Rating Action:

Moody's downgrades New York State Power Authority's outstanding revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa1; outlook stable

12 Oct 2020

New York, October 12, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded New York State Power Authority's (NYPA) outstanding revenue bonds to Aa2 from Aa1, totaling approximately $1.6 billion. Concurrent with this rating action, Moody's affirmed the P-1 rating on outstanding commercial paper notes. The outlook was revised to stable from negative.

RATINGS RATIONALE

The downgrade to Aa2 reflects the recent decline in the credit quality of both the State of New York (Aa2 stable) and New York City (Aa2 negative), and the direct impact to the Authority's credit profile as more than half of the authority's revenues are generated by major city and municipal customers essential to the New York city area. The downgrade also recognizes NYPA's instrumental role in the state's economic development plans and in implementing the state's future clean energy goals while remaining primarily a low-cost wholesale provider, particularly for New York City and New York state entities where cost of service electricity is provided to these municipal customers.

The downgrade further incorporates the impact that low natural gas prices and lower electric demand owing to the coronavirus has had on wholesale market power prices across the state which lowers the margin contribution for NYPA. We anticipate this trend of weaker margins from wholesale power sales to continue in FY 2020 and 2021 for NYPA, all of which has been exacerbated by lower demand following coronavirus related economic shutdowns across the state. NYPA's fixed charge coverage ratio (FCC) declined to 1.7x in FY 2019, from 2.42x in FY 2018 primarily due to lower prices obtained from market energy sales.

While NYPA's refinancing efforts earlier this year has lowered annual debt service in 2020, Moody's expectation is that NYPA's FCC's is not likely to return to historical levels that were well above 2.0x levels for some time. Specifically, the dynamic of lower commodity prices and lower electric demand across the state is expected to negatively affect FCC in the current year, however as a result of NYPA's early debt issuance in May 2020 to partly fund various capital investments and interest on the additional debt being capitalized through May 2023, overall debt service in FY 2020 will be lower than FY 2019, and as such, FCC is expected to be closer to the 2.0x level. As transmission related investments are completed through 2024, NYPA's transmission revenues should increase by $80 million, a credit positive. As debt service steps up in 2021 and beyond, and assuming a similar pattern of lower market energy sales given current forward curves, we expect FCC to remain at around 2.0x for the foreseeable future. Moody's assumptions do not consider any potential rate increases, and include forward power prices that are similar to current year levels through 2021. Power prices across NYISO as of September year to date are on average 30% lower than the same period in 2019. Management's forecast estimates FCC to be within its internal target of 2.0x plus a buffer on average during the period of 2020 - 2023, and considers the benefits of a hedging strategy to mitigate the lower power price environment.

The rating also reflects NYPA's unique position as the provider of reliable, low-cost, primarily hydro-electric power in the State of New York (Aa2; stable) and its role as an engine for business development in the state, in addition to its execution of prudent financial management policies that have historically resulted in financial metrics that rank among the strongest of all US public power electric utilities with generation ownership in our rated universe.

The P-1 rating on the commercial paper and extendible municipal commercial paper (EMCP) reflect NYPA's strong internal liquidity position, as demonstrated by 140 days of operating cash as of FY 2019 and over 2.85x coverage of maximum expected commercial paper outstanding with readily available funds. The P-1 rating also considers NYPA's disciplined financial management, the Aa2 rating for its long-term senior debt obligations, and the additional liquidity support provided by NYPA's $950 million credit facilities, bringing days cash to over 300 days.

NYPA has a sizeable $2.41 billion capital program through 2023, half of which has been debt financed, increasing the adjusted debt ratio to 59.3% from 46.4% as of FY 2019. The adjusted debt ratio includes Moody's net pension liability adjustment. The debt ratio, excluding the pension liability adjustment, would increase to 48.3% from 35.4% in FY 2019. Excluded from the capital program is nearly $1 billion of energy efficiency related projects expected to be conduit financed, and ultimately nonrecourse to NYPA. Given NYPA's prior declining debt profile and relatively lower adjusted debt ratio, we believe NYPA should be able to absorb the additional leverage without a significant impact to credit metrics, in particular when around $80 million of additional transmission related revenues are anticipated to be generated following the completion of contemplated projects, expected in 2024. Further, in the absence of new capital investment programs, the adjusted debt ratio should continuously decline returning to historical 45-50% ratios over the next three years as NYPA's capital investments reach completion.

