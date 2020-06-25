Moody's downgrades Neovia's ratings, CFR at Caa2 and first lien to Caa1, stable outlook

Approximately $306 million of rated debt affected
New York, June 25, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded the ratings of Neovia
Logistics, LP ("Neovia"), including Corporate Family Rating
(CFR) and Probability of Default Rating to Caa2 and Caa2-PD,
from Caa1 and Caa1-PD, respectively; and first lien
senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B3. The outlook is stable.
This action concludes the review for downgrade initiated on March 26,
2020.
Ratings Downgraded:
..Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP
.... Corporate Family Rating, at Caa2,
from Caa1
.... Probability of Default Rating,
at Caa2-PD, from Caa1-PD
....Senior Secured Bank Credit Facility,
at Caa1 (LGD3), from B3 (LGD3)
Outlook Actions:
.Issuer: Neovia Logistics, LP
....Outlook, Changed To Stable from
Rating Under Review
RATINGS RATIONALE
Neovia's ratings incorporate Moody's expectation of negative
free cash flow generation through 2020 balanced with a good competitive
position supported by long-term customer relationships, multi-year
customer contracts, and fixed/variable or cost plus customer contract
arrangements. About 45% of revenues are driven from the
automotive aftermarkets with the remainder of the business in broader
consumer and industrial markets. Yet, Moody's expects
the negative macroeconomic impact from coronavirus pandemic will result
in reduced volumes in all of Neovia's end markets.
Neovia's debt/EBITDA of 6.3x at March 31, 2020,
while modest for the rating, is expected to deteriorate over the
coming quarters. With Moody's expectation of negative free
cash flow through 2020, debt/EBITDA is expected remain elevated
into to 2021.
The stable outlook reflects Neovia's adequate liquidity profile
which expected to support operating flexibility as the company's
debt/EBITDA leverage will be elevated into 2021 along with the modest
negative free cash flow for into 2021.
Neovia has adequate liquidity profile into 2021 supported by cash and
availability under the $75 million super-senior secured
revolving credit facility that matures in February 2024. Cash at
March 31, 2020 was about $47 million. Availability
under the revolving credit facility was about $55 million after
approximately $20 million of borrowings. Moody's believes
Neovia will generate negative free cash flow in the $20 million
range in 2020, before the potential of addition management actions
to preserve cash. As such, we expect Neovia to be moderately
reliant on the revolving credit facility through 2020. The financial
maintenance covenant under the revolving credit facility is a springing
first lien net leverage ratio test under which the covenant cushion should
be sufficient through 2020. External liquidity is also supplemented
by a $65 million accounts receivable facility which matures in
October 2022. There is also a €45 million revolving facility
in an unrestricted subsidiary to support working capital needs for the
Schaeffler contract.
Environmental risks to Neovia are moderate, as its modest asset
base limits direct exposure to risks related to carbon and air pollution.
However, revenue generation depends in part on trucking or transportation
companies, which are exposed to more stringent emission regulations
and therefore may have an indirect but negative impact on Neovia.
Neovia's corporate governance policies are developing following
the company's capital restructuring in 2019. Moody's
believes that private equity ownership has a high tolerance for leverage.
Debt/EBITDA leverage remains high and any further reduction will be challenged
by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The company's
debt reduction in 2019 and recapitalization was favorably supported by
a meaningful preferred equity contribution of about $168 million.
FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS
The rating could be downgraded if Debt-to-EBITDA is expected
to be sustained above 7.0x through the second half of 2021 or expectation
of a weakening liquidity profile. The inability to win meaningful
levels of new business or a deterioration in liquidity could also lead
to the ratings being downgraded.
The rating could be upgraded predicated on improved liquidity involving
expectations of consistently positive free cash generation along with
an adequate liquidity. Expectations of a prudent financial policy
with debt-to-EBITDA expected to be maintained below 6.0x,
along with improved quality of earnings and strong operating performance
with EBITDA margins consistently in the high teens would be important
factors for an upgrade.
The principal methodology used in these ratings was Surface Transportation
and Logistics published in May 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1113382.
Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com
for a copy of this methodology.
Neovia Logistics, LP ("Neovia"), is a global provider
of logistics services. The company offers integrated supply chain
solutions to its clients, primarily in the automotive, industrial
and aerospace service parts, as well as retail, fulfillment
and inbound to manufacturing logistics. The company is owned by
affiliates of Goldman Sachs & Co. and Rhône Capital L.L.C.
Revenues for the LTM period ending March 31, 2020 were $796
million.
REGULATORY DISCLOSURES
For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and
sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and
Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's
Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.
For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of
debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures
in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the
same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant
to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing
ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings
issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain
regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the
support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action
for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's
credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement
provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional
rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may
be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each
case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior
to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have
affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings
tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.
For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit
support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action,
and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action,
the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity.
Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures,
if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure
to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.
The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated
agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.
These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy
for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on
its website www.moodys.com.
Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit
rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating
review.
Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social
and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.
At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s)
announced and described above.
The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was
issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed
by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt
am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph
3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies.
Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's
office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.
Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to
the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued
the rating.
Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com
for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.
Timothy L. Harrod
VP - Senior Credit Officer
Corporate Finance Group
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
Robert Jankowitz
MD - Corporate Finance
Corporate Finance Group
Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A.
