Related Issuers Nanna Midco II AS Navico Inc. Related Research Credit Opinion: Nanna Midco II AS (Navico): Update following downgrade to B3 and change of outlook to negative Credit Opinion: Nanna Midco II AS (Navico): Update following Q2 2018 results and change of outlook on all the ratings to positive Announcement of Periodic Review: Moody's announces completion of a periodic review of ratings of Nanna Midco II AS LGD Assessment: Nanna Midco II AS (Navico): LGD Assessment Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Navico's CFR to B3; changes outlook to negative Rating Action: Moody's downgrades Navico's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative 20 Dec 2019 London, 20 December 2019 -- Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has today downgraded Nanna Midco II AS' (Navico or the company) corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the instrument rating of the $260 million senior secured term loan (the term loan) and to B1 from Ba3 the instrument rating of the $25 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2023, both issued by Navico Inc., a subsidiary of Nanna Midco II AS. The outlook remains negative. Moody's has also downgraded to Caa1 from B3 the instrument rating of the $260 million senior secured term loan (the term loan) and to B1 from Ba3 the instrument rating of the $25 million super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) maturing in 2023, both issued by Navico Inc., a subsidiary of Nanna Midco II AS. The outlook remains negative. RATINGS RATIONALE Today's rating action reflects continued weakness in Navico's operating performance which led to significant pressure on the company's liquidity. Navico's revenue declined by 4.3% to $357 million for the trailing twelve months ending 30 September 2019 from $373 million in 2018. This is in stark contrast to 14% revenue growth recorded by the company in 2018. The revenue deterioration was driven by a decline in the US retail sales, competitors' new product launches and higher promotional activity, as well as a negative foreign exchange impact. Navico's business has a high degree of operating leverage (fixed costs) and as a result, the drop in revenue had a disproportionate effect on earnings. Navico's EBITDA declined by close to 30% in the twelve months ending September 2019 from the prior year period while its EBITDA margin contracted to 14% from 20% over the same period, as reported by the company. Moody's notes that Navico's operations incorporate a significant research and development (R&D) expenditure which is vital for the company to deliver new products and maintain its market share. However, all of the R&D costs are deducted from Moody's adjusted EBITDA and put downward pressure on the company's Moody's adjusted ratios. As a result of the operational weakness, Navico's liquidity has become significantly constrained with $6.6 million of cash at 30 September 2019 and $2.3 million available on its $25 million revolving credit facility. Although the company's debt does not mature until 2023 (RCF), Navico has to pay $6.5 million annual amortisation on the term loan. The company indicated that it is in the process of obtaining additional financing; however, the likelihood and the terms of such transaction are uncertain at present. Positively, Navico is entering a seasonally stronger period in the first half of 2020, when recreational marine vessel owners are preparing for the new season and are likely to invest in their boats, increasing demand for Navico's products, which will improve Navico's sales, as well as its liquidity. Navico's Caa1 corporate family rating (CFR) mainly reflects (1) the rapid deterioration of Navico's EBITDA in recent quarters leading to its adjusted gross leverage more than doubling to 13.5x as of the last twelve months (LTM) period to 30 September 2019 from 6.3x in 2018, (2) the uncertainty around the ability of the company to improve earnings significantly over the short-term as a result of tough competition, and (3) the weakening of the liquidity profile as of the end of the third quarter of 2019. However, these weaknesses are partly mitigated by (1) the positive market fundamentals for recreational marine equipment, in particular in the US and Europe where the company generates the bulk of its revenues and (2) the actions taken by management to partly offset the decline in earnings through the implementation of cost savings. Navico's PDR at Caa1-PD, at the same level as the CFR, reflects Moody's assumption of a 50% family recovery rate, which is typical for capital structures including bank facilities with springing financial maintenance covenants. The senior secured term loan is rated Caa1, at the same level as the CFR, reflecting the relatively small size of the super senior RCF, which is rated B1, ranking ahead in the event of enforcement. The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty around the ability of the company to stem earnings deterioration and the company's relatively weaker liquidity position. Navico has experienced a measure of senior management change this year with Knut Frostad taking over as President and CEO from Leif Ottosson in June 2019. Moody's notes that changes in the executive team could be disruptive to operations; however, this concern is to a degree mitigated by Mr. Frostad's long-term association with Navico as a member of its Board of Directors for the previous fourteen years. WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATING UP/DOWN The rating could be stabilized if Navico improves its liquidity such that its cash needs are reliably addressed at least for a twelve month period including any working capital swings. The company would also need to arrest its performance deterioration and demonstrate, at a minimum, maintenance of existing market share. Although unlikely at present, upward rating momentum could arise if (1) Navico demonstrates a track record of sustained recovery in earnings, (2) adjusted leverage decreases to below 6.5x, (3) the company is at least free cash flow neutral, and (4) the company maintains an adequate liquidity profile. Negative rating pressure could be triggered if the liquidity position deteriorates further. PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY The principal methodology used in these ratings was Consumer Durables Industry published in April 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology. COMPANY PROFILE Headquartered in Norway, Navico, which generated revenues of $357 million as of the LTM period to September 2019, is a developer and manufacturer of specialist marine electronics, including navigation and fish finding equipment, and value-added applications. The company splits its operations in two business segments: (1) recreational marine (86% of LTM September 2019 group revenues) and (2) commercial marine (14%). Navico is owned by private equity sponsors Goldman Sachs' Merchant Banking Division and Altor Fund IV. 