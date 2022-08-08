Moody's downgrades Neovia's first lien term loan rating to Ca, CFR to Caa3; outlook stable

New York, August 08, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Neovia Logistics, LP ("Neovia"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa3 from Caa2 and probability of default rating to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD. Moody's also downgraded the rating on the company's first lien senior secured term loan to Ca from Caa1. The outlook is stable.

The rating action follows Neovia's announcement that it has entered an agreement with its lenders to engage in a recapitalization transaction. Under the proposed recapitalization, the company announced that lenders have agreed to the equitization of approximately $420 million in total debt. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals prior to closing. If executed as proposed, Moody's would consider the transaction a distressed exchange.

Governance risk considerations are material to the rating action. Under private equity ownership, Neovia has operated with very high financial leverage and weak liquidity. The proposed debt restructuring reflects a financial policy that will leave existing creditors disadvantaged.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa3 from Caa2

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Ca-PD from Caa2-PD

....Gtd Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP

....Outlook, Remains Stable

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neovia's Caa3 CFR reflects the company's weak liquidity and very high financial leverage at the time of the announced recapitalization transaction. Despite steady top line growth, Neovia's earnings have been pressured over the last twelve months and high cash interest expense has contributed to negative free cash flow.

Neovia's Ca-PD probability of default rating reflects the very high probability of default following the announced recapitalization plans. Moody's will append the /LD to the Ca-PD probability of default rating if the proposed recapitalization is completed as contemplated acknowledging the distressed exchange as a limited default.

The Ca rating on the first lien secured term loan reflects Moody's expectation for recovery given the material amount of first lien debt expected to be converted into equity.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the recapitalization will be executed as proposed over the near-term.

Moody's expects Neovia's financial leverage to be materially improved following the recapitalization based on current expectations for debt reduction and earnings. Moody's will evaluate Neovia's credit profile based on the newly executed capital structure and future operating profile, including any material changes to current customer contracts.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be upgraded if Neovia materially improves its earnings and liquidity, and Moody's believes there to be no significant impact to Neovia's customer relationships as a result of the recapitalization. An upgrade would also require at least breakeven free cash flow and reduced reliance on external credit facilities.

Neovia's ratings could be downgraded if the expected recovery rate declines or the company pursues a more aggressive debt restructuring than currently proposed.

Neovia Logistics is a global provider of logistics services. The company offers integrated supply chain solutions to its clients, primarily in the automotive, industrial and aerospace service parts, as well as retail, fulfillment and inbound to manufacturing logistics. The company is owned by affiliates of Goldman Sachs and Rhone Capital. Revenue for the twelve months ended June 30, 2022 was approximately $872 million.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in December 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/360641. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

