advertisers from the
restrictions on leisure and entertainment activities in public spaces
and a gradual recovery for the coming year. The entertainment,
leisure and media sectors have been significantly affected by the shock
given state and federal restrictions to contain the pandemic and the industry's
sensitivity to consumer sentiment. Although an economic recovery
is underway, it is tenuous and its continuation will be closely
tied to containment of the virus. As a result, the degree
of uncertainty around our forecasts is unusually high. We regard
the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework,
given the substantial implications for public health and safety.
A summary of today's rating actions is as follows:
Downgraded:
..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC
.... Probability of Default Rating,
downgraded to Caa1-PD from B2-PD
.... Corporate Family Rating, downgraded
to Caa1 from B2
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to B3 (LGD3) from B1 (LGD3)
....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture,
downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa1 (LGD6)
Outlook Actions:
..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC
....Outlook, Revised to Stable from
Negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
National CineMedia's Caa1 corporate family rating reflects the expected
deterioration in operating performance because of temporary theater closings
and uncertainty about the timing of a rebound in attendance and a limited
liquidity cushion. The rating is also constrained by secular trends
within the cinema industry that may continue to lead to declining attendance,
the need to continue to invest in digital offerings, and a concentrated
revenue base. The company's leverage was moderate prior to the
coronavirus outbreak at 4.2x (including Moody's standard adjustments)
at the end of 2019, but will likely increase to the 8x-12x
range (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2021 assuming theaters reopen
across the country and activity resumes starting in April-July
2021. These credit challenges are counterbalanced by NCM's good
competitive position within its niche market for on-screen advertising
at movie theaters which historically supported strong EBITDA margins of
roughly 50%. NCM's business benefits from its long-term
contracts with the largest cinema owners in the US, who are also
major shareholders. These contracts provide some stability to future
cash flows once operations normalize following theater closures.
Importantly, the pandemic has led to the temporary closure of movie
theaters and a decline in the creditworthiness of NCM's exhibitor partners,
including the founding members Regal (owned by Crown UK Holdco Limited
(Caa3 negative) a subsidiary of CineWorld Group plc), Cinemark (CineMark
USA, Inc., B3 negative), AMC (AMC Entertainment
Holdings, Inc., Caa3 negative), which elevates
the risk of business and structural disruptions if those companies need
to restructure their operations or capital structures. Furthermore,
the deterioration of the exhibitor partners' financial health elevates
the risk of permanent closures of less productive theaters. A reduction
in the number of theatres could lead to reduced attendances and lower
advertising revenues for the company, but this risk is mitigated
by the excess theatre capacity within the industry. The founding
members' theaters represent the lion's share of the company's
network -- 80% of NCM's total screens and 83% of total
attendance in 2019. If a bankruptcy case were commenced by a founding
member, it is possible that the exhibitor services agreement between
NCM and that founding member could be restructured as part of the proceeding.
The social trends within the cinema industry characterized by declining
attendance are exacerbated by health safety concerns in public places
due to the coronavirus pandemic. Entertainment shifted to the home
during the outbreak, and there is a risk of a longer-term
shift in customer behavior away from cinema. Competition from streaming
services, which have increased their subscriber bases during the
outbreak, is intensifying. Competition has expanded to include
direct-to-consumer streaming platforms that are increasingly
releasing movies directly to view-on-demand. The
movie industry, and hence cinema advertisers, will be hurt
if customary theatrical release windows continue to shorten as film studios
increasingly release movies to online platforms concurrently with their
theatrical release or very soon thereafter. Combined, these
factors present substantial risks to the company over the next 12-18
months.
The governance risk we consider in NCM credit profile includes a shareholder-friendly
financial strategy, which includes a requirement to distribute its
"available cash" to its owners. Outside of the covenant
suspension period (until July 1, 2021), NCM's credit
facilities permit distributions at leverage levels up to 5x, as
defined in the credit agreement. When the covenant suspension period
ends and recovery is under way, NCM's distribution flexibility would
allow the company to increase leverage meaningfully to return capital
to shareholders and poses risks to lenders.
The credit facility amendment that NCM secured in May has eased immediate
pressure on the company's liquidity at that time by waiving its
financial covenants through July 1, 2021. However,
based on a weaker than anticipated recovery in the second half of 2020
and 2021, Moody's estimates that the company may need to seek
covenant relief beyond July 1, 2021 and might also may need a waiver
for the $55 million minimum liquidity requirement under its latest
amendment. As of June 30, 2020, NCM had $168
million in cash (this excludes $68.5 million cash at holdco
NCM, Inc) and $30 million in accounts receivable.
With a monthly cash burn of approximately $10-$11
million, the company has sufficient liquidity to sustain itself
for the next year without material in-theater advertising revenue.
Moody's assumes that NCM will take the necessary pro-active
steps to ensure its continued compliance with the credit facility covenants.
The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will obtain
a covenant waiver that covers the full year 2021 and for a gradual recovery
of operations in 2021, with revenue in the $300-$350
million range (or 70%-80% of 2019 level).
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
NCM's rating could be downgraded if there is a sharp deterioration
in liquidity, a higher than anticipated cash burn or a slower than
expected rebound in attendance levels in 2021. The ratings could
also be pressured by a continued deterioration in the creditworthiness
of the exhibitor partners or a growing number of permanent movie theaters
closures that are likely to pressure the company's operations.
The ratings could be upgraded if NCM improves its earnings and cash flow
such that Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained under
6x (Moody's adjusted), the company improves its liquidity,
and the demand environment is supportive of revenue and earnings growth.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media Industry published
in June 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1077538.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
National CineMedia, LLC (NCM), headquartered in Centennial,
Colorado, is a privately held joint venture operator of a leading
digital in-theater advertising network in North America.
National CineMedia, Inc. is NCM's publicly traded managing
owner and held a 48% ownership interest in NCM as of March 26,
2020. The remaining 52% interest is collectively held by
founding member theaters including Cinemark Holdings, Inc.
(25.1%), and Regal CineMedia Holdings, LLC (26%).
AMC Entertainment Inc. (0.9%).
