Moody's downgrades National MENTOR's (Sevita) CFR to Caa1, outlook stable

New York, September 09, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of National MENTOR Holdings Inc. (dba "Sevita") including the Corporate Family Rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and the Probability of Default Rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating of National MENTOR's senior secured first lien bank credit facilities to Caa1 from B3, as well as the rating of the senior secured second lien term loan to Caa3 from Caa2. The outlook is stable.

The downgrade of Sevita's ratings reflects deteriorating operating performance, predominantly due to labor issues translating to wage inflation that will continue to pressure the company's EBITDA and margins, resulting in very high financial leverage and a weak liquidity position going forward.

Social risk considerations related to human capital and governance risk considerations related to financial strategy and risk management are relevant to the rating action. Sevita faces operational headwinds stemming from labor pressures, resulting in substantial increased costs via wage inflation. Sevita's governance risk considerations reflect its highly aggressive financial strategy with both debt-funded acquisitions and shareholder distributions.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: National MENTOR Holdings Inc.

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Delayed Draw Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan B, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan C, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Revolving Credit Facility, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B3 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa3 (LGD6) from Caa2 (LGD6)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: National MENTOR Holdings Inc.

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Sevita's Caa1 CFR reflects the company's high business risk given its reliance on government payors, specifically Medicaid, and its exposure to state budgets, which may come under pressure during weak economic periods. Rapidly rising labor costs due to a tight labor market, moderately high geographic concentration, and a very aggressive expansion strategy that includes both new facility openings and acquisitions also constrain the company's rating. Moody's expects financial leverage to remain above 8 times over the next 12 to 18 months due to expenses, particularly related to labor, remaining elevated. Further, a weak liquidity position, highlighted by no cash on the balance sheet, negative free cash flow, and a utilization of the revolver, which leaves limited cushion to absorb additional operating setbacks.

Supporting Sevita's Caa1 rating is the company's position as one of the leading providers of home and community-based services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (I/DD) and catastrophic injuries. Industry trends are moving towards placing I/DD individuals in smaller, lower-cost community settings (such as those operated by Sevita) instead of large state operated institutions. The current reimbursement outlook is stable, with rate increases realized or expected in several states, though such increases may not be sufficient enough to address wages that are rising at a faster rate.

Moody's expects Sevita to maintain a weak liquidity position over the next 12 months. As of June 30, 2022, the company had no cash on the balance sheet. Moody's expects Sevita to generate negative free cash flow of approximately $45 million in the next 12 months, which includes approximately $18 million of mandatory term loan amortization and $23 million of remaining deferred employer payroll taxes to be returned to the government by the end of 2022. Sevita has access to about $130 million of its $160 million revolving credit facility, as of June 30, 2022. Moody's anticipates the company to have sufficient cushion under its springing first lien net leverage covenant on the revolver if it were to be tested.

The stable outlook reflects Moody's view that industry trends in home and community-based services will continue to shift to smaller, lower-cost settings, which will support future growth for Sevita.

Social and governance considerations are material to Sevita's credit profile. Sevita faces high social risk in that it provides residential services to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as those with catastrophic injuries. Failure to provide quality care to these populations can subject Sevita to significant regulatory scrutiny, headline risk, strained relations with key stakeholders and financial penalties. Further, there is heightened human capital risk given that the company employs many low wage workers in a rising minimum wage environment to care for this fragile population. From a governance perspective, shareholder policies are very aggressive, as Sevita has completed two shareholder distributions, amounting to nearly $500 million, in the last 3 years, as well as over $500 million of debt-funded acquisitions.

Sevita's senior secured first lien credit facility, comprised of a $160 million revolving credit facility expiring 2026, $1.7 billion term loan B due 2028, $165 million delayed draw term loan (of which $91 million was drawn) due 2028, and $50 million term loan C due 2028, is rated Caa1, at the same level as the Caa1 Corporate Family Rating. This reflects a 1-notch negative override to the outcome produced from the Moody's Loss Given Default for Speculative-Grade Companies Methodology. This reflects the fact that the first lien credit facilities comprise a preponderance of debt in the capital structure. The $180 million second lien term loan due 2029 is rated Caa3.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Sevita experiences any further operating setbacks that materially weaken the company's earnings and cash flows. This could include reimbursement pressure due to growing state budgetary constraints or continued rising labor costs. A downgrade could also occur if the company's liquidity further weakens or the company pursues another shareholder dividend or a large debt funded acquisition.

The ratings could be upgraded if Sevita adopts less aggressive financial policies such that debt to EBITDA is sustained below 7.0 times based on Moody's calculations. Ratings could be upgraded if EBITA/Interest Expense was sustained above 1.0 times. Improved liquidity, evidenced by consistent positive free cash flow generation or a substantial new equity infusion, could also result in a ratings upgrade.

National MENTOR Holdings Inc. (Sevita) provides home and community-based services to individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities, persons with acquired brain and other catastrophic injuries, at-risk youth, and the elderly. Revenues are approximately $2.4 billion for the last twelve month period ending June 30, 2022. Sevita is owned by Centerbridge Partners LP, The Vistria Group and Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Business and Consumer Services published in November 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/356424. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

