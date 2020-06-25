Moody's downgrades Neovia's ratings, CFR at Caa2 and first lien to Caa1, stable outlook

Approximately $306 million of rated debt affected

New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Neovia Logistics, LP ("Neovia"), including Corporate Family Rating (CFR) and Probability of Default Rating to Caa2 and Caa2-PD, from Caa1 and Caa1-PD, respectively; and first lien senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is stable. This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26, 2020.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Neovia's ratings incorporate Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow generation through 2020 balanced with a good competitive position supported by long-term customer relationships, multi-year customer contracts, and fixed/variable or cost plus customer contract arrangements. About 45% of revenues are driven from the automotive aftermarkets with the remainder of the business in broader consumer and industrial markets. Yet, Moody's expects the negative macroeconomic impact from coronavirus pandemic will result in reduced volumes in all of Neovia's end markets.

Neovia's debt/EBITDA of 6.3x at March 31, 2020, while modest for the rating, is expected to deteriorate over the coming quarters. With Moody's expectation of negative free cash flow through 2020, debt/EBITDA is expected remain elevated into to 2021.

The stable outlook reflects Neovia's adequate liquidity profile which expected to support operating flexibility as the company's debt/EBITDA leverage will be elevated into 2021 along with the modest negative free cash flow for into 2021.

Neovia has adequate liquidity profile into 2021 supported by cash and availability under the $75 million super-senior secured revolving credit facility that matures in February 2024. Cash at March 31, 2020 was about $47 million. Availability under the revolving credit facility was about $55 million after approximately $20 million of borrowings. Moody's believes Neovia will generate negative free cash flow in the $20 million range in 2020, before the potential of addition management actions to preserve cash. As such, we expect Neovia to be moderately reliant on the revolving credit facility through 2020. The financial maintenance covenant under the revolving credit facility is a springing first lien net leverage ratio test under which the covenant cushion should be sufficient through 2020. External liquidity is also supplemented by a $65 million accounts receivable facility which matures in October 2022. There is also a €45 million revolving facility in an unrestricted subsidiary to support working capital needs for the Schaeffler contract.

Environmental risks to Neovia are moderate, as its modest asset base limits direct exposure to risks related to carbon and air pollution. However, revenue generation depends in part on trucking or transportation companies, which are exposed to more stringent emission regulations and therefore may have an indirect but negative impact on Neovia.

Neovia's corporate governance policies are developing following the company's capital restructuring in 2019. Moody's believes that private equity ownership has a high tolerance for leverage. Debt/EBITDA leverage remains high and any further reduction will be challenged by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's debt reduction in 2019 and recapitalization was favorably supported by a meaningful preferred equity contribution of about $168 million.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The rating could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA is expected to be sustained above 7.0x through the second half of 2021 or expectation of a weakening liquidity profile. The inability to win meaningful levels of new business or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead to the ratings being downgraded.

The rating could be upgraded predicated on improved liquidity involving expectations of consistently positive free cash generation along with an adequate liquidity. Expectations of a prudent financial policy with debt-to-EBITDA expected to be maintained below 6.0x, along with improved quality of earnings and strong operating performance with EBITDA margins consistently in the high teens would be important factors for an upgrade.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

Neovia Logistics, LP ("Neovia"), is a global provider of logistics services. The company offers integrated supply chain solutions to its clients, primarily in the automotive, industrial and aerospace service parts, as well as retail, fulfillment and inbound to manufacturing logistics. The company is owned by affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. and Rhône Capital L.L.C. Revenues for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020 were $796 million.

