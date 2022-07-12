Moody's downgrades Nautilus Power's rating to B3 from B1, maintains negative outlook

Approximately $556 million of debt affected

New York, July 12, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has downgraded the rating of Nautilus Power, LLC's ("Nautilus" or "Project") senior secured credit facilities to B3 from B1 and maintained the negative outlook. The credit facilities are comprised of a term loan B due in 2024 with about $556 million outstanding and a $67.5 million bank revolving credit facility due in 2023.

RATINGS RATIONALE

"The downgrade of Nautilus to B3 reflects our view that declining capacity revenues in both PJM Interconnection and ISO-New England will pressure debt service coverage ratios and heighten refinancing risk for the project's term loan, which matures on 16 May 2024" said Gayle Podurgiel, Vice President – Senior Analyst. Although Nautilus is tracking ahead of its target debt balance with $556 million of debt outstanding at June 30, 2022 relative to a target of $595 million, the project's cash flow is likely to decline materially unless there is a significant improvement in capacity prices at the next PJM auction in December 2022, which we do not expect. The negative outlook reflects the project's challenges as it approaches its major debt maturity in less than two years, considering its high reliance on capacity revenues to service this debt. We project Nautilus' debt outstanding will be roughly $475 million at the end of 2023.

The downgrade considers the weak outcome of the most recent PJM capacity auction last month following a previous unfavorable PJM capacity auction outcome last year. Over the past few years, Nautilus has derived a majority of its operating margin and cash flow from capacity auctions in the PJM and ISO-NE regions where it operates and faces material capacity revenue declines that started in June 2022. Nautilus' portfolio includes the Lakewood, Ocean Peaking and Rock Springs plants totaling 1,342 Megawatts (MW) located in the Eastern Mid-Atlantic Area Council (EMAAC) eastern region of PJM, which saw a capacity price of $49.49/MW-day in the most recent capacity auction for the 2023/24 capacity year. This was higher than the rest of PJM (RTO), which cleared at a price of $34/MW-day, but is about half of the previous auction price of $97.86/MW-day for EMAAC in the 2022/23 capacity year and less than a third of the $165/MW-day for EMACC in the 2021/22 capacity year. Nautilus owns an additional 687 MW of power generation plants in ISO- New England (ISO-NE) where capacity prices are also contracting to $3.80 per kilowatt-month in the 2022/23 capacity year and to $2.00 per kilowatt-month in 2023/24. Since capacity revenues represent over 80% of Nautilus' total operating margin, we expect credit metrics to weaken substantially in both 2023 and 2024.

The B3 rating acknowledges the current year prospects for higher cash flow from energy contributions from the portfolio, which ran at an aggregate capacity factor of 10% in 2021. The Newington plant, a 2002-vintage 630 Megawatt combined cycle gas turbine located in New Hampshire, runs at a 20-25% capacity factor and is the largest energy margin contributor in the Nautilus portfolio. We expect the outsize energy margin contribution to cash flows in 2022 will partially carry over to 2023 but that energy margins will compress historical levels in 2024 due to the extreme backwardation of current power and gas forwards.

LIQUIDITY

Nautilus maintains adequate but declining liquidity, with about $75.2 million in unrestricted cash and restricted cash, including about $18 million in its major maintenance reserve account as of 30 June 2022. It has a limited $10 million of availability after letters of credit posted under its $67.5 million working capital facility maturing on 16 May 2023. The revolving credit facility was recently reduced from $75 million and amended terms to increase the excess cash flow sweep to 100% and remove restrictions on incremental debt issuance.

Rating Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our expectation the project's cash flows will compress materially in 2023 and that another weak capacity price outcome in the upcoming PJM and ISO-New England auctions will increasingly challenge refinancing prospects as the loan approaches maturity in 2024.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

Factors that could lead to an upgrade

In light of the negative outlook, an upgrade is unlikely. The rating outlook could return to stable if cash flow generation from energy markets remains high in 2023 and if capacity prices improve such that the credit metrics remain solidly in the high-B range in our power generation project rating methodology, including DSCR above 1.3x, the ratio of Debt/EBITDA of 9.0x or below, and a ratio of Project CFO/Debt of 5% or higher on a prospective basis.

Factors that could lead to a downgrade

The rating could be downgraded further if pricing results of the 2024/25 PJM capacity market auction in January 2023 remains weak in the markets where Nautilus competes or if our assessment of the portfolio's refinancing risk increases s further.

PROFILE

Nautilus is a wholesale power generation and marketing company owned by The Carlyle Group. Nautilus owns a portfolio of six power generation assets totaling 2,085 MWs located in the PJM and ISO-NE power markets. In the EMAAC area of PJM, Nautilus' portfolio includes the 280 MW dual-fueled Lakewood Energy facility, as well as the 374 MW Ocean Peaking Power and 744 MW Rock Springs facilities, both of which are natural gas-fired peaking plants. In ISO-NE, Nautilus owns the 630 MW dual-fueled, combined-cycle Newington Energy facility. Nautilus also owns and manages a collection of oil-fired aero-derivative units, which represent 57 MWs of total portfolio capacity.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Power Generation Projects Methodology published in January 2022 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/361400. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Gayle Podurgiel

Vice President - Senior Analyst

Project Finance Group

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



A.J. Sabatelle

Associate Managing Director

Project Finance Group

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653



Releasing Office:

Moody's Investors Service, Inc.

250 Greenwich Street

New York, NY 10007

U.S.A.

JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376

Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

