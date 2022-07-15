Moody's downgrades New Jersey City University's (NJ) issuer and debt ratings to Ba1, ratings under review for downgrade

New York, July 15, 2022 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded New Jersey City University's (NJ) issuer and revenue bond ratings to Ba1 from Baa3. The bonds were issued through the New Jersey Educational Facilities Authority. Total outstanding debt for fiscal 2021 was $148 million. The ratings have been placed under review for possible downgrade.

The downgrade of the issuer rating reflects New Jersey City University's (NJCU) current and forecasted material structural financial imbalance, which has prospects to deplete unrestricted liquidity over the course of fiscal 2023 absent offsetting measures. Preliminary unaudited information for fiscal 2022 shows a significant operating deficit driving a reduction in liquidity to under 30 days cash on hand. Management has declared a financial emergency and is taking steps under an interim budget to adjust expenses, as well as seeking additional state funding. Returning to financial stability in the near term will prove difficult given the magnitude of the projected deficit, forecasted continued enrollment declines, and an inflationary environment. Since a recent peak in fall 2016, enrollment has declined 15% and management is budgeting for another decline in enrollment for fall 2022, which will pose a multi-year budget challenge. Additionally, the university is highly leveraged due to recent aggressive capital investments and high unfunded pension liabilities, with both contributing to high fixed costs that will be a challenge as the university undertakes necessary budget adjustments.

Governance considerations are a key driver of this rating action, including financial policies and decisions that added risk in a declining enrollment market, contributing to high leverage and weak operating performance. Further, with the very recent executive leadership turnover, as well as changes in other key administrative positions, the current management team has not yet had time to establish a track record of fully addressing the university's significant financial challenges or implementing improved risk management practices. Leadership has instituted a 90-day interim budget to develop and implement strategic base budgeting controls and long-term institutional right-sizing to align with macroeconomic demographics.

The Ba1 rating is currently supported by the university's role as a public university and Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) for the state of New Jersey (A2 stable), serving an important access role for a diverse undergraduate and graduate student population. With its mission and position as the sole public university for Hudson County, we expect the state will likely take action to ensure the viability of the university, although the magnitude, timing, and form of such action is speculative.

The revenue bond ratings incorporate the university's issuer level credit characteristics and general obligation to pay, with a first lien pledge on tuition and fee revenue.

The ratings remain under review for potential downgrade. The review will focus on the university's budget actions over the next 90 days, developments around state support, if any, and the combined impact on operating and liquidity forecasts for the university. Absent a timely and material remediation plan, aggressive further rating action could be warranted.

The revenue bonds are a general obligation to pay with a first lien pledge on tuition and fee revenue. All bonds will be subject to two covenants: (1) a covenant requiring the university to set tuition at a price sufficient to cover operating costs and debt service; (2) a liquidity covenant that requires the university to maintain 35 days cash on hand (as defined by the Lease Agreement) commencing as of June 30, 2023. There is a debt service reserve fund on the Series 2021 bonds that must be maintained at the maximum annual debt service provided, however, that such amount shall not exceed the lesser of (i) ten percent (10%) of the original principal amount of the bonds or (ii) 125% of the average annual debt service requirement on the bonds.

New Jersey City University is a four-year, undergraduate and graduate public university with several sites in Jersey City, NJ in close proximity to New York City. The university enrolls around 5,900 students, over 80% of whom are undergraduates, with operating revenue of approximately $162 million in fiscal 2021.

The principal methodology used in these ratings was Higher Education Methodology published in August 2021.

