Moody's downgrades Naviera's CFR to B3; outlook negative

27 Feb 2020
Senior Secured notes ratings downgraded to B3 from B2
Paris, February 27, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) has today downgraded the corporate
family rating (CFR) of Bahia De Las Isletas, S.L.
(Naviera), a holding company owner of Spanish ferry operator Naviera
Armas, to B3 from B2, and its probability of default rating
(PDR) to B3-PD from B2-PD. At the same time,
Moody's has downgraded Naviera Armas, S.A.'s
senior secured notes to B3 from B2. The outlook for both entities
remains negative.
RATINGS RATIONALE
Today's rating action reflects Moody's expectation that the company's
liquidity profile is more stretched than initially forecasted by the rating
agency. Moody's believes that Naviera's liquidity over
the next 12-18 months will rely on bank financing for its scrubbers,
still to be finalized, and asset disposals for it to remain adequate.
While Naviera has identified two vessels that it intends to sell prior
to the end of 2020, and it has evidenced its ability to sell vessels
in the past, Moody's believes that if macroeconomic conditions
or operating fundamentals deteriorate, then the funds that the company
may be able to raise from vessel sales will be lower than the company
expects, or that asset sales may not occur on a timely basis to
ensure sufficient liquidity at all times.
As at 30 September 2019, Naviera had around EUR40 million of unrestricted
cash on balance sheet, but had fully drawn its EUR31 million revolving
credit facility (RCF). Moody's expects that the disposal
of a vessel for EUR35 million in December 2019 will have eased some strains
on the company's liquidity towards the end of 2019, and will
have allowed the company to partly repay its RCF and avoid the testing
of its financial maintenance covenant of 5.5x net debt/EBITDA,
which is only tested at year end when the RCF is over 40% drawn.
However, liquidity will remain tight through 2020. Besides
raising debt for its scrubbers and completing asset sales, Naviera's
liquidity is also dependent on a strong recovery in earnings to limit
the negative free cash flow (FCF) generated in 2020. In particular,
this improvement in EBITDA is contingent on the company's ability
to achieve cost synergies with Trasmediterranea, S.A.
in a timely fashion and the reduction of one-off implementation
costs. While the company has evidenced its ability to already generate
synergies in 2019 from the transaction, Moody's considers
that there are still some execution risks associated with this.
The amount of targeted synergies -- EUR50 million - are sizeable
in the context of the combined business -- revenues of EUR624 million
- and the company has not demonstrated a good track record over
the last 12-24 months in terms of being able to forecast its EBITDA
and FCF, especially since the acquisition. Towards the end
of 2018, Moody's expected that Naviera would generate a reported
EBITDA of over EUR110 million in 2019. Moody's now expects
that based on Q3 2019 results that 2019 reported EBITDA (pre-IFRS
16) will be in the region of EUR65 million.
The improvement in EBITDA and FCF is important over the next 12-18
months in order for the company to repay its current drawings under the
RCF and finance its day-to-day working capital and capital
spending needs. In particular, EBITDA growth and repayment
of RCF drawings will be key in ensuring that there will be no breach of
the company's financial maintenance covenant as at the end of 2020.
The company's net leverage was 5.6x as at 30 September 2019,
which evidences, if more than 40% of the RCF is drawn,
that there is no headroom under this covenant if EBITDA does not grow.
In addition, Naviera's RCF will mature in July 2021 and in
order to refinance this facility, Moody's believes that the
company would need to have a track record of stronger earnings and a sustainable
capital structure. Moody's estimates the company's
adjusted debt/EBITDA will be around 8.5x in 2019 based on the weaker
earnings generated in the first 9 months of 2019 and Moody's considers
that deleveraging to around 5.5x can only be achieved if the company
is successful in improving its underlying EBITDA and in reaching the expected
synergies.
Naviera's B3 CFR continues to reflect (1) the company's well-established
market positions, with a large ferry fleet and multiple routes creating
some barriers to entry; (2) the still supportive macroeconomic conditions
and favorable tourist environment; (3) the company's prospects of
profitability improvement and earnings growth, assuming that the
company achieves the synergies it forecasts over the next 18 months;
and (4) Moody's expectations of modest fuel prices, which
should support earnings in the next 12 months.
