Moody's downgrades National CineMedia's CFR to Caa3; outlook negative

Approximately $1.2 billion in rated debt securities affected

New York, October 13, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") today downgraded National CineMedia, LLC's (NCM or National CineMedia) ratings, including the Corporate Family Rating to Caa3 from Caa1 and changed the rating outlook to negative from stable.

The downgrades and change in outlook to negative reflect NCM's weak liquidity, high likelihood of a covenant breach as soon as March 2023 and refinancing risk with two almost fully drawn revolvers maturing in June 2023. A difficult macro environment, weak advertising demand and the recent bankruptcy filing of NCM's primary exhibitor partner will make it difficult for NCM to improve earnings to a level that is supportive of its current capital structure, which Moody's views as untenable. High leverage and negative free cash flow create elevated risk of a balance sheet restructuring including a distressed exchange.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa3-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Unsecured Regular Bond/Debenture, Downgraded to Ca (LGD6) from Caa3 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: National CineMedia, LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

National CineMedia's Caa3 CFR reflects its heavily levered capital structure that Moody's views as unsustainable, refinancing risk, weak liquidity, weak operating performance to-date and uncertainty around the timing and extent of a rebound in advertising spending in a difficult macroeconomic environment. Following the promising early signs of recovery from the pandemic in the second half of 2021, admissions in the first half 2022 were hampered by the emergence of the Omicron variant in December 2021, which reduced the pace at which customers began returning to movie theatres. However, due to the stronger movie slate in 2022, which includes several franchise titles across film genres that generally perform well at the box office, Moody's believes domestic ticket sales can potentially reach $7.75 - $8.5 billion, or 68%-80% of 2019's domestic box office. Moody's expects NCM's revenues, earnings and cash flows in 2022 to be well below pre-pandemic levels, with a further recovery in 2023. Moody's also expects the company's leverage to be very high, around 20x (Moody's adjusted) by the end of 2022, up from the pre-pandemic level of 4.2x as of LTM March 2020.

The ratings are also constrained by the weak creditworthiness of its founding members and network exhibitor partners. There is substantial uncertainty surrounding NCM's founding member and primary exhibitor partner Regal CineMedia Holdings, LLC (Regal), owned by Crown UK Holdco Limited, a subsidiary of CineWorld Group plc, that filed for bankruptcy last month. Regal contributed nearly 30% of NCM annual network attendance pre-pandemic. Creditworthiness of NCM's other exhibitor partners, including Cinemark (CineMark USA, Inc., B3 positive), AMC (AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., Caa2 positive) has also weakened during the pandemic, which elevates the risk of business and structural disruptions if these companies need to restructure their operations.

The deterioration of the exhibitor partners' financial health elevates the risk of permanent closures of less productive theaters. A reduction in the number of theatres could lead to reduced attendances and lower advertising revenues for the company, but this risk is mitigated by the excess theatre capacity within the industry. The founding members' (Regal, AMC and Cinemark) theaters represent the lion's share of the company's network – 79% of NCM's total screens and 80% of total attendance in its network for 2021.

These credit challenges are counterbalanced by NCM's good market position within its niche of on-screen advertising at movie theaters which historically supported strong EBITDA margins of roughly 50%. NCM's business benefits from its long-term contracts with the largest cinema owners in the US, who are also major shareholders.

LIQUIDITY

NCM's liquidity is weak, constrained by negative operating cash flows, no material remaining availability on the revolver and the need to extend covenant relief beyond its current expiration. As of June 30, 2022, the availability under NCM's $175 million revolver was $6.8 million, net of $167 million outstanding and $1.2 million in letters of credit. NCM's $50 million incremental revolver was fully drawn. Both revolvers mature on 20 June 2023. As of 30 June 2022 NCM LLC had $57.7 million cash, and holdco NCM, Inc had $15.4 million cash. NCM continues to burn cash every quarter since the onset of the pandemic, and we expect that cash balances will be further reduced at the end of Q3 2022. We also expect that in 2023 NCM's free cash flow will turn positive, but it will not be sufficient to enable NCM to pay revolvers in full at maturity.

Under NCM's credit agreement, failure to repay borrowings under the revolvers at maturity would result in an event of default for the term loans, which would allow a majority of the lenders under the credit agreement to accelerate the maturity of the principal amounts of outstanding term loans to become due and payable. It would also result in an event of default for the senior notes, which would allow the indenture trustee or senior note holders of each tranche of senior notes to accelerate the maturity to become due and payable.

Unless extended, NCM's current covenant relief period ends in Q3 2023 and the covenant suspension period ends in December 2022. Starting in Q1 2023, NCM's revolver and term loan will be subject to a continuing maximum net total leverage ratio (as defined in the facility agreement) and a springing net senior secured leverage covenant. The springing net senior secured leverage covenant is in effect if the revolvers have an outstanding balance. The net total leverage covenant will be tested at 9.25x in March 2023 and will step down throughout the year to its prepandemic level of 6.25x in December 2023. The springing net senior secured leverage covenant will be tested at 7.25x in March 2023 and will step down throughout the year to 4.5x in December 2023. Moody's does not believe the company can comply with its leverage covenants and unless addressed a covenant breach is likely as early as Q1 2023.

NCM management's plans include pursuing an amendment to its existing credit agreement to, among other things, extend the existing maturities and waivers of the financial covenants and obtaining additional debt financing through a loan from third parties, and/or NCM, Inc. Moody's assumes that NCM will take the necessary pro-active steps to ensure its continued access to external credit lines and covenant compliance. However, NCM's weak operating performance makes it more difficult to address the existing liquidity concerns in a difficult funding environment.

STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS

NCM's debt instrument ratings reflect the probability of default of the company, as reflected in the Caa3-PD rating, and an average expected family recovery rate of 50% at default given the mix of secured and unsecured debt in the capital structure, and the particular instruments' ranking in the capital stack. NCM's $50 million and $175 million senior secured revolvers both due June 2023, as well as its $270 million senior secured first tranche term loan due June 2025, $50 million senior secured second tranche term loan due December 2024 and $400 million 5.875% secured notes due April 2028, are each rated Caa2, one notch above the CFR, reflecting their effectively senior ranking relative to the company's $230 million of 5.75% senior unsecured note due August 2026, which is rated Ca, one notch below the CFR.

The negative outlook reflects Moody's view that the risk of default could increase further, or recovery prospects deteriorate if the company is unable to demonstrate progress improving earnings and free cash flow over the next 12 months.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

NCM's ratings could be downgraded if earnings or liquidity continue to erode or NCM is unable to remain compliant with financial covenants under its credit facility. The ratings could be downgraded if there is an increasing likelihood of a preemptive balance sheet restructuring, such as a distressed exchange, or a deterioration in creditors' recovery prospects.

The ratings could be upgraded if leverage materially declines and liquidity improves driven by improved operating results or due to a sustained improvement in the capital structure.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Media published in June 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/72920. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Headquartered in Centennial, Colorado, National CineMedia, LLC is a privately held joint venture operator of a leading digital in-theater advertising network in North America. National CineMedia, Inc. is NCM's publicly traded managing owner and held a 47.4% ownership interest in NCM as of May 9, 2022. The remaining 52.6% interest is split equally between the founding member theaters Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (25.4%), Regal CineMedia Holdings, LLC (23.7%) and AMC Entertainment, Inc.(3.5%).

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

