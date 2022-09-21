Moody's downgrades New Jersey City University (NJ) to Ba2; outlook negative

New York, September 21, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded New Jersey City University's (NJ) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba2 from Ba1. The bonds were issued through the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority (NJEFA). Total outstanding debt for fiscal 2021 was $148 million. The outlook has been revised to negative from ratings under review. This concludes our review of the rating that began on July 15, 2022.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade of the issuer rating reflects New Jersey City University's (NJCU) current and forecasted material structural financial imbalance, which has prospects to deplete unrestricted liquidity over the course of fiscal 2023 absent offsetting fiscal measures. Preliminary unaudited information for fiscal 2022 shows a significant operating deficit driving a reduction in liquidity to under 30 days cash on hand. Management has declared a financial emergency and is taking steps under its fiscal 2023 budget to adjust expenses. Returning to financial stability in the near term will prove difficult given the magnitude of the projected deficit, forecasted continued enrollment declines, an inflationary environment, and labor constraints. The university is focused on garnering additional state and other external support; the negative outlook reflects that the outcome of these efforts is still highly uncertain. Without a liquidity infusion in a timely manner, the university's credit quality is likely to deteriorate further.

Governance considerations are a key driver of this rating action. Aggressive financial strategy and poor risk management have contributed to the fiscal crisis confronting the university. With the very recent executive leadership turnover, as well as changes in other key administrative positions, the current management team has not yet had time to establish a track record of fully addressing the university's significant financial challenges or implementing improved risk management practices. However, current leadership is keenly focused on rightsizing operations to align with macroeconomic demographics over the long term, demonstrated by the recent implementation of heightened conservative and transparent budget practices.

The Ba2 rating is currently supported by the university's role as a public university and Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) for the state of New Jersey (A2 stable), serving an important access role for a diverse undergraduate and graduate student population. With its mission and position as the sole public university for Hudson County, we expect the state will likely take action to ensure the viability of the university, although the magnitude, timing, and form of such action is speculative and uncertain.

The Ba2 revenue bond ratings incorporate the university's issuer level credit characteristics and general obligation to pay, with a first lien pledge on tuition and fee revenue.

RATING OUTLOOK

The negative outlook reflects the severity of further cashflow and liquidity losses for fiscal 2023 in the absence of significant expense reductions and external financial support. There is also increased risk of a days cash on hand breach of a covenant that commences on June 30, 2023.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Material and sustained improvement in operating performance, which mostly likely could occur though some combination of budgetary reductions, increased student generated revenue, and enhanced state support

- Significant increase in liquidity, with more than sufficient headroom for financial covenant - Improved brand and strategic positioning reflected in stronger enrollment patterns and revenue growth - Over time, deleveraging for a more sustainable debt profile

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Lack of sufficient and timely additional external support, including from the state

- Inability to quickly implement financial restructuring leading to improved financial performance - Further decline in available reserves; breach of financial covenants

LEGAL SECURITY

The revenue bonds are general unsecured obligations of NJCU. Concurrent with the issuance of the Series 2021A and 2021B bonds, pledges were changed on the new and parity bonds to include a first lien pledge on tuition and fee revenue. In addition, two covenants were added: (1) a covenant requiring the university to set tuition at a price sufficient to cover operating costs and debt service; (2) a liquidity covenant that requires the university to maintain 35 days cash on hand (as defined by the Lease Agreement) commencing as of June 30, 2023. Further, there is a debt service reserve fund on the Series 2021 bonds that must be maintained at the maximum annual debt service provided, however, the amount shall not exceed the lesser of (i) ten percent (10%) of the original principal amount of the bonds or (ii) 125% of the average annual debt service requirement on the bonds. The Series 2007F, 2010G, 2015A and 2016D bonds do not have debt service reserve funds.

Should days cash on hand fall below 35 days, NJCU is required to retain a consultant to make recommendations to bring the university into covenant compliance. Events of default under the Master Trust Indenture include nonpayment of debt service when due. EODs under the Lease Agreement with NJEFA include failure to pay lease payments when due; incorrect material representations; failure to observe required covenants unless all reasonable actions are taken to remedy the breach; and an event of default under the indenture.

PROFILE

New Jersey City University is a four-year, undergraduate and graduate public university with several sites in Jersey City, NJ in close proximity to New York City. The university enrolls around 5,900 students, over 80% of whom are undergraduates, with operating revenue of approximately $162 million in fiscal 2021.

