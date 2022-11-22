Moody's downgrades Neovia Logistics' PDR to D-PD following completed distressed exchange

New York, November 22, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the probability of default rating ("PDR") of Neovia Logistics, LP ("Neovia") to D-PD from Ca-PD following the completion of the company's debt restructuring, which Moody's views to be a distressed exchange.

Neovia completed a comprehensive restructuring of its entire capital structure on November 1, 2022 in which all prior debt was impacted. The out-of-court restructuring, initially announced in early August 2022, reduces total funded debt by approximately $400 million to a new total of $353 million.

Former holders of the first lien term loan ($336 million outstanding) received $164 million in new preferred equity and the remaining balance was exchanged into a new first lien term loan ($248 million outstanding), which matures November 2027. As a result, the Ca rating on the former first lien term loan was unchanged and will be withdrawn.

Neovia's Caa3 corporate family rating ("CFR") is also unchanged at this time. Moody's expects to reevaluate Neovia's CFR over the near term to reflect its new capital structure and assess the company's liquidity and business prospects. Moody's will likely raise the CFR following its review given the company's lower debt burden and reduced interest costs. Governance risks remain a key consideration to Neovia's ratings given that the company has a demonstrated history of completing distressed debt exchanges.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to D-PD from Ca-PD

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neovia's ratings reflect the company's weak liquidity and very high financial leverage at the time of its default on November 1, 2022. Despite steady top line growth, Neovia's earnings have been pressured over the last twelve months given higher labor costs and upfront build-out costs tied to certain contracts. Free cash flow has been largely negative given the company's high debt service costs and cash outlays related to future growth.

Moody's expects Neovia's financial leverage to be materially improved following the recapitalization. Moody's will evaluate Neovia's credit profile based on the newly executed capital structure and future operating profile, including any material changes to current customer contracts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATING

The ratings could be upgraded if Neovia materially improves its earnings and liquidity, and Moody's believes there to be no significant impact to Neovia's customer relationships as a result of the recapitalization. An upgrade would also require at least breakeven free cash flow and reduced reliance on external credit facilities.

Given the recent default, there is no downward pressure on Neovia's ratings.

The principal methodology used in this rating was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Neovia Logistics, LP is a global provider of logistics services. The company offers integrated supply chain solutions to its clients, primarily in the automotive, industrial and aerospace service parts, as well as retail, fulfillment and inbound to manufacturing logistics. Revenue for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 was approximately $854 million.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found on https://ratings.moodys.com/rating-definitions.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the issuer/deal page for the respective issuer on https://ratings.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The rating has been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

This rating is solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website https://ratings.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://ratings.moodys.com/documents/PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on https://ratings.moodys.com.

Please see https://ratings.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the issuer/deal page on https://ratings.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