The authority's financial management's response to the coronavirus impacts has included some operating cost cuts and a deferral of $320 million of non-essential capital projects. NYPA also increased its financial flexibility earlier in the year by adding some additional liquidity in the form of a $250 million new revolving credit facility for a combined $950 million in credit facilities which meet our eligibility criteria for adjusted liquidity, the remaining availability under combined facilities and cash on hand amount to 195 days cash as of FY 2019 (based on reduced commercial paper outstanding as of March 31, 2020), up from 160 days in FY 2018.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the essentiality of the services provided by NYPA to major city and municipal customers, at a low-cost, and integral to the state, despite the ongoing negative economic and financial consequences of the coronavirus crisis in the city and state, as well as weaker financial performance anticipated in 2020 and possibly in 2021 relative to historical financial performance from the combined impact of low wholesale power prices that will be weakened by lower load demand anticipated this year across the state, due to coronavirus - related economic shutdowns.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Greater visibility in operating margins from transmission related investments such that NYPA's coverages are less commodity dependent

- Improved wholesale market prices and stronger contribution from the transmission sector such that FCC is comfortably above 2.0x on a sustained basis.

- Improvement in the credit quality of both the city and state of New York

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Continued deterioration in the credit quality of the city and state

- Additional and large unexpected transfers to the State of New York associated with the coronavirus related economic impact, and/or associated with the additional responsibility of operating and maintaining the Canal Corporation or other projects

- The authority funding its capital program in a manner that is inconsistent with maintaining or improving financial metrics, particularly if the authority delays the recovery of the cost of these programs

- Annual fixed charge coverage remaining materially below 2.0x on a sustained basis

LEGAL SECURITY

NYPA's outstanding revenue bonds are payable and secured by a pledge of the Trust Estate including all revenues derived from the operation of any of NYPA's facilities. The rate covenant is sum sufficient. Moody's considers the security provisions weak because there is no debt service reserve account or limitations on additional debt incurrence. This risk is mitigated to some extent by the Authority's internal liquidity of days cash on hand of 140 days and additional liquidity provided by remaining availability under bank facilities for a total of 195 days cash as of FY 2019 (based on reduced commercial paper outstanding as of March 31, 2020). The Power Authority Act constitutes a pledge of the state to debt obligation holders not to limit or alter the rights vested in the NYPA until such obligations are met.

PROFILE

The New York State Power Authority (NYPA) was created in 1931 and formed the basis for later federal power initiatives such as the Tennessee Valley Authority and the Bonneville Power Authority. NYPA is primarily a provider of wholesale power, but it also has a large direct industrial and commercial customer base, which is growing as a result of State mandated programs such as Recharge NY that are designed to support business development through the provision of low-cost electricity. NYPA's customers include 51 New York municipal and rural cooperatives electric systems, seven out-of-state public systems, three investor-owned utilities, two public transportation agencies, over 100 public agencies in southeast New York, and over 600 individual business or non-for profit customers. Hydro generation accounts for about half of NYPA's delivered energy, and over 80% of its own production. In September 2019, NYPA also became the first electric utility in North America to achieve the ISO55001 certification for meeting rigorous asset management standards.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was US Public Power Electric Utilities with Generation Ownership Exposure Methodology published in August 2019 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1170209. The principal methodology used in the short-term ratings was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology published in July 2020 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

The ratings have been disclosed to the rated entity or its designated agent(s) and issued with no amendment resulting from that disclosure.

These ratings are solicited. Please refer to Moody's Policy for Designating and Assigning Unsolicited Credit Ratings available on its website www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

The Global Scale Credit Rating on this Credit Rating Announcement was issued by one of Moody's affiliates outside the EU and is endorsed by Moody's Deutschland GmbH, An der Welle 5, Frankfurt am Main 60322, Germany, in accordance with Art.4 paragraph 3 of the Regulation (EC) No 1060/2009 on Credit Rating Agencies. Further information on the EU endorsement status and on the Moody's office that issued the credit rating is available on www.moodys.com.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

Jennifer Chang
Lead Analyst
Project Finance
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
7 World Trade Center
250 Greenwich Street
New York 10007
US
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Kurt Krummenacker
Additional Contact
Project Finance
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

Releasing Office:
Moody's Investors Service, Inc.
250 Greenwich Street
New York, NY 10007
U.S.A
JOURNALISTS: 1 212 553 0376
Client Service: 1 212 553 1653

