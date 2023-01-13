Moody's downgrades New Constellis Borrower LLC's CFR to Caa2; outlook negative

New York, January 13, 2023 -- Moody's Investors Service ("Moody's") downgraded its ratings for New Constellis Borrower LLC ("Constellis"), including the corporate family rating (CFR) to Caa2 from Caa1 and probability of default rating (PDR) to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD. Concurrently, Moody's downgraded the ratings on the company's senior secured first lien term loan to Caa2 from Caa1 and senior secured second lien term loan to Ca from Caa2. The ratings outlook is negative.

Downgrades:

..Issuer: New Constellis Borrower LLC

.... Corporate Family Rating, Downgraded to Caa2 from Caa1

.... Probability of Default Rating, Downgraded to Caa2-PD from Caa1-PD

....Senior Secured 1st Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Caa2 (LGD4) from Caa1 (LGD3)

....Senior Secured 2nd Lien Term Loan, Downgraded to Ca (LGD5) from Caa2 (LGD5)

Outlook Actions:

..Issuer: New Constellis Borrower LLC

....Outlook, Remains Negative

The ratings downgrades reflect the company's ongoing weak financial performance. Additionally, Moody's projects 2023 to be another year of negative free cash flow and expects a multi-year effort for Constellis to achieve and sustain positive free cash flow. Unless renewed, covenant relief via the existing waiver is set to expire at the end of second quarter 2023. Absent a renewed waiver or renegotiation of the covenant, Moody's believes the company would experience a covenant default.

The negative outlook reflects the potential for additional downgrades if the company does not receive an extension of the existing covenant waiver or if Moody's believes refinancing the first lien term loan before its maturity on March 27, 2024 will be problematic. The current trading prices of the first and second lien instruments near 80 and 50 cents on the dollar are also at level(s) that could lead to a distressed exchange ("DE"). However, the probability of a DE is less certain as compared to borrowers with owners independent of credit providers. Constellis is owned by entities that also are holders of its debt.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The Caa2 CFR reflects the company's challenges in restoring profitability and free cash flow since its latest debt restructuring. Moody's expects negative free cash flow, which will continue to pressure the company's liquidity, notwithstanding that there is no amortization required by its debt agreements. With very low EBITDA, credit metrics are quite weak and will remain so absent the company sustaining positive earnings and cash flow. Moody's believes that a turnaround in the company's operations remains more than 12 months away. The pricing of the debt instruments are also onerous because of atypically high spreads (margins), leaving the company with a large interest burden and limited interest coverage. Despite the modest absolute debt burden as a percent of revenue, financial leverage will remain high because of the weak earnings profile.

Moody's expects modest revenue growth as the company receives new and recompete awards of contracts at improved pricing. The expiration of loss-making contracts will also contribute to improved operating results.

Liquidity remains weak because of expected negative cash flow, the need for the waiver from the covenant and the uncertainty of ongoing access to the revolver beyond the expiration of the current waiver late in second quarter 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OR DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

The ratings could be downgraded if Moody's expects the refinancing of the term loans to be problematic or a distressed exchange becomes likely.

The ratings could be upgraded if the company successfully refinances its term loans and Moody's expects it to sustain operating profits and free cash flow that is used to deleverage the capital structure.

Headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, New Constellis Borrower LLC is a provider of essential risk management services, such as security, training, and global support services to government and commercial clients throughout the world. Revenues for the twelve months ended September 30, 2022 were $1.3 billion. The company is majority-owned by the former first lien lenders of Constellis Holdings, LLC following a financial restructuring that concluded March 27, 2020.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Aerospace and Defense published in October 2021 and available at https://ratings.moodys.com/api/rmc-documents/75735. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on https://ratings.moodys.com for a copy of this methodology.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