ESG CONSIDERATIONS
Naviera's rating incorporates environmental, social and governance
(ESG) considerations, in particular the large capital spending needed
to comply with the IMO 2020 regulation, which Naviera has had to
comply with since 1 January 2020. This regulation bans ships using
fuel with a sulfur content higher than 0.5%, compared
with 3.5% in the past, unless a vessel is equipped
to clean up its sulfur emissions. Moody's expects this regulation
may lead to increased operational costs, from the use of lower-sulfur
fuels, or increased capital spending to equip vessels with scrubbers
to clean up exhaust emissions. The rating also takes into consideration
the company's less conservative financial policy, as illustrated
by its high leverage and the large investments made in recent years to
expand the fleet.
RATIONALE FOR NEGATIVE OUTLOOK
The negative outlook reflects Moody's concerns over Naviera's
ability to restore its liquidity in the next 12 to 18 months, notably
the execution risks around the release of the planned synergies and the
achievement of asset disposals. The negative outlook reflects the
company's weak credit metrics expected for the next 18 months, absent
material improvement in earnings or asset disposals.
WHAT COULD CHANGE THE RATINGS DOWN/UP
Upward pressure is unlikely following today's rating action.
However, over time, Moody's could upgrade the ratings if Naviera:
(1) successfully achieves the synergies planned as part of the integration
of Trasmediterranea; (2) displays a positive and recurring free cash
flow generation; (3) and displays an adequate liquidity profile.
Quantitatively, stronger credit metrics such as a Moody's adjusted
(gross) debt/EBITDA below 5.5x on a sustainable basis and Moody's-adjusted
EBIT/interest expense comfortably above 1.5x could trigger an upgrade.
Conversely, Moody's could downgrade the ratings if Naviera's
operating performance weakens and deviates from Moody's current expectations.
Downward pressure could also be exerted if the company fails to secure
sufficient liquidity to finance its operations, for example if bank
financing for scrubbers or vessel sales are not forthcoming.
Quantitatively, downward pressure could arise if free cash flows
continue to be meaningfully negative and that liquidity weakens further
from current levels (EUR40 million of available cash resources,
including committed credit lines, of as 30 September 2019).
Failure to bring adjusted (gross) debt/EBITDA below 6.5x or EBIT/interest
expense above 1.0x in the next 12-18 months could also trigger
a downgrade.
STRUCTURAL CONSIDERATIONS
The B3 ratings (LGD3) on the issuer's EUR300 million senior secured notes
due 2024 and the EUR282 million senior secured notes due 2023 are in line
with the CFR. This reflects the notes' position in the capital
structure behind the committed EUR31 million super senior RCF.
The senior secured notes and RCF benefit from a guarantor package,
including upstream guarantees from Naviera Armas, S.A.
and guarantor subsidiaries, representing more than 100% of
the company's EBITDA. Both instruments are also secured on a first-priority
basis by certain share pledges, pledges of certain insurance claims
and mortgages over five vessels. However, the senior secured
notes are contractually subordinated to the RCF with respect to the collateral
enforcement proceeds.
PRINCIPAL METHODOLOGY
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Shipping Industry
published in December 2017. Please see the Rating Methodologies
page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.
Headquartered in Las Palmas, Naviera is a Spanish ferry operator.
The company provides passenger and freight maritime transportation services
mainly in the Canary Islands and Balearic Islands (between islands and
to/from the Iberian peninsula). At end-September 2019,
Naviera operated a fleet of 23 wholly-owned vessels as well as
13 additional ferries chartered in. The company also operates the
largest land transportation business in Spain with a fleet of more than
500 trucks. In the 12 months to 30 September 2019 the company reported
consolidated revenues of EUR624 million and an EBITDA of EUR63 million.
The company has been operating for over 75 years and remains under the
Armas family ownership.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Guillaume Leglise
AVP-Analyst
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Jeanine Arnold
Associate Managing Director
Corporate Finance Group
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
Releasing Office:
Moody's France SAS
96 Boulevard Haussmann
Paris 75008
France
JOURNALISTS: 44 20 7772 5456
Client Service: 44 20 7772 5454
© 2020 Moody's Corporation, Moody's Investors Service, Inc., Moody's Analytics, Inc. and/or their licensors and affiliates (collectively, "MOODY'S"). All rights reserved.
