Moody's downgrades New York State's intercept and enhanced program ratings; outlook revised to stable

New York, October 01, 2020 -- Moody's Investors Service has downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 programmatic ratings on most intercept programs of the State of New York and to A1 from Aa3 its programmatic rating on the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program. Moody's also downgraded to Aa3 from Aa2 enhanced ratings on certain state intercept financings and to A1 from Aa3 its enhanced rating on the Interagency Council Pooled Loan Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2013B-1. The bonds with enhanced ratings are issued by Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY). The outlook for the state of New York and its associated programmatic ratings has been revised to stable from negative. Moody's has affirmed the MIG 1 short term programmatic rating on the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program.

The Aa3 programmatic rating applies to the following programs: DASNY Master BOCES Intercept Program, DASNY Municipal Health Facilities Intercept Program, Dormitory Authority of the State of New York - OPWDD Intercept Program, the New York Municipal School Aid Intercept Program, DASNY School District Revenue Bond Financing Intercept Program and DASNY Court Facilities Intercept Program.

Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906753248 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and identifies each affected issuer.

RATINGS RATIONALE

Today's action downgrading certain programmatic and intercept financing ratings follows from the downgrade of the State of New York's GO rating to Aa2 from Aa1. The programmatic and intercept financing ratings are linked to the state's GO rating.

We regard the coronavirus outbreak as a social risk under our ESG framework, given the substantial implications for public health and safety. The economic and fiscal consequences of the coronavirus crisis are a key driver for this rating action.

The programmatic Aa3 ratings on most of New York's intercept programs reflects the state's statutory commitment to intercept state aid appropriated for the programs' purposes should a program borrower fail to pay debt service or loan repayments to the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. The program ratings also incorporate the effectiveness, reliability and timeliness of the programs, which are outlined in state statute and policy and financing agreement documents.

The programmatic A1 rating on the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program also reflects the state's statutory commitment to intercept state aid appropriated for the program's purpose should a borrower fail to pay debt service or loan repayments to bond purchasers. The program ratings also incorporate the effectiveness, reliability and timeliness of the programs. While the statute establishing the program is clear on the duties of the State Comptroller to intercept state aid, it is silent on timing or other program mechanics that would govern the timeliness of intercept payments and does not benefit from the presence of a conduit issuer. The state explicitly states that it retains the right to repeal, rescind, modify or amend the statutory authority for the intercept or to reduce state aid. We consider these elements to weaken the quality of this program relative to the other state intercept programs.

The enhanced Aa3 ratings on the bonds supported by the OPWDD intercept program reflect strong intercept agreements among DASNY, New York's Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and non-profit borrowers who participate in the program to finance facilities to provide essential state services to the disabled. The rating is at the same level as the DASNY OPWDD Intercept Program. The financing-level rating reflects sufficient interceptable funds pledged to pay debt service, clear notification procedures if a missed payment triggers the intercept mechanism, regular and frequent state aid payments, and a half-MADS debt service reserve fund. Proven strong state oversight of the service provision, financial performance of borrowers and DASNY's role as a large and sophisticated conduit issuer also support the rating.

The enhanced A1 rating on DASNY's Interagency Council Pooled Loan Program Revenue Bonds, Series 2013B-1 reflects strong intercept agreements among DASNY, New York's Office for Persons with Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) and the non-profit borrower who financed facilities to provide essential state services to the disabled. The rating reflects sufficient interceptable funds pledged to pay debt service, clear notification procedures if a missed payment triggers the intercept mechanism, regular and frequent state aid payments, and a half-MADS debt service reserve fund. Proven strong state oversight of the service provision, financial performance of borrowers and DASNY's role as a large and sophisticated conduit issuer also support the rating. The lower rating relative to other enhanced ratings reflects additional complexity of the legal security for the bonds, including a pledge of interceptable revenue that is subordinate to a superior lien entered into by the service provider and the potential for acceleration of debt service to the benefit of the superior lien in case of default.

