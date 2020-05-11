Moody's downgrades National Vision's CFR to B1; stable outlook

New York, May 11, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) downgraded National Vision, Inc.'s (National Vision) corporate family rating (CFR) to B1 from Ba3 and probability of default rating to B1-PD from Ba3-PD following the company's announcement [1] that it has launched an offering of proposed convertible notes due 2025. Concurrently, Moody's affirmed the Ba3 senior secured bank credit facility ratings. The speculative grade liquidity rating remains at SGL-3, and the rating outlook was revised to stable from negative.

The proposed $350 million (up to $402.5 million) 2.5% convertible unsecured notes due 2025 (unrated) will be used to repay $75 million of the outstanding term loan A, reduce revolver borrowings by $264 million, pay for fees and expenses, and for general corporate purposes.

The CFR and PDR downgrades reflect Moody's projection for steeper Q2 and Q3 2020 EBITDA losses and cash flow deficits when stores reopen, and a slower recovery compared to initial expectations. Moody's projects EBITDA and free cash flow to be negative for 2020, and EBITDA to recover in 2021 to levels within 10% of 2019. In addition, while the capital raise and recent credit agreement amendment improve the company's liquidity position, the transaction significantly increases the company's long-term debt. Based upon the combination of higher debt levels and a gradual earnings recovery, Moody's now anticipates that credit metrics will not recover to levels in line with a Ba3 rating in 2021.

The affirmation of Ba3 credit facilities rating reflects the additional junior debt in the capital structure in the form of the proposed convertible unsecured notes (unrated), which will provide support to the credit facilities and improve their recovery rate in an event of default.

The SGL-3 speculative grade liquidity rating reflects Moody's expectations for adequate liquidity over the next 12-18 months. Pro-forma for the convertible notes issuance (assuming a $350 million amount), National Vision will have $262 million of cash and $264 million excess availability under the $300 million revolver. Moody's expects this liquidity to adequately support the company's potentially significant cash flow deficits during the next few quarters. Moody's expects National Vision to return to positive free cash flow generation as earnings recover in 2021. Moody's expects the company to have good cushion under the amended covenants, when covenant tests resume in Q2 2021.

Moody's took the following rating actions for National Vision, Inc.:

.. Corporate family rating, downgraded to B1 from Ba3

.. Probability of default rating, downgraded to B1-PD from Ba3-PD

.. $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility expiring 2024, affirmed Ba3 (LGD3 from LGD4)

.. $420 million ($317 million pro-forma outstanding amount) senior secured term loan A due 2024, affirmed Ba3 (LGD3 from LGD4)

.. Outlook, revised to stable from negative

RATINGS RATIONALE

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak, deteriorating global economic outlook, falling oil prices, and asset price declines are creating a severe and extensive credit shock across many sectors, regions and markets. The combined credit effects of these developments are unprecedented. The non-food retail sector has been one of the sectors most significantly affected by the shock given its sensitivity to consumer demand and sentiment. More specifically, the weaknesses in National Vision's credit profile, including its exposure to widespread store closures have left it vulnerable to unprecedented operating disruption. Moody's regards the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. Today's action reflects the impact on National Vision of the breadth and severity of the shock, and the broad deterioration in credit quality it has triggered.

National Vision's B1 CFR is constrained by the company's customer and supplier concentration and its small scale compared to other rated retailers. Further, Moody's projects EBITDA losses and negative free cash flow in 2020 as a result of COVID-19-driven temporary store closures and a gradual ramp-up of store productivity and customer traffic once stores re-open. Moody's expects earnings to recover materially in 2021, due to the company's low price points and non-discretionary nature of demand, leading to Moody's-adjusted debt/EBITDA improvement to 4.6 times and EBITA/interest expense to 1.5 times. In Moody's view, the current period of physical store closures is likely to accelerate the long-term customer shift to e-commerce, which over time will lead to significantly slower earnings growth than in prior periods, due to lower volumes, increased pricing pressure and investment needs. In addition, as a retailer, National Vision needs to make ongoing investments in its brand and infrastructure, as well as in social and environmental drivers including responsible sourcing, product and supply sustainability, privacy and data protection.

At the same time, the credit profile benefits from National Vision's operations in the stable and growing optical retail industry and the company's position as a value player, which further supports the recession-resilient nature of the business. Prior to the coronavirus pandemic, the company had executed well on its growth strategy and operations, as demonstrated in its track record of consistent comparable sales and EBITDA growth. The rating also incorporates governance considerations, specifically the company's financial strategy, which balances the use of cash flow for store expansion with the maintenance of a steady leverage ratio.

The stable outlook reflects the recession-resilient nature of value-priced optical retail, National Vision's adequate liquidity and Moody's expectation that National Vision's revenue and earnings will recover materially in 2021 following steep declines in 2020.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if operating performance or liquidity weakens more than anticipated during 2020, or if EBITDA recovers in 2021 to levels significantly below 2019 as a result of reduced store productivity, weak traffic, or other factors. Quantitatively, the ratings could be downgraded if debt/EBITDA is sustained above 5.5 times and EBITA/interest expense is sustained below 1.5 times. Shareholder-friendly activities such as debt-funded acquisitions or shareholder distributions could also result in a downgrade.

The ratings could be upgraded if revenue and earnings recovery such that debt/EBITDA is sustained below 4.5 times and EBITA/interest expense increases above 2 times. An upgrade would also require an expectation for good liquidity.

National Vision, Inc. (National Vision, NASDAQ: EYE), headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, is a US optical retailer with a focus on low price-point eyeglasses and contacts. As of March 28, 2020, the company operated 1,173 locations, including its own retail chains of America's Best Contacts and Eyeglasses and Eyeglass World, as well as at host stores including Wal-Mart, Fred Meyer and US Military Bases. The company also sells contact lenses online. Revenues for the twelve months ended March 28, 2020 were approximately $1.7 billion.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Retail Industry published in May 2018 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1120379. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