CREDIT RATINGS ISSUED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE, INC. AND/OR ITS CREDIT RATINGS AFFILIATES ARE MOODY'S CURRENT OPINIONS OF THE RELATIVE FUTURE CREDIT RISK OF ENTITIES, CREDIT COMMITMENTS, OR DEBT OR DEBT-LIKE SECURITIES, AND MATERIALS, PRODUCTS, SERVICES AND INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S (COLLECTIVELY, "PUBLICATIONS") MAY INCLUDE SUCH CURRENT OPINIONS. MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE DEFINES CREDIT RISK AS THE RISK THAT AN ENTITY MAY NOT MEET ITS CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS AS THEY COME DUE AND ANY ESTIMATED FINANCIAL LOSS IN THE EVENT OF DEFAULT OR IMPAIRMENT. SEE MOODY'S RATING SYMBOLS AND DEFINITIONS PUBLICATION FOR INFORMATION ON THE TYPES OF CONTRACTUAL FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS ADDRESSED BY MOODY'S INVESTORS SERVICE CREDIT RATINGS. CREDIT RATINGS DO NOT ADDRESS ANY OTHER RISK, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: LIQUIDITY RISK, MARKET VALUE RISK, OR PRICE VOLATILITY. CREDIT RATINGS, NON-CREDIT ASSESSMENTS ("ASSESSMENTS"), AND OTHER OPINIONS INCLUDED IN MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT STATEMENTS OF CURRENT OR HISTORICAL FACT. MOODY'S PUBLICATIONS MAY ALSO INCLUDE QUANTITATIVE MODEL-BASED ESTIMATES OF CREDIT RISK AND RELATED OPINIONS OR COMMENTARY PUBLISHED BY MOODY'S ANALYTICS, INC. AND/OR ITS AFFILIATES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT CONSTITUTE OR PROVIDE INVESTMENT OR FINANCIAL ADVICE, AND MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT AND DO NOT PROVIDE RECOMMENDATIONS TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD PARTICULAR SECURITIES. MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS DO NOT COMMENT ON THE SUITABILITY OF AN INVESTMENT FOR ANY PARTICULAR INVESTOR. MOODY'S ISSUES ITS CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS AND OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLISHES ITS PUBLICATIONS WITH THE EXPECTATION AND UNDERSTANDING THAT EACH INVESTOR WILL, WITH DUE CARE, MAKE ITS OWN STUDY AND EVALUATION OF EACH SECURITY THAT IS UNDER CONSIDERATION FOR PURCHASE, HOLDING, OR SALE.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS, AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY RETAIL INVESTORS AND IT WOULD BE RECKLESS AND INAPPROPRIATE FOR RETAIL INVESTORS TO USE MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS, ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS OR PUBLICATIONS WHEN MAKING AN INVESTMENT DECISION. IF IN DOUBT YOU SHOULD CONTACT YOUR FINANCIAL OR OTHER PROFESSIONAL ADVISER.
ALL INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS PROTECTED BY LAW, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO, COPYRIGHT LAW, AND NONE OF SUCH INFORMATION MAY BE COPIED OR OTHERWISE REPRODUCED, REPACKAGED, FURTHER TRANSMITTED, TRANSFERRED, DISSEMINATED, REDISTRIBUTED OR RESOLD, OR STORED FOR SUBSEQUENT USE FOR ANY SUCH PURPOSE, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN ANY FORM OR MANNER OR BY ANY MEANS WHATSOEVER, BY ANY PERSON WITHOUT MOODY'S PRIOR WRITTEN CONSENT.
MOODY'S CREDIT RATINGS,
ASSESSMENTS, OTHER OPINIONS AND PUBLICATIONS ARE NOT INTENDED FOR USE BY ANY PERSON AS A BENCHMARK AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED FOR REGULATORY PURPOSES AND MUST NOT BE USED IN ANY WAY THAT COULD RESULT IN THEM BEING CONSIDERED A BENCHMARK.