The programmatic MIG 1 rating on the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program reflects the long term credit quality of the State of New York (Aa2 stable) and of the New York State Section 99-b Intercept Program which has a long-term rating of A1. The short-term MIG 1 rating is a reference rating for bonds and notes issued under this program.

RATING OUTLOOK

The stable outlook reflects the strength of the state's resources and tools to align spending and revenue until the coronavirus threat is sufficiently under control for people to resume normal activities.

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO AN UPGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Upgrade of New York State general obligation rating

FACTORS THAT COULD LEAD TO A DOWNGRADE OF THE RATINGS

- Downgrade of New York State general obligation rating

- Material decline in interceptable funds

LEGAL SECURITY

The state's intercept program ratings are based on statutes that authorize the comptroller to intercept state funds upon certification by DASNY and/or the state education department and make debt service payments to DASNY.

Enhanced ratings for financings under the OPWDD intercept program are based on agreements among the borrowers, DASNY and state agencies to intercept state aid to pay debt service if borrowers miss a debt service payment.

The short-term MIG 1 rating is a reference rating for bonds and notes issued under this program.

PROFILE

New York State is the 4th largest US state by population. Located in the Northeastern US, New York has a large and diverse economy with high per capita income at 126% of the US average and gross state product of $1.676 trillion.

METHODOLOGY

The principal methodology used in the long-term ratings was State Aid Intercept Programs and Financings published in December 2017 and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1067422. The principal methodology used in the short-term rating was Short-term Debt of US States, Municipalities and Nonprofits Methodology and available at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBM_1210749. Alternatively, please see the Rating Methodologies page on www.moodys.com for a copy of these methodologies.

REGULATORY DISCLOSURES

The List of Affected Credit Ratings announced here are all solicited credit ratings. Additionally, the List of Affected Credit Ratings includes additional disclosures that vary with regard to some of the ratings. Please click on this link http://www.moodys.com/viewresearchdoc.aspx?docid=PBM_PBM906753248 for the List of Affected Credit Ratings. This list is an integral part of this Press Release and provides, for each of the credit ratings covered, Moody's disclosures on the following items:

- Rating Solicitation

- Issuer Participation

- Participation: Access to Management

- Participation: Access to Internal Documents

- Disclosure to Rated Entity

- Endorsement

For further specification of Moody's key rating assumptions and sensitivity analysis, see the sections Methodology Assumptions and Sensitivity to Assumptions in the disclosure form. Moody's Rating Symbols and Definitions can be found at: https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_79004.

For ratings issued on a program, series, category/class of debt or security this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to each rating of a subsequently issued bond or note of the same series, category/class of debt, security or pursuant to a program for which the ratings are derived exclusively from existing ratings in accordance with Moody's rating practices. For ratings issued on a support provider, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the credit rating action on the support provider and in relation to each particular credit rating action for securities that derive their credit ratings from the support provider's credit rating. For provisional ratings, this announcement provides certain regulatory disclosures in relation to the provisional rating assigned, and in relation to a definitive rating that may be assigned subsequent to the final issuance of the debt, in each case where the transaction structure and terms have not changed prior to the assignment of the definitive rating in a manner that would have affected the rating. For further information please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page for the respective issuer on www.moodys.com.

Regulatory disclosures contained in this press release apply to the credit rating and, if applicable, the related rating outlook or rating review.

Moody's general principles for assessing environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks in our credit analysis can be found at https://www.moodys.com/researchdocumentcontentpage.aspx?docid=PBC_1133569.

At least one ESG consideration was material to the credit rating action(s) announced and described above.

Please see www.moodys.com for any updates on changes to the lead rating analyst and to the Moody's legal entity that has issued the rating.

Please see the ratings tab on the issuer/entity page on www.moodys.com for additional regulatory disclosures for each credit rating.

