Moody's downgrades New Constellis Borrower LLC's CFR to Caa1; outlook negative

New York, March 23, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for New Constellis Borrower LLC ("New Constellis"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa1 from B3 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa1-PD from B3-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's first lien senior secured term loan to Caa1 from B2 and second lien senior secured term loan to Caa2 from Caa1. The ratings outlook is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: New Constellis Borrower LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa1 from B3

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa1-PD from B3-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa1 (LGD3) from B2 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD5) from Caa1 (LGD4)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: New Constellis Borrower LLC

....Outlook, Changed To Negative From Stable

The ratings downgrades reflect the company's significant underperformance versus Moody's expectations since completing its distressed exchange in April 2020. The growth in revenue and earnings that was expected to occur since then has not materialized. Revenues have declined and the company has yet to turn an operating profit, which has led to very weak credit metrics. Additionally, the inability to grow revenue and persistent operating losses due to an inability to appropriately price contracts and contain costs, governance considerations under our ESG framework, were key considerations of today's rating action.

The negative outlook reflects the uncertainty regarding the company's ability to meaningfully improve its operating profitability, which is required to achieve recurring annual free cash flow that will allow the company to derisk its capital structure.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa1 CFR reflects the company's weak financial performance and expected challenges in driving a near-term positive inflection in operating earnings and cash flows that would strengthen its financial position. The ratings recognize the negative impact of the US' withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 on the company's revenue and the potential for re-compete and new business wins to make up for those losses on the revenue line during the next 12 to 24 months. However, the company has a track record of generating operating losses. Effective cost containment and improved pricing of contracts will be integral to expanding margins going forward.

Moody's considers the company's liquidity to be weak. While cash on hand can reach about $20 million and the revolver was increased to a $150 million commitment, the company required a waiver from its fixed charge coverage ratio covenant and has no alternate liquidity sources in the event of lost access to the revolver. Improved cash flow in 2022 and achieving positive free cash flow relies on material improvements in working capital, particularly collecting certain accounts receivable.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects that operating profits will not turn positive. Expected negative free cash flow could also lead to a ratings downgrade. The ratings could be upgraded if the company sustains positive operating margins of more than 3%. Sustaining positive free cash flow that is used to reduce debt and lower debt/EBITDA to below 8x could also lead to a positive rating action.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, New Constellis Borrower LLC is a provider of essential risk management services, such as security, training, and global support services to government and commercial clients throughout the world. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 were about $1.3 billion. The company is majority-owned by the former first lien lenders of Constellis Holdings, LLC following a financial restructuring that concluded March 27, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1287887. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

For any affected securities or rated entities receiving direct credit support from the primary entity(ies) of this credit rating action, and whose ratings may change as a result of this credit rating action, the associated regulatory disclosures will be those of the guarantor entity. Exceptions to this approach exist for the following disclosures, if applicable to jurisdiction: Ancillary Services, Disclosure to rated entity, Disclosure from rated entity.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at http://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1288235.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the UK and is endorsed by Moody's Investors Service Limited, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London E14 5FA under the law applicable to credit rating agencies in the UK. Further information on the UK endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating. Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