All information contained herein is obtained by MOODY'S from sources believed by it to be accurate and reliable. Because of the possibility of human or mechanical error as well as other factors, however, all information contained herein is provided "AS IS" without warranty of any kind. MOODY'S adopts all necessary measures so that the information it uses in assigning a credit rating is of sufficient quality and from sources MOODY'S considers to be reliable including, when appropriate, independent third-party sources. However, MOODY'S is not an auditor and cannot in every instance independently verify or validate information received in the rating process or in preparing its Publications.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability to any person or entity for any indirect, special, consequential, or incidental losses or damages whatsoever arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information, even if MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers is advised in advance of the possibility of such losses or damages, including but not limited to: (a) any loss of present or prospective profits or (b) any loss or damage arising where the relevant financial instrument is not the subject of a particular credit rating assigned by MOODY'S.
To the extent permitted by law, MOODY'S and its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors and suppliers disclaim liability for any direct or compensatory losses or damages caused to any person or entity, including but not limited to by any negligence (but excluding fraud, willful misconduct or any other type of liability that, for the avoidance of doubt, by law cannot be excluded) on the part of, or any contingency within or beyond the control of, MOODY'S or any of its directors, officers, employees, agents, representatives, licensors or suppliers, arising from or in connection with the information contained herein or the use of or inability to use any such information.
NO WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, AS TO THE ACCURACY, TIMELINESS, COMPLETENESS, MERCHANTABILITY OR FITNESS FOR ANY PARTICULAR PURPOSE OF ANY CREDIT RATING, ASSESSMENT, OTHER OPINION OR INFORMATION IS GIVEN OR MADE BY MOODY'S IN ANY FORM OR MANNER WHATSOEVER.
Moody's Investors Service, Inc., a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Corporation ("MCO"), hereby discloses that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by Moody's Investors Service, Inc. have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to Moody's Investors Service, Inc. for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from $1,000 to approximately $2,700,000. MCO and Moody's investors Service also maintain policies and procedures to address the independence of Moody's Investors Service credit ratings and credit rating processes. Information regarding certain affiliations that may exist between directors of MCO and rated entities, and between entities who hold credit ratings from Moody's Investors Service and have also publicly reported to the SEC an ownership interest in MCO of more than 5%, is posted annually at www.moodys.com
under the heading "Investor Relations — Corporate Governance — Director and Shareholder Affiliation Policy."
Additional terms for Australia only: Any publication into Australia of this document is pursuant to the Australian Financial Services License of MOODY'S affiliate, Moody's Investors Service Pty Limited ABN 61 003 399 657AFSL 336969 and/or Moody's Analytics Australia Pty Ltd ABN 94 105 136 972 AFSL 383569 (as applicable). This document is intended to be provided only to "wholesale clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. By continuing to access this document from within Australia, you represent to MOODY'S that you are, or are accessing the document as a representative of, a "wholesale client" and that neither you nor the entity you represent will directly or indirectly disseminate this document or its contents to "retail clients" within the meaning of section 761G of the Corporations Act 2001. MOODY'S credit rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a debt obligation of the issuer, not on the equity securities of the issuer or any form of security that is available to retail investors.
Additional terms for Japan only: Moody's Japan K.K. ("MJKK") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of Moody's Group Japan G.K., which is wholly-owned by Moody's Overseas Holdings Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MCO. Moody's SF Japan K.K. ("MSFJ") is a wholly-owned credit rating agency subsidiary of MJKK. MSFJ is not a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization ("NRSRO"). Therefore, credit ratings assigned by MSFJ are Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings. Non-NRSRO Credit Ratings are assigned by an entity that is not a NRSRO and, consequently, the rated obligation will not qualify for certain types of treatment under U.S. laws. MJKK and MSFJ are credit rating agencies registered with the Japan Financial Services Agency and their registration numbers are FSA Commissioner (Ratings) No. 2 and 3 respectively.
MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) hereby disclose that most issuers of debt securities (including corporate and municipal bonds, debentures, notes and commercial paper) and preferred stock rated by MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) have, prior to assignment of any credit rating, agreed to pay to MJKK or MSFJ (as applicable) for credit ratings opinions and services rendered by it fees ranging from JPY125,000 to approximately JPY250,000,000.
MJKK and MSFJ also maintain policies and procedures to address Japanese regulatory requirements.