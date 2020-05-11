Moody's downgrades National Vision's CFR to B1; stable outlook

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded National Vision,
Inc.'s (National Vision) corporate family rating (CFR) to
B1 from Ba3 and probability of default rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD
following the company's announcement [1] that it has launched
an offering of proposed convertible notes due 2025. Concurrently,
Moody's affirmed the Ba3 senior secured bank credit facility ratings.
The speculative grade liquidity rating remains at SGL-3,
and the rating outlook was revised to stable from negative.
The proposed $350 million (up to $402.5 million)
2.5% convertible unsecured notes due 2025 (unrated) will
be used to repay $75 million of the outstanding term loan A,
reduce revolver borrowings by $264 million, pay for fees
and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.
The CFR and PDR downgrades reflect Moody's projection for steeper
Q2 and Q3 2020 EBITDA losses and cash flow deficits when stores reopen,
and a slower recovery compared to initial expectations. Moody's
projects EBITDA and free cash flow to be negative for 2020, and
EBITDA to recover in 2021 to levels within 10% of 2019.
In addition, while the capital raise and recent credit agreement
amendment improve the company's liquidity position, the transaction
significantly increases the company's long-term debt.
Based upon the combination of higher debt levels and a gradual earnings
recovery, Moody's now anticipates that credit metrics will
not recover to levels in line with a Ba3 rating in 2021.
The affirmation of Ba3 credit facilities rating reflects the additional
junior debt in the capital structure in the form of the proposed convertible
unsecured notes (unrated), which will provide support to the credit
facilities and improve their recovery rate in an event of default.
The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's
expectations for adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months.
Pro-forma for the convertible notes issuance (assuming a $350
million amount), National Vision will have $262 million of
cash and $264 million excess availability under the $300
million revolver. Moody's expects this liquidity to adequately
support the company's potentially significant cash flow deficits
during the next few quarters. Moody's expects National Vision
to return to positive free cash flow generation as earnings recover in
2021. Moody's expects the company to have good cushion under
the amended covenants, when covenant tests resume in Q2 2021.
Moody's took the following rating actions for National Vision, Inc.:
.. Corporate family rating, downgraded to B1 from
Ba3
.. Probability of default rating, downgraded to B1-PD
from Ba3-PD
.. $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility
expiring 2024, affirmed Ba3 (LGD3 from LGD4)
.. $420 million ($317 million pro-forma
outstanding amount) senior secured term loan A due 2024, affirmed
Ba3 (LGD3 from LGD4)
.. Outlook, revised to stable from negative
RATINGS RATIONALE
The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global
economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines
are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors,
regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments
are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one
of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity
to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the
weaknesses in National Vision's credit profile, including its exposure
to widespread store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented
operating disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak
as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial
implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects
the impact on National Vision of the breadth and severity of the shock,
and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.
National Vision's B1 CFR is constrained by the company's customer
and supplier concentration and its small scale compared to other rated
retailers. Further, Moody's projects EBITDA losses
and negative free cash flow in 2020 as a result of COVID-19-driven
temporary store closures and a gradual ramp-up of store productivity
and customer traffic once stores re-open. Moody's
expects earnings to recover materially in 2021, due to the company's
low price points and non-discretionary nature of demand,
leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA improvement to 4.6
times and EBITA/interest expense to 1.5 times. In Moody's
view, the current period of physical store closures is likely to
accelerate the long-term customer shift to e-commerce,
which over time will lead to significantly slower earnings growth than
in prior periods, due to lower volumes, increased pricing
pressure and investment needs. In addition, as a retailer,
National Vision needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure,
as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing,
product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.
At the same time, the credit profile benefits from National Vision's
operations in the stable and growing optical retail industry and the company's
position as a value player, which further supports the recession-resilient
nature of the business. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic,
the company had executed well on its growth strategy and operations,
as demonstrated in its track record of consistent comparable sales and
EBITDA growth. The rating also incorporates governance considerations,
specifically the company's financial strategy, which balances the
use of cash flow for store expansion with the maintenance of a steady
leverage ratio.
The stable outlook reflects the recession-resilient nature of value-priced
optical retail, National Vision's adequate liquidity and Moody's
expectation that National Vision's revenue and earnings will recover materially
in 2021 following steep declines in 2020.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or liquidity
weakens more than anticipated during 2020, or if EBITDA recovers
in 2021 to levels significantly below 2019 as a result of reduced store
productivity, weak traffic, or other factors. Quantitatively,
the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5
times and EBITA/interest expense is sustained below 1.5 times.
Shareholder-friendly activities such as debt-funded acquisitions
or shareholder distributions could also result in a downgrade.
The ratings could be upgraded if revenue and earnings recovery such that
debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense
increases above 2 times. An upgrade would also require an expectation
for good liquidity.
National Vision, Inc. (National Vision, NASDAQ:
EYE), headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, is a US optical
retailer with a focus on low price-point eyeglasses and contacts.
As of March 28, 2020, the company operated 1,173 locations,
including its own retail chains of America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses
and Eyeglass World, as well as at host stores including Wal-Mart,
Fred Meyer and US Military Bases. The company also sells contact
lenses online. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 28,
2020 were approximately $1.7 billion.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published
in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
